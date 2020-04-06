Requiem MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Requiem MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns
Requiem MT5 is an Expert Advisor that leverages key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements. It operates in a fully automated mode and does not require constant monitoring by the trader.
To start trading, simply attach the EA to the NZDCAD chart — other pairs will be activated automatically.
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!
Trading Pairs
- NZDCAD
- AUDCAD
Account Requirements
- Account Type: Classic
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: FreshForex
Settings Parameters
- Trade Comment: displayed in the journal and account history
- Trade Pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)
- Magic Number: unique position identifier
- Lot Sizing Method: lot calculation method based on risk level
- Fixed Lot: fixed size of the initial trade
- Deposit Load %: lot size adjustment depending on deposit
Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
Support:
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru