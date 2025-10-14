Quantum King EA

5
 Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader

Rule your trading with precision and discipline.

Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the intelligence of adaptive Martingale into one seamless system — designed for AUDCAD on M5 and built for both beginners and professionals who want steady, controlled growth.

Quantum King EA is a fully automated trading system developed for the AUDCAD pair on the M5 timeframe.
It combines the structure of a Grid strategy with the adaptive recovery logic of Martingale, forming a system that manages trades intelligently across all market phases.

Built for accessibility and consistency, Quantum King is ideal for traders who want to grow their capital without constant manual intervention. Its setup is simple, execution is fast, and performance is balanced — making it an excellent choice for both new and experienced traders.

The algorithm dynamically adapts to volatility, expanding or contracting its grid to maintain balance and efficiency. This intelligent behavior allows Quantum King to trade actively while minimizing unnecessary exposure.

Optimized specifically for AUDCAD, the EA takes advantage of the pair’s stable, repetitive price movements to extract profit with precision and consistency.

 Main Features

  • Fully automated trading for AUDCAD (M5)

  • Grid + Martingale hybrid with adaptive control

  • Built for beginners and professionals alike

  • Works with small deposits — minimum $200

  • Optimized for long-term stability and capital preservation

  • Easy to install and ready to trade immediately

 Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: AUDCAD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $200; Recommended $500+

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor (very low spreads)

  • Leverage: 1:100

  • Account Type: Hedge 

  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading
 For the best performance, always use low-spread accounts.
Contact me privately for recommended brokers and the official setup manual.

Quantum King EA blends structure, intelligence, and accessibility in one powerful system.
It’s designed to trade with confidence — consistent, efficient, and always under control.

Whether you’re starting small or managing a larger portfolio, Quantum King gives you a professional-grade tool refined with the elegance of the Quantum series.

Trade with confidence. Trade with balance. Trade with the King
Reviews 104
Sipsm
381
Sipsm 2025.12.19 12:22 
 

I have been using Quantum King EA for a while now and performance is great, very good with entries and position management. The author is always available and ready to help. Thanks

Beetle
180
Beetle 2025.12.14 16:01 
 

I use the QUANTUM KING EA since the beginning. The performance is outstanding! By far the best I know.

dhidz lang
24
dhidz lang 2025.12.13 16:34 
 

QUANTUM KING! this is the true king in all EA i have experience... i discover a lot of good things from this EA in fact i am making hundreds of dollar gain up to date by using this EA and following the trade entries as a signal for my MANUAL trades! thanks to the author of this EA... you are truly a KING mindset! more power

Sipsm
381
Sipsm 2025.12.19 12:22 
 

I have been using Quantum King EA for a while now and performance is great, very good with entries and position management. The author is always available and ready to help. Thanks

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.19 17:19
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience. It’s great to know that Quantum King has been delivering results you’re comfortable with and that the overall approach feels reliable rather than aggressive.
A strong emphasis is placed on controlling risk and managing positions thoughtfully, not just finding entries. Just as important, providing consistent and responsive support is a top priority, users should always feel guided and never left on their own. I truly appreciate the trust and your continued confidence in Quantum King.
Ontongtrader
218
Ontongtrader 2025.12.18 23:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.19 17:28
Thank you for your review! I’m glad to have you with us and appreciate you sharing that positive energy. Starting something new always comes with expectations, and the goal is to make sure the experience feels smooth, clear, and well supported as things progress. As time goes on, you’ll be able to judge the system based on consistency and how it performs across different market conditions. If you ever need guidance or have questions along the way, feel free to reach out to me, I'm always happy to help!
Beetle
180
Beetle 2025.12.14 16:01 
 

I use the QUANTUM KING EA since the beginning. The performance is outstanding! By far the best I know.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.15 14:34
Thank you very much for your review! Someone who has been using the EA since its early days has seen far more than just a good streak. They’ve seen how it reacts when markets change, when conditions get difficult, and when many systems usually fail. What matters most to me is that it has continued to deliver in a way that stands out compared to other tools you’ve tried. That tells me the logic behind it is doing what it’s supposed to do: staying disciplined instead of chasing the market or relying on luck. Thank you for the trust and for taking the time to leave feedback. It’s users like you who confirm that the work behind it is paying off.
dhidz lang
24
dhidz lang 2025.12.13 16:34 
 

QUANTUM KING! this is the true king in all EA i have experience... i discover a lot of good things from this EA in fact i am making hundreds of dollar gain up to date by using this EA and following the trade entries as a signal for my MANUAL trades! thanks to the author of this EA... you are truly a KING mindset! more power

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.14 11:51
Thank you for sharing your experience with Quantum King! What I’m most glad about is that it’s clearly exceeding what you hoped for, not just “doing okay.” When someone gets to the point where they can rely on the entries and feel confident enough to use them as guidance for discretionary decisions, it tells me the logic is showing up clearly in live conditions and not just looking good on paper. Quantum King isn’t designed to react randomly to short-term noise. It follows a defined logic that allows it to stay aligned with market direction and focuses on high-probability opportunities consistently. Over time, that disciplined approach is what creates steady results rather than one-off wins. For long-term success, the key is simply letting the system do what it was built to do without intervention. Consistency in execution, stable risk parameters, and patience allow the strategy to unfold properly and compound as intended. Thank you for trusting Quantum King!
Maicel Brand
83
Maicel Brand 2025.12.11 12:01 
 

This EA is very famous. A new Cash Cow. Gratulation Bogdan. It runs with more than extreme fixed settings and earn 20% in 3 months. Crazy...

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.11 19:19
Thank you very much for your review, Maicel! Hearing that the EA has turned into a true cash-producing machine for you is incredibly motivating. The results you’ve achieved over the past three months really highlight both the EA’s capability and your confidence in letting it operate as designed. Your trust and support mean a lot. Every trader who believes in Quantum King gives the project the strength to keep evolving, and I genuinely appreciate that you’ve placed your confidence in the King. Congratulations on your impressive 20% growth. That kind of steady progress is something to be proud of. I’m excited to see how far you’ll take it from here, and I’m grateful to have you on this journey with the King.
14028975
54
14028975 2025.12.10 13:03 
 

Quantum king is really reliable. I have run for 1 month, it make great profit, good job!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.10 13:49
Thank you for sharing your experience. Hearing that you’ve been using Quantum King for a full month and already seeing solid profit means a lot. The whole idea behind building this EA was to create something that can perform consistently without requiring people to constantly babysit or guess what to do next, so it’s great to know it’s doing exactly what it was built for. I’m constantly tracking performance and looking at ways to make the strategy even more efficient, especially during market changes. I’m glad it’s working well for you, and I hope it continues to be a valuable tool in your trading journey.
Thara Tantitaranukul
1675
Thara Tantitaranukul 2025.12.10 08:38 
 

Quantum King has been generating consistent good trades result since the very first week of using. The Quantum Series truly gain my trust.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.10 08:47
Thank you so much for your review, Thara! It’s really encouraging to hear that Quantum King started delivering solid trade outcomes so early on in your journey with it. What matters most to me is what you mentioned about trust. In this space, trust isn’t built through marketing or promises, but through what you actually see happening in your account over time. Knowing that the Quantum Series has earned your confidence through real results, not just expectations, is exactly the kind of outcome I aim for. I genuinely appreciate you being part of this community and sharing your experience openly. If you ever feel like sharing more details about how you use Quantum King, or if there’s anything you’d like to see improved or added in the future, I’m always open to hearing it.
smp1990
449
smp1990 2025.12.09 10:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.09 10:55
Thank you very much for your review and for trusting my products from the very beginning. It truly means a lot to see loyal customers like you not only continue using my EAs, but also confidently add new releases as soon as they come out. Your support has played a big part in helping Quantum King grow, and I genuinely appreciate it. It’s great to hear that you’ve already recovered your investment through the profits generated, especially while using conservative risk settings. That’s exactly what Quantum King was designed for: steady, controlled growth without forcing traders to take unnecessary risks. Regarding the one small loss you mentioned, I appreciate you pointing it out. It’s important to clarify, that Quantum King has never lost a grid since it's on the market. The $3 loss you noticed comes from a single position inside a grid cycle, and that’s completely normal. Those small individual exits are part of the strategy and this is exactly how the system is meant to work. Thank you as well for recognizing my responsiveness. I do my best to be there when someone has a question or needs help, and it’s rewarding to know that effort makes a difference for you. Once again, thank you for your loyalty, your feedback, and your trust. I’m really glad Quantum King is doing its job for you, and I’ll continue working hard to keep it that way. Wishing you more consistent and stress-free profits ahead!
Ksaim
31
Ksaim 2025.12.08 21:05 
 

Must say this bot exceeded my expectations been using it for a week now and honestly looks amazing and the backtest results backs it and so far the live performance is showing the results so honestly underrated bot that I believe is in the same level as quantum queen hype

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.09 08:25
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience. It’s really great to hear that Quantum King didn’t just meet your expectations, but actually went beyond them. Many traders start by trusting the backtests, but the real satisfaction comes when the live market shows the same results, so it’s encouraging to know you’re already seeing that level of consistency. I also appreciate your comment about Quantum King being on the same level as the hype around Quantum Queen. That kind of feedback means a lot. At the same time, it’s important to keep in mind that every EA in the Quantum series has its own purpose. They aren’t meant to be compared against one another, because each one is developed for a specific currency pair, uses its own unique strategy, and is optimized for different market behavior. Instead of competing, they’re meant to complement one another, and that’s what makes the lineup so effective. I’m genuinely glad to see Quantum King performing the way you expected and even better. Thank you again for the support and for calling it underrated. Feedback like yours helps other traders understand its true potential.
kan chik
111
kan chik 2025.12.05 14:31 
 

I've used it for a month, and it's consistent with the backtest results."

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.05 15:21
Thank you for your feedback! Hearing that the live performance is lining up with what you saw in the backtest is really important to me, because that’s exactly how the EA is designed. The logic is built so it behaves the same way in real conditions as it does in testing, not just look good in a demo. When results in the market follow the same structure as the past testing, it shows that the strategy isn’t based on tricks, but on rules that actually hold up when the market is moving tick by tick. That kind of alignment is what gives traders confidence to keep using it and to trust the process over time, instead of wondering if the EA will suddenly behave differently once it’s on a live chart. Thank you for trusting Quantum King!
De Wet Nel
1190
De Wet Nel 2025.12.05 10:56 
 

Working well. Easy setup.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.05 15:16
Thank you for your review! I'm glad to hear everything is running properly on your end. Quantum King was built to be plug-and-play, so you don’t have to deal with confusing settings or a long setup process. Once it’s installed, it’s meant to take over the work on its own. If you have any questions as you keep using it, feel free to reach out anytime.
Tassos Ioakim
60
Tassos Ioakim 2025.12.03 12:05 
 

Fantastic EA with Outstanding Support! I've been using this EA by developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu for a little over a month now, and I'm absolutely thrilled with the results! Starting with a $1,000 USD demo account on BlackBull, the EA has delivered consistent profits trading AUDCAD. I'm seeing similar results in my live account also, which gives me tremendous confidence in the system's reliability. The performance speaks for itself - the EA maintains excellent risk management with 0.03-0.06 lot sizes and achieves a fantastic win rate(97usd profit from 20th of October until today with very low risk set). In just over a month, I've seen steady growth that has exceeded my expectations. But what truly sets this EA apart is the developer's exceptional post-purchase support. Bogdan Ion Puscasu has been incredibly responsive and genuinely concerned about my success. His advice and guidance have been invaluable in optimizing the settings and understanding the strategy better. If you're looking for a reliable EA backed by a developer who actually cares about your results, I highly recommend this one. The combination of fantastic performance and outstanding support is rare to find!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.04 09:54
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience, and congratulations on your results! Earning close to 10% in just a little over a month, with controlled risk, is exactly the type of steady growth Quantum King is built to deliver. It’s great to see the EA doing what it was designed for — growing the account gradually and safely instead of chasing risky spikes. I’m especially grateful for your kind words about the support. I always try to make sure that everyone using Quantum King feels guided, not just “sold to.” Helping you understand the strategy and feel confident while trading is just as important to me as the EA itself. Hearing that this made a difference for you truly means a lot. Your recommendation is appreciated more than you know. On top of that, I really value traders like you who are patient, follow the process, and give honest feedback. This kind of real-world experience helps me keep improving my work and making sure Quantum King stays strong in different market conditions. Knowing that you now feel more confident in your trading and in the system you’re using is exactly the outcome I aim for with every client. Thank you for trusting my work, and I’m excited to keep supporting your trading journey.
Panu Surachid
39
Panu Surachid 2025.12.01 11:33 
 

I am using Quantum King EA since 30 Oct. The performance of the QK EA has been excellent. It generates consistent profits with very low drawdown, even though I’m using the Extreme risk level. In my experience, it’s the most stable EA I’ve ever used.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.01 15:28
Thank you so much for your review, Panu! It genuinely means a lot to hear that Quantum King has been performing strongly for you since you started using it. I’ve spent countless hours refining the logic behind it, so knowing that it’s delivering the kind of stability and consistency you were hoping for is incredibly rewarding. What really stood out to me in your message is that Quantum King has become a favorite among the tools you’ve tried in the past. That’s something I take a lot of pride in. I designed it to operate on a different level than the usual automated systems out there, and it’s great to see that difference coming through on your side. Thank you again for taking the time to leave this review and for trusting Quantum King. I’m excited to see how it continues to support you moving forward.
amrsabban
90
amrsabban 2025.11.28 18:29 
 

iam using Q king since 2 month and i can say it is very stable and has great logic to win.. Now i can trade lovely AUDCAD pair on the M5 timeframe with piece of mind as EA is well optimized ... thank u Bogdan .. great as usual

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.29 11:55
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience after using Quantum King for a while. It’s great to hear that the EA has been giving you a sense of stability and confidence in your trading. That kind of trust doesn’t come instantly, so I truly appreciate you taking the time to say it. A lot of attention goes into building strategies that behave consistently, make calculated decisions, and avoid unnecessary noise in the market. Knowing that this approach is helping you trade with ease is exactly the kind of outcome I aim for. Your support and positive feedback mean a lot. I’m glad the experience has been a good one for you, and I appreciate the trust you’ve placed in my work.
Markus Peter Hohmann
1406
Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.11.28 15:06 
 

Quantum King has been running on one of my ICM accounts since mid-November. The performance is very impressive. During this time, the EA has executed 18 trades, one of which closed with a minimal loss (see comments). As with all Bogdan products, the quality is outstanding. The EAs deliver on their promises. Reliability, user support, etc., all get 5 stars. Thank you, Bogdan.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.29 11:45
Thank you very much for your review and for trusting Quantum King with your live account, Markus! It’s really satisfying to hear that the results so far have lived up to your expectations and that the EA is performing strongly for you. About the small loss you mentioned, what you saw is completely normal and part of how the strategy works. Quantum King has never lost a grid. From time to time, individual positions inside a grid may close with a minor loss, but the key is that the entire cycle is designed to close in overall profit, and that’s exactly what it continues to do. It also makes me happy to know that the support and product quality stand out to you. A lot of effort goes into making sure every EA is a premium, reliable tool that traders can depend on, and offering fast, personal support is something I take seriously. Thank you again for the 5-star rating. It means a lot and motivates me to keep pushing the quality even higher.
pipond
98
pipond 2025.11.28 09:29 
 

I've purchased Quantum King for a few weeks and was getting good results from it. Backtest gave exceptional results for both profit and drawdown. Happy to be part of Quantum family and definitely recommend the products. Bogdan is a very supportive person and is always available for help.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.28 12:55
Thank you for sharing your experience! I’m really glad to hear that Quantum King has been performing well for you, not just in backtests, but in real conditions too. That’s something I take seriously when developing my EAs, especially since so many products on the market look great only in backtesting but fall apart in live use. It also means a lot to hear your kind words about my support. I always try to be available whenever someone needs help, so I appreciate you mentioning it. Thank you again for the recommendation and for being part of the Quantum community. If you ever need anything, I’m always here to help.
azerty97490
44
azerty97490 2025.11.28 06:14 
 

I've been using Quantum King for two months now and I can confirm that the Expert Advisor (EA) performs very well. It trades on a relatively stable pair, so there are never many positions stacked at once (usually no more than three). Another strength is the real support available via Discord, with a dynamic community where users can discuss and exchange information. There's no taboo, and you can immediately see that you're dealing with something serious. I highly recommend Quantum King; you can trust it completely.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.28 06:53
Thank you so much for taking the time to write such a thoughtful review and for recommending Quantum King so strongly. That kind of feedback really means a lot to me. I’m very happy to hear that the King has been behaving the way it was designed to over these last two months. The goal was always to build an EA that trades in a controlled, measured way rather than taking random trades, so it’s great to know you’re seeing that calm, manageable style in live conditions and that you feel comfortable with how it handles the pair. I’m also really glad you mentioned the Discord. For me, the community and support side is just as important as the EA itself. I want people to have a space where they can ask questions openly, compare experiences, share ideas, and get honest answers, not just marketing talk. Knowing that you feel the environment is transparent and serious tells me I’m going in the right direction there. Thank you again for your trust, your kind words, and your recommendation. I’m really happy that Quantum King is working well for you, and I’ll keep doing my best to make sure both the EA and the community stay worthy of that trust.
Tan Zhi Hao Darren
221
Tan Zhi Hao Darren 2025.11.28 05:04 
 

I joined the Quantum family 1st with Quantum Queen trading XAUUSD on 5 Sept205 I had good experinece and hence decide to include Quantum Emperor trading GBPUSD on 14 Oct 2025 Quantum King Trading AUDCAD on 21 Nov 2025 Pro: My feedback that all these EA are well planned The startegies are safe and had good win rates; giving me good ROI and increasing confident in them Con: You will need a strong margin to trade higher lot size to see better/faster returns (but perhaps that's also why these EA are working well?!?)

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.28 06:45
Thank you for your review, and more importantly, thank you for sticking with the Quantum lineup over time. Loyalty like yours isn’t something I overlook, I genuinely appreciate it. I’m glad to hear Quantum King has been treating you well. This EA was designed with a calm, steady style in mind, and it’s great knowing that approach matches what you’re seeing on your end. The goal was always to make something that doesn’t rely on luck or sudden market spikes, but instead builds results through consistent decision-making and a well-structured plan. Hearing that this gives you confidence is genuinely rewarding. Your point about margin is completely fair. King performs best when the account has enough room to operate without stress. It’s not about pushing big positions, it’s about giving the strategy enough breathing space so it can manage entries and exits smoothly. Your awareness of that makes a big difference in how well the system can run. Thank you again for the trust, the feedback, and the continued support.
Tan Thiam Kiat Kelvin
339
Tan Thiam Kiat Kelvin 2025.11.24 06:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.24 15:57
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback! I really appreciate the trust you’ve shown in the EA. It’s great to hear that your experience so far has given you enough confidence to scale up your stake. That kind of progression means the system is aligning well with your expectations. If you ever want help optimizing your setup or exploring different configurations, feel free to reach out anytime. I’m always here to help you get the most out of it.
kuronekocapital
106
kuronekocapital 2025.11.24 01:55 
 

I’ve been running Quantum King for several weeks now, and the performance has been excellent. I recovered the purchase cost within about a week, and it has continued generating steady profits since then. Paired with Quantum Queen, it has quickly become one of my favorite EAs. What I appreciate most is the consistent trading activity—no long waiting periods, just frequent, well-timed entries. I’ve bought many EAs claiming to use “real strategies,” but my account only started growing after switching to Bogdan’s EAs. Other EAs seem profitable only in certain market conditions, then stall or lose. I think Bogdan’s EAs, on the other hand, continue delivering stable profits because the system successfully targets favorable market conditions, and the grid is engineered to withstand expected price swings. Yes, grid/martingale inherently carries risk, but Bogdan clearly understands how to manage it. The entries are high-probability, spacing is well-designed, and overall risk feels controlled. With sensible risk management, I’m confident this EA can continue delivering strong returns. I’ve also shared my trading results in the comments for transparency.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.24 15:56
Thank you for taking the time to write such a detailed review and for sharing your results publicly as well. That kind of transparency helps a lot of other traders, and I really appreciate it. The part that really stood out to me is that you were able to earn back the cost of Quantum King in around a week. That’s an amazing turnaround, and it shows exactly what I designed it for: a tool that doesn’t just look good in backtests, but can pay for itself quickly and then continue to work as a long-term profit engine when used with sensible risk. I’m also very happy to hear that running Quantum King together with Quantum Queen turned into one of your favorite combinations. Those two systems were built to complement each other: different behavior, different trade logic, but with the same philosophy behind them — controlled risk, high-quality entries, and robustness through different phases of the market. Calling them a “royal combo” honestly fits them perfectly. What you wrote about trying many other EAs before and only seeing your account truly start to grow after switching to my systems means a lot. There are countless EAs out there that look impressive on paper or in one specific type of market, then suddenly choke when conditions change. My goal with these EAs was to build something that plays the long game. You also touched on something important: grid and martingale always come with built-in risk. I never hide that. The difference is how that risk is handled. A lot of systems simply stack positions until they blow up. My focus has always been on the other side of that spectrum — selective entries, thoughtfully planned spacing, and overall exposure that remains within what an account can reasonably support. When you combine that with responsible risk settings on the user side, you get exactly what you described: controlled behavior that can keep generating returns instead of just surviving a lucky streak. Thank you again for the trust, the kind words, and for showing real results.
123456
