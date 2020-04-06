Requiem MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns

Requiem MT5 is an Expert Advisor that leverages key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements. It operates in a fully automated mode and does not require constant monitoring by the trader.

To start trading, simply attach the EA to the NZDCAD chart — other pairs will be activated automatically.

Trading Pairs

NZDCAD

AUDCAD

Account Requirements

Account Type: Classic

Classic Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) Timeframe: M15

M15 VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended Broker: FreshForex

Settings Parameters

Trade Comment: displayed in the journal and account history

displayed in the journal and account history Trade Pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)

list of active pairs (may depend on suffix) Magic Number: unique position identifier

unique position identifier Lot Sizing Method: lot calculation method based on risk level

lot calculation method based on risk level Fixed Lot: fixed size of the initial trade

fixed size of the initial trade Deposit Load %: lot size adjustment depending on deposit

