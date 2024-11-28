Jardin MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns

Jardin MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that leverages key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements in either direction. It runs in automatic mode and requires minimal user intervention.

How to use: Attach the EA to the AUDCAD chart. Other currency pairs will be activated automatically, enabling multi‑currency trading.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Requirements to Get Started

Currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD

AUDCAD, NZDCAD Initial launch: recommended on AUDCAD

recommended on AUDCAD Other pairs: activated automatically

activated automatically Account type: SVG / ECN

SVG / ECN Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) Timeframe: M15

M15 VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended broker: Deriv

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for any potential losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.