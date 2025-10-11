Exclusive black Pro Max MT5

Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System

Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!
IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does not guarantee the same performance with others. Each broker has its own quotes, spreads, and trading conditions, therefore every currency pair must be optimized individually by the user and launched on a real account only in single‑currency mode — separately for each pair. Multi‑currency screenshots are shown for illustration only.
Important Information:

The demo version of the EA is intended for evaluation only. Backtest results without optimization do not reflect the real performance of the algorithm. Full usage requires individual optimization for your broker, deposit size, and selected instruments. Optimization must be performed independently and repeated at least once a year.

Remember: the final outcome directly depends on your trading experience and the parameters you set during optimization.

Main Features

  • Market Analysis Algorithms: a combination of indicators and filters to identify trading opportunities.
  • Flexibility: adapts to changing market conditions and different levels of volatility.
  • Modern Order Execution Types: IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
  • Risk Management: adaptive stop‑losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.
  • Quick Start: built‑in parameters allow immediate testing after installation.

Optimization and Usage

The listed currency pairs are provided as examples only: EURPLN, EURSEK, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURHKD, EURUSD, EURGBP, NOKSEK, NZDCAD, EURDKK, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD, GBPZAR, AUDNZD, GBPSGD, USDSGD, USDMXN, USDPLN, USDSEK.

For live trading, each pair must be optimized individually by the user. Optimization is recommended at least once a year, as market conditions change. The larger the deposit, the more pairs can be optimized and connected. This work is performed by the buyer, not the author.

Technical Parameters

  • EA Launch: configure and run separately for each currency pair
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: Raw Spread, ECN
  • Leverage: from 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
  • VPS: recommended for stable operation

Recommended Brokers

The EA can be used with brokers offering low spreads, such as: IC Markets Global, Exness, RoboForex, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. This list is not exhaustive — other reliable brokers with suitable conditions may also be used.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.

Support:

For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

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Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the first of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering.   All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.    This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term sati
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On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
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