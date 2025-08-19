HTTP ea

5

How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience.

Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit. It is a disciplined algorithm that works equally successfully in any mode: rise, fall, sideways. It trades just like pros do. HTTP EA is a system of precise risk and time management. Choose an advisor not by a beautiful chart in history. Choose by the principle of operation.

Assets Any, each has its own .set file after purchase
Timeframe M5-H4 (set in advisor settings)
Principles Work with dynamic price deficiency zones
Deposit From $100. Leverage 1:25+
Broker Any, ECN/Raw with low spreads
Testing Strategy Tester: EURUSD, 01.01.2025 — today, every tick
Features SL/TP, trailing, breakeven, emergency mode, graphical panel.

How To Trade Pro EA does not guess — it follows changes and adapts. This is a disciplined, living algorithm that changes with the market and remains effective where others break. Created by the author of Entry Points Pro — an indicator that led the MQL5 top for 3 years. The trading advisor works only with pending orders — guaranteeing precise execution. Only one trade per instrument. SL and TP are set upon opening. All positions are closed daily.

IMPORTANT! Test the advisor demo version only on EURUSD from 01.01.2025.

The advisor has unique settings for each instrument — you will receive them after purchase.

How To Trade Pro EA — this is a fully automated trading algorithm of a new generation, created for traders who value stability, control, and clear logic of operation. It does not use "magic indicators", martingale or grids. Its core is adaptive processing of market impulses and strict algorithmic control. Maximum safety is a priority — stop-loss and take-profit are set immediately, ensuring full transparency of risks from the moment the trade opens.


Key features and advantages

  • 100% automatic operation + graphical panel

  • Elite risk management: SL/TP, trailing, breakeven, daily closing

  • Versatility: trades not only gold — unlike 8 out of 10 top advisors 

  • Safety: pending orders, no martingale, emergency stop

  • Simplicity: minimum settings, 12 activations (PC/VPS/reserve)

  • Easy to start: deposit from $100, leverage from 1:25

  • Suitable for prop firms, works with any broker, all updates included


Pricing Policy

The price increases with every 10 sales — to maintain quality support and exclusivity. This is not a marketing trick — it is a necessity. I value every client and strive to provide the best service.

Sales Price, USD Left
1-10 99
... ... ...
41-50 299
51-60 349 1
61-70 399 10
71-80 449 10

Regardless of your experience and level — How To Trade Pro EA arms you with a pro's elite arsenal. Use this opportunity — start trading like a professional.

Do not wait for ideal conditions. They will not come.

Reviews 8
SEAN
184
SEAN 2025.12.11 21:06 
 

I only ever sit down to write a review when an EA has officially paid for itself on a live account—and wow, HTTP didn’t waste any time making that happen! This bot is the strong, silent type. You won’t see charts cluttered with endless pending orders; HTTP just sits patiently like a seasoned sniper, waiting for the perfect moment. When it finally pulls the trigger? Bullseye—straight to profit, almost every time. I grabbed one of Yury’s setfiles more or less at random, slapped it on multiple pairs, and let it run on a $20,000 live account. Within the first 24 hours, the cost of the EA was fully covered. Four trades in total: three solid wins and one small loss, but the total profits made up for the EA. What more could you ask for? Yury is clearly committed—he keeps the setfiles fresh with regular updates and even throws in incentives to encourage the community to hunt for even better optimizations. Yes, I know some traders get nervous about “overfitting” when setfiles need periodic tweaks, but honestly? If thoughtful updates keep the edge sharp in changing markets, I’m all for it. Results don’t lie. Working with Yury himself is genuinely enjoyable—he’s kind, approachable, and has a great sense of humor that makes every interaction lighter. He’s also generous with real, actionable trading advice. (I couldn small note: I’ve since picked up his Entry Point Pro indicator too, if it’s another winner, then it's another clear proof that Yury really knows his craft.) Thank you, Yury, for building HTTP and for the ongoing care you put into it. This one’s a keeper—I’m excited to see where it goes from here! 🚀

Claudio Virdis
147
Claudio Virdis 2025.12.06 05:42 
 

Finally after testing, buying a lot of ea, i bought HTTP EA and is very good and safe, with sets recomanded. The first week using HTTP EA on a cent account, 38,9% profit with only 8 trades! I'll continue later with cent and normal accounts to improve other pairs. But if that bot continue like that with these results, i'll let manual trading completely !

Oh! important thing that i've not said: No GRID and Martingale with that excellent HTTP EA, so, finished now for me all these dangerous bots!

Philipp Genner
29
Philipp Genner 2025.09.27 14:22 
 

ich habe mir sehr früh HTTP EA gesichert, mit Erfolg! How To Trade Profitably EA ist mein stetiger Begleiter und mit einer fast 90% positiven Trades bisher sehr profitabel. Yurys Support ist wirklich großartig und freundlich. Ich kann HTTP sehr Empfehlen ich zittiere aspe "werdet Teil der Community und überzeugt euch selbst vom Unterschied. 5 Sterne auf ganzer Linie!"

Recommended products
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Experts
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldfish MT5
Elvira Zalalutdinova
Experts
Goldfish MT5 - is an automatic trend hunter for Gold. It catches the trend before it starts Goldfish MT5 - is not just a robot, it is your strategic advantage in the Gold market based on advanced AI technology This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features He uses a system that identifies trend levels and automatically breaks through strong global levels based on market conditions. Real -Time Signa / https://www.mql5.com/ru/sign
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Chanlun Master
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. >>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210! >>>>> ===== <<<<<< History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describi
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Dark Mars
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
The Dark Mars Expert Advisor is ready for fully automated trading with various symbols. The Dark Mars EA is a scalper that I have tested on the M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes. The EA opens trades on breakouts or pullbacks based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA is ready to trade right away with default settings — no optimization needed for GBPUSD and USDCAD A well-known advantage of scalpers is the high number of trades executed daily. The market is in a flat range 80% of the time, and
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
DUO Gold BitCoin ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GOLD or BITCOIN symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement,
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
More from author
Market Pulse AI
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
Smart EA for Those Tired of Chaos. After 25+ years in financial markets, I created an advisor that trades like a true professional — without emotions, without rush, without deception. Live signal  | Subscribe Channel Instruments NZDCHF, EURCHF, AUDCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCAD Account Type ECN / Raw / low spreads / hedging Timeframe any Leverage 1:50 or higher Deposit from $300 Setup Complexity 1 out of 10 I don't use marketing traps or dishonest advertiser tricks — I'm a trader, not a market
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Filter:
SEAN
184
SEAN 2025.12.11 21:06 
 

I only ever sit down to write a review when an EA has officially paid for itself on a live account—and wow, HTTP didn’t waste any time making that happen! This bot is the strong, silent type. You won’t see charts cluttered with endless pending orders; HTTP just sits patiently like a seasoned sniper, waiting for the perfect moment. When it finally pulls the trigger? Bullseye—straight to profit, almost every time. I grabbed one of Yury’s setfiles more or less at random, slapped it on multiple pairs, and let it run on a $20,000 live account. Within the first 24 hours, the cost of the EA was fully covered. Four trades in total: three solid wins and one small loss, but the total profits made up for the EA. What more could you ask for? Yury is clearly committed—he keeps the setfiles fresh with regular updates and even throws in incentives to encourage the community to hunt for even better optimizations. Yes, I know some traders get nervous about “overfitting” when setfiles need periodic tweaks, but honestly? If thoughtful updates keep the edge sharp in changing markets, I’m all for it. Results don’t lie. Working with Yury himself is genuinely enjoyable—he’s kind, approachable, and has a great sense of humor that makes every interaction lighter. He’s also generous with real, actionable trading advice. (I couldn small note: I’ve since picked up his Entry Point Pro indicator too, if it’s another winner, then it's another clear proof that Yury really knows his craft.) Thank you, Yury, for building HTTP and for the ongoing care you put into it. This one’s a keeper—I’m excited to see where it goes from here! 🚀

Yury Orlov
20542
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.12.11 21:25
Hi, Sean! Thank you so much for such a detailed and heartfelt review! 😊😍 For me, this is more than just words - it's proof that all the work on HTTP truly matters. It's especially valuable coming from you: from the very beginning, you asked precise questions, deeply understood the EA's logic, and use it exactly as intended. Communicating with clients like you is a rare pleasure and a powerful motivation to make the product even better. I'm thrilled that HTTP paid for itself on a live account within the first day - that's the best evidence the strategy works in real conditions. Three solid wins and one small loss with overall profit - a classic example of how proper risk/reward delivers results even with a win rate below 100%. Setfile updates will continue - markets evolve, and I aim to keep the edge sharp without over-optimization. Thank you for understanding that balance. A special thank you for purchasing Entry Point Pro as well - I hope it meets expectations, and we'll soon see your feedback on that one too 😉 Huge thanks for the trust and kind words. Clients like you are the main reason I keep developing my tools. Looking forward to more communication and working together on even better results! Best wishes and profitable trades, Yury 💖
Claudio Virdis
147
Claudio Virdis 2025.12.06 05:42 
 

Finally after testing, buying a lot of ea, i bought HTTP EA and is very good and safe, with sets recomanded. The first week using HTTP EA on a cent account, 38,9% profit with only 8 trades! I'll continue later with cent and normal accounts to improve other pairs. But if that bot continue like that with these results, i'll let manual trading completely !

Oh! important thing that i've not said: No GRID and Martingale with that excellent HTTP EA, so, finished now for me all these dangerous bots!

Yury Orlov
20542
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.12.06 07:41
Claudio, THANK YOU for the absolute fire review! 🔥 38.9% profit in the very first week with just 8 trades using the recommended sets – that’s not luck, that’s HTTP EA doing exactly what it was built for: clean, safe, monster gains. You just made a lot of traders stop scrolling and start reaching for their wallets. Final warning: price increase hits in the next few days. The last copies at the current price are literally disappearing right now. If you want to lock in HTTP EA before it jumps (and join the guys who are already printing like Claudio), DM me immediately. Claudio, keep updating us – 100%+ month is loading… 🚀 Welcome to the winning side! 💪
Philipp Genner
29
Philipp Genner 2025.09.27 14:22 
 

ich habe mir sehr früh HTTP EA gesichert, mit Erfolg! How To Trade Profitably EA ist mein stetiger Begleiter und mit einer fast 90% positiven Trades bisher sehr profitabel. Yurys Support ist wirklich großartig und freundlich. Ich kann HTTP sehr Empfehlen ich zittiere aspe "werdet Teil der Community und überzeugt euch selbst vom Unterschied. 5 Sterne auf ganzer Linie!"

