SmartScalp Pro MT5

Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market.

This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations.

Key Features:

Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy.

Versatility: Works seamlessly across all timeframes, from minutes to daily charts.

Reliability: Tested on real market data since 2022 across all time intervals.

Precision: Captures price changes at the very start, enabling you to profit from movements before they gain momentum.

After your purchase, I provide full support. If you need help setting up or configuring a set file, feel free to contact me, and I’ll help you optimize the bot for your needs.

The perfect tool for professionals and beginners alike, designed to trade the gold/dollar pair with maximum profitability!



