SniperScope

SniperScope — Indicator for Precise Market Entry

SniperScope is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to accurately determine the right moment to enter the market. The signal filtering system combines two RSI and two MA, effectively eliminating market noise and providing reliable non-repainting signals.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Advantages

  • Arrows are fixed once they appear and never disappear
  • Dual filtering with RSI and MA
  • Alerts: text, sound, email, and push notifications
  • Clear visualization: arrows, zones, and levels
  • Supports all timeframes
  • Info panel: real-time signal efficiency

Entry and Exit

Entry:

  • A signal is generated as an arrow when RSI and MA conditions are met simultaneously
  • Colored zones enhance visual perception and help quick decision-making
  • Arrows are fixed at candle close, eliminating any repainting
  • Opening a trade is recommended immediately after the arrow appears, with confirming factors

Exit:

  • The indicator does not automatically define exit points
  • Exit is based on analysis of the built-in sub-indicator
  • Candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and other technical tools can be used
  • The indicator does not include trade management. External EAs can be used for stop-loss and take-profit automation

Input Parameters

  • ShowInfoPanel — display information panel
  • inpTimeFrame — timeframe for calculations
  • inpRSI1_Period — period of the first RSI
  • inpMA1_Period — period of the first MA
  • inpMA1_Mode — calculation method for MA1
  • inpMA1_Price — price type for MA1
  • inpRSI2_Period — period of the second RSI
  • inpMA2_Period — period of the second MA
  • inpMA2_Mode — calculation method for MA2
  • inpMA2_Price — price type for MA2
  • inpAlertsOn — enable/disable alerts
  • inpAlertsOnCurrent — signals on the current candle
  • inpAlertsMessage — text notifications
  • inpAlertsSound — sound alerts
  • inpAlertsEmail — email notifications
  • inpAlertsPush — push notifications
  • inpLevelUp — upper RSI level (80)
  • inpLevelDown — lower RSI level (20)
  • inpShowArrows — show arrows
  • inpArrowsUp — buy arrow color
  • inpArrowsDown — sell arrow color
  • inpArrowsSize — arrow size
  • inpMainLineWidth — main line thickness
  • inpSubLineWidth — auxiliary line thickness
  • inpColorNeutral — neutral RSI zone color
  • inpColorAbove — color above MA
  • inpColorBellow — color below MA
  • inpInterpolate — enable smoothing
  • inpUniqueID — unique object prefix

Suitable For

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Markets: Forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, indices
  • Strategies: scalping, intraday, swing trading, binary options

Slogan

SniperScope — Aim, Pull the Trigger, Take the Profit. No Repainting. No Compromises.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.

Support:

For installation and setup questions, contact me via MQL5 private messages or email: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

