SniperScope — Indicator for Precise Market Entry
SniperScope is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to accurately determine the right moment to enter the market. The signal filtering system combines two RSI and two MA, effectively eliminating market noise and providing reliable non-repainting signals.
Advantages
- Arrows are fixed once they appear and never disappear
- Dual filtering with RSI and MA
- Alerts: text, sound, email, and push notifications
- Clear visualization: arrows, zones, and levels
- Supports all timeframes
- Info panel: real-time signal efficiency
Entry and Exit
Entry:
- A signal is generated as an arrow when RSI and MA conditions are met simultaneously
- Colored zones enhance visual perception and help quick decision-making
- Arrows are fixed at candle close, eliminating any repainting
- Opening a trade is recommended immediately after the arrow appears, with confirming factors
Exit:
- The indicator does not automatically define exit points
- Exit is based on analysis of the built-in sub-indicator
- Candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and other technical tools can be used
- The indicator does not include trade management. External EAs can be used for stop-loss and take-profit automation
Input Parameters
- ShowInfoPanel — display information panel
- inpTimeFrame — timeframe for calculations
- inpRSI1_Period — period of the first RSI
- inpMA1_Period — period of the first MA
- inpMA1_Mode — calculation method for MA1
- inpMA1_Price — price type for MA1
- inpRSI2_Period — period of the second RSI
- inpMA2_Period — period of the second MA
- inpMA2_Mode — calculation method for MA2
- inpMA2_Price — price type for MA2
- inpAlertsOn — enable/disable alerts
- inpAlertsOnCurrent — signals on the current candle
- inpAlertsMessage — text notifications
- inpAlertsSound — sound alerts
- inpAlertsEmail — email notifications
- inpAlertsPush — push notifications
- inpLevelUp — upper RSI level (80)
- inpLevelDown — lower RSI level (20)
- inpShowArrows — show arrows
- inpArrowsUp — buy arrow color
- inpArrowsDown — sell arrow color
- inpArrowsSize — arrow size
- inpMainLineWidth — main line thickness
- inpSubLineWidth — auxiliary line thickness
- inpColorNeutral — neutral RSI zone color
- inpColorAbove — color above MA
- inpColorBellow — color below MA
- inpInterpolate — enable smoothing
- inpUniqueID — unique object prefix
Suitable For
- Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
- Markets: Forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, indices
- Strategies: scalping, intraday, swing trading, binary options
Slogan
SniperScope — Aim, Pull the Trigger, Take the Profit. No Repainting. No Compromises.
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via MQL5 private messages or email: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru