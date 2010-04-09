SmartScalp Pro MT5

Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market.

This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations.

Key Features:

  • Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy.
  • Versatility: Works seamlessly across all timeframes, from minutes to daily charts.
  • Reliability: Tested on real market data since 2022 across all time intervals.
  • Precision: Captures price changes at the very start, enabling you to profit from movements before they gain momentum.

After your purchase, I provide full support. If you need help setting up or configuring a set file, feel free to contact me, and I’ll help you optimize the bot for your needs.

The perfect tool for professionals and beginners alike, designed to trade the gold/dollar pair with maximum profitability!