Yury Orlov
20542
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.09.30 11:13
Sehr geehrter Philipp, vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihre wundervolle Bewertung! 😍 Ihre Worte bedeuten mir nicht nur als Entwickler sehr viel – sie sind ein echtes Zeugnis dafür, dass HTTP EA kein kurzfristiger Hype ist, sondern eine solide, durchdachte Handelslösung für echte Trader, die langfristig und profitabel arbeiten wollen. Ich bin besonders dankbar, dass Sie den Unterschied erkennen – in einer Welt voller „schneller Gewinn“-Versprechen und kurzlebiger Roboter setzen Sie auf etwas, das Transparenz, Stabilität und echte Unterstützung bietet. Genau dafür stehe ich: kein Marketing-Zirkus, keine leeren Versprechen – nur saubere Logik, klare Regeln und verlässlicher Support. Dass Sie bereits früh HTTP EA gesichert haben und nun mit fast 90 % positiven Trades erfolgreich unterwegs sind, macht mich stolz. Es zeigt: wer bereit ist, über den Tellerrand zu schauen, wird belohnt. Ein besonderer Dank gilt auch Ihrem Vertrauen in meine Arbeit und meinen Support. Ich sehe jeden Kunden nicht als „Verkauf“, sondern als Teil einer wachsenden Community von Tradern, die gemeinsam besser werden. Danke an alle, die sich durch den Nebel aus Hype und Schein kämpfen – und den echten Wert erkennen, wenn er vor ihnen steht. Weiterhin viel Erfolg mit HTTP EA – und ich bleibe, wie versprochen, jederzeit an Ihrer Seite. Mit freundlichen Grüßen,
Yury 🤝
Entwickler von HTTP EA
Тот Самый
23
Тот Самый 2025.09.22 06:51 
 

An excellent product with all the necessary features. I am impressed by Yuri's ongoing support for the product and settings.

Yury Orlov
20542
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.09.22 07:23
Thank you! 😍
nehemija
603
nehemija 2025.09.17 16:16 
 

HTTP EA is the last EA I bought, and I’ve bought many of them. The only thing I can say is that I regret it wasn’t the first one I purchased, because then I wouldn’t have kept looking. In short, an outstanding EA — trades are closed by the end of the day, in 90% of cases with profit. And no less important, Yury replies to messages and provides excellent support.

Yury Orlov
20542
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.09.18 18:35
Thank you for your amazing review! 😊 I'm truly honored that HTTP EA stands out among the many you've tried. Your words about its reliability, consistent profits, and same-day trade closures mean the world to me and our growing community.
I’m committed to making HTTP EA the go-to choice for traders, with carefully optimized settings delivering ~25% YTD profit and max drawdown under 7% per pair. Plus, my team and I are always here to provide top-notch support to ensure your success.
For anyone reading this: join our growing community of traders who trust HTTP EA for stable, low-risk results. Grab it now on MQL5 and see why it’s a game-changer: HTTP EA on MQL5. 🚀
rambletew
34
rambletew 2025.08.23 12:37 
 

I’ve been testing this EA for a couple of days since it dropped, and I’m already impressed! As a beginner, I was worried, but the setup was simple, and Yury’s support is really great and friendly. The one-trade-a-day approach feels solid so far. Great tool to try out! Recommended!

Yury Orlov
20542
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.08.23 12:42
Thank you! 😍👍
nevskiy1986
35
nevskiy1986 2025.08.21 23:28 
 

Best of the Best!!!

Yury Orlov
20542
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.08.22 11:24
Thanks for your review — "Best of the Best!!!" — you rock! 😄 You scored big with that low $499 price, and only 2 copies left at this rate before it hits $599!
Others, don’t miss out!
aspe
51
aspe 2025.08.20 19:20 
 

Wow, I’m absolutely thrilled with HTTP EA! As an old client of Yury, I can say this is his best work yet - safe, stable, and so easy to use. I’ve tested it on my account, and the results are amazing, especially with the set files provided. Yury’s support is top-notch, and his 25 years of experience shine through. I’ve already submitted my idea to improve the EA through the Google Form, hoping to win the 200 USDT prize - fingers crossed! I highly recommend this EA to everyone - join the community and see the difference yourself. 5 stars all the way!

Yury Orlov
20542
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.08.22 10:28
Wow, your review is incredible — thanks for the love! 😄 As an old client, you nailed it: How To Trade Profitably EA is my best yet, built on 25 years of experience for safe, stable trading.
You hit the jackpot grabbing it at $499, and with only 2 copies left at this price before it jumps to $599, others should jump in fast! Glad the set files and support worked for you — keep rocking those tests! Best of luck with your 200 USDT idea submission!
Reply to review