Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 11 October 2025
- Activations: 12
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.
The demo version of the EA is intended for evaluation only. Backtest results without optimization do not reflect the real performance of the algorithm. Full usage requires individual optimization for your broker, deposit size, and selected instruments. Optimization must be performed independently and repeated at least once a year.
Remember: the final outcome directly depends on your trading experience and the parameters you set during optimization.
Main Features
- Market Analysis Algorithms: a combination of indicators and filters to identify trading opportunities.
- Flexibility: adapts to changing market conditions and different levels of volatility.
- Modern Order Execution Types: IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Risk Management: adaptive stop‑losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.
- Quick Start: built‑in parameters allow immediate testing after installation.
Optimization and Usage
The listed currency pairs are provided as examples only: EURPLN, EURSEK, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURHKD, EURUSD, EURGBP, NOKSEK, NZDCAD, EURDKK, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD, GBPZAR, AUDNZD, GBPSGD, USDSGD, USDMXN, USDPLN, USDSEK.
For live trading, each pair must be optimized individually by the user. Optimization is recommended at least once a year, as market conditions change. The larger the deposit, the more pairs can be optimized and connected. This work is performed by the buyer, not the author.
Technical Parameters
- EA Launch: configure and run separately for each currency pair
- Timeframe: M15
- Account Type: Raw Spread, ECN
- Leverage: from 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
Recommended Brokers
The EA can be used with brokers offering low spreads, such as: IC Markets Global, Exness, RoboForex, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. This list is not exhaustive — other reliable brokers with suitable conditions may also be used.
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru