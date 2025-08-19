How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience.

Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit. It is a disciplined algorithm that works equally successfully in any mode: rise, fall, sideways. It trades just like pros do. HTTP EA is a system of precise risk and time management. Choose an advisor not by a beautiful chart in history. Choose by the principle of operation.

Assets Any, each has its own .set file after purchase

Timeframe M5-H4 (set in advisor settings) Principles Work with dynamic price deficiency zones Deposit From $100. Leverage 1:25+ Broker Any, ECN/Raw with low spreads Testing Strategy Tester: EURUSD, 01.01.2025 — today, every tick Features SL/TP, trailing, breakeven, emergency mode, graphical panel.

How To Trade Pro EA does not guess — it follows changes and adapts. This is a disciplined, living algorithm that changes with the market and remains effective where others break. Created by the author of Entry Points Pro — an indicator that led the MQL5 top for 3 years. The trading advisor works only with pending orders — guaranteeing precise execution. Only one trade per instrument. SL and TP are set upon opening. All positions are closed daily.

IMPORTANT! Test the advisor demo version only on EURUSD from 01.01.2025. The advisor has unique settings for each instrument — you will receive them after purchase.

How To Trade Pro EA — this is a fully automated trading algorithm of a new generation, created for traders who value stability, control, and clear logic of operation. It does not use "magic indicators", martingale or grids. Its core is adaptive processing of market impulses and strict algorithmic control. Maximum safety is a priority — stop-loss and take-profit are set immediately, ensuring full transparency of risks from the moment the trade opens.

Key features and advantages

100% automatic operation + graphical panel





Elite risk management: SL/TP, trailing, breakeven, daily closing





Versatility: trades not only gold — unlike 8 out of 10 top advisors





Safety: pending orders, no martingale, emergency stop





Simplicity: minimum settings, 12 activations (PC/VPS/reserve)





Easy to start: deposit from $100, leverage from 1:25





Suitable for prop firms, works with any broker, all updates included





Pricing Policy

The price increases with every 10 sales — to maintain quality support and exclusivity. This is not a marketing trick — it is a necessity. I value every client and strive to provide the best service.

Sales Price, USD Left 1-10 99 —

... ... ...

41-50 299 —

51-60 349 1 61-70 399 10 71-80 449 10

Regardless of your experience and level — How To Trade Pro EA arms you with a pro's elite arsenal. Use this opportunity — start trading like a professional.

Do not wait for ideal conditions. They will not come.