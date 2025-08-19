HTTP ea
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience.
Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit. It is a disciplined algorithm that works equally successfully in any mode: rise, fall, sideways. It trades just like pros do. HTTP EA is a system of precise risk and time management. Choose an advisor not by a beautiful chart in history. Choose by the principle of operation.
|Assets
|Any, each has its own .set file after purchase
|Timeframe
|M5-H4 (set in advisor settings)
|Principles
|Work with dynamic price deficiency zones
|Deposit
|From $100. Leverage 1:25+
|Broker
|Any, ECN/Raw with low spreads
|Testing
|Strategy Tester: EURUSD, 01.01.2025 — today, every tick
|Features
|SL/TP, trailing, breakeven, emergency mode, graphical panel.
How To Trade Pro EA does not guess — it follows changes and adapts. This is a disciplined, living algorithm that changes with the market and remains effective where others break. Created by the author of Entry Points Pro — an indicator that led the MQL5 top for 3 years. The trading advisor works only with pending orders — guaranteeing precise execution. Only one trade per instrument. SL and TP are set upon opening. All positions are closed daily.
IMPORTANT! Test the advisor demo version only on EURUSD from 01.01.2025.
The advisor has unique settings for each instrument — you will receive them after purchase.
How To Trade Pro EA — this is a fully automated trading algorithm of a new generation, created for traders who value stability, control, and clear logic of operation. It does not use "magic indicators", martingale or grids. Its core is adaptive processing of market impulses and strict algorithmic control. Maximum safety is a priority — stop-loss and take-profit are set immediately, ensuring full transparency of risks from the moment the trade opens.
Key features and advantages
- 100% automatic operation + graphical panel
- Elite risk management: SL/TP, trailing, breakeven, daily closing
- Versatility: trades not only gold — unlike 8 out of 10 top advisors
- Safety: pending orders, no martingale, emergency stop
- Simplicity: minimum settings, 12 activations (PC/VPS/reserve)
- Easy to start: deposit from $100, leverage from 1:25
- Suitable for prop firms, works with any broker, all updates included
Pricing Policy
The price increases with every 10 sales — to maintain quality support and exclusivity. This is not a marketing trick — it is a necessity. I value every client and strive to provide the best service.
|Sales
|Price, USD
|Left
|1-10
|99
|—
|41-50
|299
|—
|51-60
|349
|1
|61-70
|399
|10
|71-80
|449
|10
Regardless of your experience and level — How To Trade Pro EA arms you with a pro's elite arsenal. Use this opportunity — start trading like a professional.
Do not wait for ideal conditions. They will not come.
I only ever sit down to write a review when an EA has officially paid for itself on a live account—and wow, HTTP didn’t waste any time making that happen! This bot is the strong, silent type. You won’t see charts cluttered with endless pending orders; HTTP just sits patiently like a seasoned sniper, waiting for the perfect moment. When it finally pulls the trigger? Bullseye—straight to profit, almost every time. I grabbed one of Yury’s setfiles more or less at random, slapped it on multiple pairs, and let it run on a $20,000 live account. Within the first 24 hours, the cost of the EA was fully covered. Four trades in total: three solid wins and one small loss, but the total profits made up for the EA. What more could you ask for? Yury is clearly committed—he keeps the setfiles fresh with regular updates and even throws in incentives to encourage the community to hunt for even better optimizations. Yes, I know some traders get nervous about “overfitting” when setfiles need periodic tweaks, but honestly? If thoughtful updates keep the edge sharp in changing markets, I’m all for it. Results don’t lie. Working with Yury himself is genuinely enjoyable—he’s kind, approachable, and has a great sense of humor that makes every interaction lighter. He’s also generous with real, actionable trading advice. (I couldn small note: I’ve since picked up his Entry Point Pro indicator too, if it’s another winner, then it's another clear proof that Yury really knows his craft.) Thank you, Yury, for building HTTP and for the ongoing care you put into it. This one’s a keeper—I’m excited to see where it goes from here! 🚀