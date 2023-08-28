Big Forex Players MT5

4.76

We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the Big Forex Players EA designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the biggest Banks (positions are sent from our database to the EA)other strategy generated positions by three indicators, and last strategy generate positions with complex forex system. You can select the most appropriate strategy for you or use them simultaneously. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, our EA ensures effortless setup, customization, and monitoring of your trades. Enjoy priority customer support from our team of experts, we're here to assist you every step of the way. This robot is also protected during important news. When high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news. We've also added the maxspread function, which works to protect against high volatility and doesn't open new positions. BFP EA is an exclusive robot with bank positions and other strategies to choose from, you will not find another robot like it. Our dedicated support will assist you with all of the settings, you will receive assistance at each step, and we will ensure that you runs the EA properly. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. You can use it with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading FirmsBFP EA is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything. Live results are available on our website.

The discounted price $2999 is valid until 21 August 2026. The price without a discount is $3999.

After purchasing or renting Big Forex Players EA, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (XG Gold, Wall Street Robot, Price Action Robot, AI Prop Firms, Scalping Robot Pro, XIRO Robot, Dax Robot, XT Bitcoin Robot, Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator)

Why Choose Big Forex Players EA?

Diverse Strategies:
Customize your trading approach with a range of programmed strategies that cater to various risk appetites and market conditions. Whether you're a conservative or aggressive trader, our robot has a 3 strategies for you:

Trading with Banks:
Bank Research and Analysis - Positions of the Biggest banks. Robot only opens one position per pair at the same time with Take Profit and Stop Loss. Positions are sent from our database to EA for execute on the market. Positions medium and long-term. 

Trading with Indicators:
Most popular Indicators - Positions based on the popular RSI, MACD, and Stoch indicators, H4-D1 chart. Robot only opens one position per pair at the same time with Take Profit and Stop Loss. Positions are generated with these indicators, and a signal is sent to the EA, which then opens positions in the market. Positions medium and long-term.

Trading with Robot:
Multicurrency Robot - It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle Strength, SMA Strength, RSI and another two custom indicators (built-in within the strategy). The system can be used in three different modes: Low, Medium, or High risk. Depending on the mode you choose, the Robot opens one or more positions on the pair at the same time, all with Take Profit and Stop Loss. Positions short and medium-term.

You can use this EA with any broker. You will be given instructions on how to use the parameters with your broker and our dedicated support team will assist you with everything. We guarantee that new features will be added to this EA on a regular basis based on customer suggestions. 

Risk Management: 
The Robot comes equipped with built-in risk management tools that automatically adjust your trading parameters to protect your capital and optimize returns.

Global Compatibility:
Regardless of your location or preferred broker, the Big Forex Players EA seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, making it accessible to traders around the world.

Continuous Updates:
The financial markets are ever evolving, and so is our robot. You will receive all updates for Free, and we will also add new features to BFP based on customer suggestions.

Contact us:
Our dedicated support team is ready to assist you every step of the way. After you purchase the robot, we will send you a detailed description of it and assist you with all of the settings and you will also have access to a private Group.

How to properly test the Big Forex Players in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of $1,000, set a custom date, choose "Every tick" as the modeling mode, set the risk percentage 5-10%, and select a leverage of 1:100-1:500. Then, choose the risk mode (Low, Medium, or High), select the XAUUSD or EURUSD pair, and click the Start button in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. If you choose a lower leverage, the results may be slightly less favorable. Higher leverage could produce better results.

    How do I start:
    1. After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the manual and access to group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.
    2. Please read the manual you got. It's available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. You only need to change a few parameters to make EA work with your broker. If you require help, please post your questions in the group and our support will assist you with the settings.
    3. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it. We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

      Parameters:

