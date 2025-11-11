Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term.

Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD), Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck. This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to impress in the short term, but to endure through the long term.

A Strategy Designed to Last. No Grid. No Martingale. No Averaging. Prop Firm Compatible.

Markets evolve, volatility changes, and trends come and go. Pivot Killer EA was created for traders who understand that real growth comes from survival, not speculation.

There will be periods of stagnation — that is normal and expected. Yet, over time, the algorithm always re-emerges stronger, adapting to new volatility conditions and continuing its steady climb.





This is not a get-rich-quick tool. It is a long-term capital compounding engine that values control, stability, and robustness above all else.

Core Principles

No Grid. No Martingale. No Averaging.

Each trade is independent, with a defined and limited risk. The EA never increases exposure to recover losses. Survival and steady growth are built into its design.

Adaptive Market Logic.

Designed for XAUUSD H1, it identifies volatility pivots and breakout moments with mathematical precision, adapting dynamically as market conditions evolve.

Dynamic Risk Management.

Position sizing adjusts intelligently to balance and volatility — keeping risk consistent while letting profits grow naturally over time.

Resilience Through Real Testing.

Each preset has been validated with thousands of Monte Carlo simulations, walk-forward optimizations, and multi-year out-of-sample testing to ensure long-term statistical reliability.

Built for Steady Compounding

Pivot Killer’s design focuses on protecting equity during turbulent periods and letting profits compound when conditions align. It is this approach that allows the system to survive where others fail and to recover gracefully after quiet phases.

While most automated systems break under pressure, Pivot Killer adapts — maintaining the same calm, structured logic regardless of how the market behaves.

How to Start

Open an XAUUSD H1 chart. Attach Pivot Killer EA. Set your preferred risk percentage (default 1%). Click OK – and let the system do the rest.

No external configuration, no optimization required. Fully plug & play.





Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe H1 Minimum Balance $250 Recommended $500+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Trade 0.5–2% Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control)





Technical Validation

Walk-forward optimization (2018–2024)

Monte Carlo robustness and parameter sensitivity testing

Out-of-sample and forward validation

Equity curve stability under randomization stress

These layers of testing ensure that Pivot Killer’s performance is not the product of overfitting or chance — but of repeatable, data-driven logic.

Summary

Feature Description Strategy Type Breakout + Volatility Pivot Detection Methodology Non-grid, Non-martingale, Fully Controlled Risk Philosophy Long-term growth through stability and patience Testing Walk-forward, Monte Carlo, Out-of-sample Preset XAUUSD H1 (default) Ease of Use Plug & Play Suitability Retail & Prop Firm Safe Support Full setup guide + presets included





Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries risk. Pivot Killer EA was designed with safety and longevity in mind, but no system can eliminate loss entirely. It is intended for traders who understand that true success lies in long-term consistency, not short-term excitement.

Use proper risk management, remain patient through market cycles, and let the strategy do what it was built to do — grow steadily, survive volatility, and thrive over time.