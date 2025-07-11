SniperScope — Indicator for Precise Market Entry

SniperScope is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to accurately determine the right moment to enter the market. The signal filtering system combines two RSI and two MA, effectively eliminating market noise and providing reliable non-repainting signals.

Advantages

Arrows are fixed once they appear and never disappear

Dual filtering with RSI and MA

Alerts: text, sound, email, and push notifications

Clear visualization: arrows, zones, and levels

Supports all timeframes

Info panel: real-time signal efficiency

Entry and Exit

Entry:

A signal is generated as an arrow when RSI and MA conditions are met simultaneously

Colored zones enhance visual perception and help quick decision-making

Arrows are fixed at candle close, eliminating any repainting

Opening a trade is recommended immediately after the arrow appears, with confirming factors

Exit:

The indicator does not automatically define exit points

Exit is based on analysis of the built-in sub-indicator

Candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and other technical tools can be used

The indicator does not include trade management. External EAs can be used for stop-loss and take-profit automation

Input Parameters

ShowInfoPanel — display information panel

inpTimeFrame — timeframe for calculations

inpRSI1_Period — period of the first RSI

inpMA1_Period — period of the first MA

inpMA1_Mode — calculation method for MA1

inpMA1_Price — price type for MA1

inpRSI2_Period — period of the second RSI

inpMA2_Period — period of the second MA

inpMA2_Mode — calculation method for MA2

inpMA2_Price — price type for MA2

inpAlertsOn — enable/disable alerts

inpAlertsOnCurrent — signals on the current candle

inpAlertsMessage — text notifications

inpAlertsSound — sound alerts

inpAlertsEmail — email notifications

inpAlertsPush — push notifications

inpLevelUp — upper RSI level (80)

inpLevelDown — lower RSI level (20)

inpShowArrows — show arrows

inpArrowsUp — buy arrow color

inpArrowsDown — sell arrow color

inpArrowsSize — arrow size

inpMainLineWidth — main line thickness

inpSubLineWidth — auxiliary line thickness

inpColorNeutral — neutral RSI zone color

inpColorAbove — color above MA

inpColorBellow — color below MA

inpInterpolate — enable smoothing

inpUniqueID — unique object prefix

Suitable For

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Markets: Forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, indices

Strategies: scalping, intraday, swing trading, binary options

Slogan

SniperScope — Aim, Pull the Trigger, Take the Profit. No Repainting. No Compromises.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