      • Trading with Banks - positions of the Biggest banks and Investment funds with TP-SL (bank research and analysis)
      • Trading with Indicators - positions based on the popular RSI, MACD, Stoch indicators with TP-SL
      • Trading with Robots - EA for EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, Gold pairs with TP-SL.
      • Trading with Signals - with the new update, we will connect the Best Forex Signals…
      • Each of these four features can be enabled or disabled with a single click (true-false parameter)
      • Custom comments - the ability to specify your own trade comments
      • Trading 24h - the ability to run the robot 24 hours with true-false option
      • Risk percent - selecting the size of the lots based on the risk percentage
      • Select risk mode - three modes to select the risk, low, medium and high
      • Trailing Stop and Step - Trailing options for Low, Medium and High mode
      • Orders Step - distance in points between trades
      • Trade Hours - choose the days and hours that EA will work (Local time-PC)
      • Max Spread - spread filter is an additional safeguard for trading
      • Take Profit - take profit in pips for individual trades with low mode
      • Stop Loss - stop loss in pips for individual trades with low mode
      • Orders Profit - profit in account currency for a positions to be closed
      • Stop Loss - trades loss as a percent of account balance
      • Closing all orders – activation of closing trades at the end of the day
      • Closing Time (text in format HH:MM) – closing time for opened trades
      • Lots - lot size of opened trades on signal
      • Lots Step - additional lot size added to following trades
      • Filter news - USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, JPY, CHF, CNY, NZD
      • Magic No - identification number for trades opened by the instance of the strategy
      • Only a Buy or only a Sell option in EA - You can set up EA to open only Buy or Sell positions at any given time
      • Allow trading in holidays - when news filter is active, this function allow to open new trades from new cycles during holidays
      • NewsFilter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades 
      • Disable EA after loss - after reaching the MaxDD loss, the robot will stop opening new positions until the following day
      • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - minutes before and after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
      • ReportFor USD/EUR/GBP/AUD/CAD/JPY/CHF/CNY/NZD (true/false)  - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
      • AllowTradingOnHolidays - when news filter is active, this function allow to open new trades from new cycles during holidays
      • FindKeyword - activation of function to detect only news with chosen keywords included in the name
      • FindKeywordList - list of keywords which has to be included in the high  impact news to give news filter signal
      • Example: if FindKeyword is false, filter will be working for all high important news (High impact news). If FindKeyword is true, and FindKeywordsList is set as “ECB, FOMC, BOE, BOJ, Fed” filter will look for only important news, with any of chosen keywords in their name ECB, FOMC, Fed and here you can add a list of important news that you want to be blocked, add each event after a comma.
      • Additional automatic Stop Loss during important news (% of Balance) - This is a separate parameter and will handle positions that were opened before the important data.
      • TPSLHidden - you can hide your take profit and stop loss levels from your broker. You will see lines on the chart with the levels, only with Low mode. You can turn this feature off if you don't want to use it.
      • All parameters you can edit, enable or disable with a single click. You will also receive a detailed description of each function
      • Show panel -  we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. 
      • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

      Information:
      Timeframe: H1
      Minimum lots: 0.01
      Platform: MetaTrader 5
      Minimum deposit: 1000
      Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
      Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
      Pairs: XauUsd, EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, EurChf, EurGbp, GbpChf and more...

      Updates:
      The current version of this robot is 5.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

        Price:
        The robot costs $2999, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you.

        Reviews 142
        brahyang
        39
        brahyang 2026.08.03 14:34 
         

        Excellent!

        tnnttn
        44
        tnnttn 2026.07.14 10:05 
         

        I recently started using the BFP EA, and my experience has been very positive from the beginning. The support team was responsive, knowledgeable, and always willing to help whenever I had questions. They provided clear setup instructions, access to all the necessary resources, and continued support after my purchase. Even though my MQL5 account is relatively new, I have been working with Expert Advisors for quite some time. Because of that, I can honestly say I was impressed by the consistency and win rate of the BFP EA. It has performed better than I initially expected. What really stood out was the additional help I received during the installation and configuration process. That level of support made everything straightforward and gave me confidence that I was getting the most out of the EA. I'm looking forward to seeing the long-term results.

        Tariq 3
        57
        Tariq 3 2026.07.09 19:56 
         

        I have been using the BFP EA (Big Forex Players) for a while now, and it has completely exceeded my expectations. What sets this Expert Advisor apart is how well it integrates multiple strategies into a single system. The risk management is flawless, and the news filter works exactly as advertised to keep drawdowns to an absolute minimum. Highly recommended!

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        Yang Wu
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        Thurau Baerbel
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        PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
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        Zarui Ogannisian
        Experts
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        Godbless C Nygu
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        Berat Cakan
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        QuantXProTrader EA
        Netlux Digital Kft.
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        >>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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        Jing Yi He
        Experts
        Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
        Marvelous EA MT5
        Ugochukwu Mobi
        Experts
        Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
        FX SCI Hit the pairs
        Eadvisors Software Inc.
        Experts
        The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
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        Ugochukwu Mobi
        5 (2)
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        AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
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        Yuriy Bykov
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        Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
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        brahyang
        39
        brahyang 2026.08.03 14:34 
         

        Excellent!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.03 14:40
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        tnnttn
        44
        tnnttn 2026.07.14 10:05 
         

        I recently started using the BFP EA, and my experience has been very positive from the beginning. The support team was responsive, knowledgeable, and always willing to help whenever I had questions. They provided clear setup instructions, access to all the necessary resources, and continued support after my purchase. Even though my MQL5 account is relatively new, I have been working with Expert Advisors for quite some time. Because of that, I can honestly say I was impressed by the consistency and win rate of the BFP EA. It has performed better than I initially expected. What really stood out was the additional help I received during the installation and configuration process. That level of support made everything straightforward and gave me confidence that I was getting the most out of the EA. I'm looking forward to seeing the long-term results.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.14 10:56
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Tariq 3
        57
        Tariq 3 2026.07.09 19:56 
         

        I have been using the BFP EA (Big Forex Players) for a while now, and it has completely exceeded my expectations. What sets this Expert Advisor apart is how well it integrates multiple strategies into a single system. The risk management is flawless, and the news filter works exactly as advertised to keep drawdowns to an absolute minimum. Highly recommended!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.09 20:14
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        SFM.
        39
        SFM. 2026.05.19 19:05 
         

        This is a very powerful advisor. I really liked it. I think it will bring me very large profits in the future.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.09 20:14
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Kokildi
        60
        Kokildi 2026.05.05 20:34 
         

        I am currently running this EA and it is very promising. It doesn't take long to understand the settings and set up, it trades very well and very happy with the purchase. I will continue to monitor and provide a further update in the coming months.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.05 20:37
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Jack mmm
        65
        Jack mmm 2026.03.11 08:51 
         

        Excellent EA – Powerful yet very easy to use! I’ve been really impressed with the Big Forex Player EA so far. It gives you a lot of flexibility to adjust the strategy and risk management to suit your own trading style without making things overly complicated. The support has also been excellent too. Responses have been quick, helpful, and very professional, which gives a lot of confidence when using the EA. Overall, a really well-designed robot with great features and strong support behind it. Looking forward to seeing how it performs over the long term. Highly recommended!!!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.11 09:00
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Francesco Cerullo
        180
        Francesco Cerullo 2026.03.02 17:45 
         

        Extremely easy to set up and the interface is very intuitive. The documentation provided is clear and helps a lot with the initial configuration. 5 stars for the great user experience

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.02 17:57
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Remo007
        90
        Remo007 2026.02.12 15:14 
         

        The Big Forex Players EA impresses with its reliability and sound risk management. Unlike many other marketplace EAs, it completely avoids risky grid or Martingale strategies. Instead, the system relies on clear take-profit and stop-loss limits, as well as focusing on a single open position at any given time. With successful strategies for forex and gold (based on banking and indicator trading), this EA is an excellent choice for ambitious traders. I can recommend this EA to everyone.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.12 15:18
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        vbj04
        45
        vbj04 2026.02.10 18:48 
         

        Hello, everyone. I purchased the Big Forex Players EA a few days ago, and everything is explained clearly in a PDF document, and the support team always responds very quickly.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.10 18:52
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Amalka
        1202
        Amalka 2026.01.20 12:58 
         

        Great EA, from the day I start using it, it shows great results. The support team helped me with everything, the starting procces was smooth.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.01.20 13:05
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Blvght
        404
        Blvght 2026.01.11 14:33 
         

        Big Forex Players MT5 feels very solid overall. The robot uses three different trading systems working together, which adds flexibility and stability across different market conditions. It is also connected to the biggest banks’ positioning, giving it a clear advantage in understanding market direction rather than trading blindly. The news filter and spread protection are excellent additions and help avoid many unnecessary losses during unstable market conditions. In my opinion, it is one of the best systems available in the world right now.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.01.18 16:01
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Jamie Cobb
        23
        Jamie Cobb 2025.12.15 11:29 
         

        Still testing out the different strategies on a demo account before running it live, but so far am encouraged by its performance. The support is helpful in the private group.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.01.18 16:01
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        sinan mutlu
        66
        sinan mutlu 2025.12.13 11:23 
         

        This EA system doesn't work correctly on real accounts. The support team is very unhelpful. They show winnings on their own accounts, but the kit file they provide to the user is completely useless, and instead of addressing the user's real problem, they give generic answers.

        Update (2025.12.14 17:49) :

        1- I bought the product based on the reviews on the page.

        2- I performed a backtest according to the parameters written in the user manual. The result was good. (I explained how good it was in the "COMMENTS" section.)

        3- I installed EA on both a demo account and a real account. The result was loss.

        4- When I asked why, they asked me for the parameters I used. I sent them.

        5- They sent me a random parameter set file.

        6- Up to this point, I thought I was receiving technical support.

        7- Then, when I ran EA according to the new parameter set, I experienced loss again.

        8- I gave a bad rating by leaving a negative review about this bad experience.

        9- They saw my negative review and immediately messaged me on Telegram. They asked me to remove the negative review so that I could receive support service and said they would give me another cheap robot for free.

        10- When I reviewed other comments, I read that if you haven't left any comments, they asked you to give a 5-star rating by leaving a positive review so you could receive support, and they said they would give you another cheap robot for free.

        11- Product rating is based on the scores in the "Reviews" section. If I had accepted the blackmail and removed the negative review and left a positive one before the problem was solved, I would have already given them what they wanted.

        12- If that had happened, EA would still have a good rating. New customers wouldn't have seen the bad experiences and low scores. They would have been deceived and trapped like me.

        13- Because I didn't accept the blackmail, they accused me of misusing the product.

        14- This explains why the product has so many positive reviews and 5-star ratings.

        I explained how this scam network deceived users about the Big Forex Player EA MT5 product in message number 186 in the "COMMENTS" section, along with evidence. I strongly recommend that you look at the evidence.

        I'm sure they'll accuse me there too of not responding to them, misusing the product, or being a rival EA agent.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.13 19:10
        Hi. BFP EA is a complex system and unfortunately there are clients who set their own settings and do not follow the settings provided by our team, then they publish a negative review instead of first contacting our team and as in this case this user did not do it and only today Mark wrote to him. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy👍📊
        John Fitzpatrick
        53
        John Fitzpatrick 2025.12.11 16:52 
         

        Big Forex Players took me some time to get used to. However, once I started to tweak the system, it began making Good Profits. You will get the correct advice I strongly urge you to take the advice. Its a great Expert Advisor. It looks daunting at first, and complicated, Its not, Just follow the instructions and the advice. It does make profits. They'll tell you how to build it.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.11 17:39
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Settival@gmail.com Setti
        246
        Settival@gmail.com Setti 2025.12.07 11:52 
         

        ho comprato alcuni giorni fa l'EA BFP ... ho prima studiato il manuale e poi richiesto assistenza che mi e' stata data immediatamente, ho messo subito in real l'esperto che ha gia' fatto alcune operazioni ... anche se e' presto per giudicarlo ammiro la velocita' e la professionalita' nell'Assistenza....bravi

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.07 21:59
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Ping Kuen Ho
        348
        Ping Kuen Ho 2025.12.04 13:10 
         

        I have just brought BFP and run it in real account for a few days. It gave me stable profit and the support service is good.

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:48
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Geisterfher Rodriguez
        24
        Geisterfher Rodriguez 2025.12.03 19:44 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:48
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        Sipsm
        453
        Sipsm 2025.12.02 21:08 
         

        Up to now, the BFP delivers almost exactly the results I expected. The support team has been available and responds quickly

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:48
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        dabussr
        108
        dabussr 2025.10.22 12:33 
         

        Look promising but we will see as it worked in real. Already bought it and now is time to tests!

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:48
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
        happykarl
        99
        happykarl 2025.10.17 23:09 
         

        Big Forex Players is working well on my demo account. Also nice to guidance from the Telegraph account. Thanks Mark

        MQL TOOLS SL
        82378
        Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.04 14:48
        Hi. The BFP EA is a perfect system for traders and one of the most advanced solutions available on the market. It follows real market flow and bank positions which makes it unique because very few systems are able to read and react to this type of activity. BFP EA uses three internal systems that work together and adapt automatically to changing conditions which gives traders a stable and intelligent trading experience. It is the only system of this type in the world built specifically to mimic the behavior of big market players. Many traders appreciate its consistency and the ability to manage positions with high accuracy. You are welcome👍📊
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