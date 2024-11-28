Jardin MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 28 November 2024
- Activations: 10
Jardin MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns
Jardin MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that leverages key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements in either direction. It runs in automatic mode and requires minimal user intervention.
How to use: Attach the EA to the AUDCAD chart. Other currency pairs will be activated automatically, enabling multi‑currency trading.
Requirements to Get Started
- Currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
- Initial launch: recommended on AUDCAD
- Other pairs: activated automatically
- Account type: SVG / ECN
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended broker: Deriv
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru