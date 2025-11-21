AI Gold Trading MT5

5

LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT: 

LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271

Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me. My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5.

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499!

After that, the price will be raised to $599.

EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased.

AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticated trend-following strategies in XAU/USD markets. The system employs a multi-timeframe convergence analysis, combining wavelet transform for noise reduction with fractional integration techniques to identify genuine trend persistence. Our proprietary algorithm integrates momentum clustering analysis with regime-switching detection, allowing dynamic adaptation to market volatility states. The EA utilizes Bayesian probability models to assess trend continuation likelihood, incorporating yield curve dynamics, real interest rate expectations, and geopolitical risk premiums. A hierarchical risk management framework implements asymmetric position sizing based on trend strength quantification and volatility regime classification. The system has demonstrated robust performance through extensive walk-forward analysis and regime-adjusted backtesting, maintaining consistent risk-adjusted returns across various market environments.
EA implements multi-layered protection including volatility-adjusted stop loss, correlation-based position limits, and drawdown control algorithms. AI Gold Trading avoids all high-risk strategies: No grid, no martingale, no averaging. This EA represents the culmination of years of research and real-fund management experience. The current version incorporates the most advanced risk-managed trend detection methodology. While the system aggregates data from multiple timeframes (M15 to H4), we recommend H1 as the primary chart for optimal signal processing and parameter calibration.
Limited price $499 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised +$100. Final price for AI Gold Trading is $1999.

Advanced Trading Features:

Sophisticated trend-following system with regime detection

- Multi-timeframe momentum convergence analysis

- Dynamic position sizing based on trend strength

- Volatility-adjusted stop loss and risk parameters

- Bayesian probability model for trend confirmation

...

MT4 version: Coming soon
The strategy was rigorously backtested from 2003 to 2024 using every tick model with Dukascopy Real Ticks (100% tick quality). Live trading performance has been consistently verified across multiple brokers with different liquidity conditions.
AI Gold Trading is a specialized expert advisor exclusively designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) markets, operating with full automation.

- EA CONFIGURATION:

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1 (recommended)
Test From 2003
Settings Default optimized parameters
Brokers Any (ECN preferred)
Minimum Deposit $200/0.01 lot
Recommend Deposit $400/0.01 lot (For maximum 10% drawdown)
Advanced Features

- Advanced trend-following with regime detection

- Multi-layered risk management system

- Dynamic parameter optimization

- Volatility-based position sizing

- Correlation-aware trading logic
Security Notice:
  • I exclusively distribute EAs through MQL5.com. Any other distribution channels are unauthorized and potentially fraudulent.
  • Counterfeit versions obtained outside MQL5 will lack proper functionality, updates, and technical support.
Reviews 10
Ming Zhe Lu
125
Ming Zhe Lu 2025.12.05 00:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.12.05 05:24
Hello bro. I send you manual guide in message
Lee Wai Chong
2372
Lee Wai Chong 2025.11.30 01:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.12.05 04:01
Thank you for sharing your experience.
Fares3D
321
Fares3D 2025.11.29 12:44 
 

I Just purchased the EA today. The developer is very easy to communicate and hopefully its as good as Gold sniper.

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.11.29 16:23
Thank you my friend. I believe AI Gold Trading will be a great addition to AI Gold Sniper to help your account grow sustainably.
Andichan
193
Andichan 2025.11.28 17:06 
 

I have been using the EA Ai Gold Trading for only a few days, and the results are already absolutely outstanding. This EA is incredibly impressive and performs exactly as advertised. What amazes me the most is that my real trading results are fully consistent with the developer’s live results — no discrepancy at all. Ho Tuan Thang has created a truly remarkable EA. The strategy is solid, the execution is smooth, and the performance so far has exceeded my expectations. I’m very satisfied and excited to continue using it. Highly recommended!

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.11.28 17:24
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your incredible feedback! Reading your review truly made my day. I'm thrilled to hear that AI Gold Trading has exceeded your expectations in just the first few days of use. Your comment about the real trading results being fully consistent with my live signals is particularly meaningful to me - this transparency and reliability are exactly what I strive to deliver to every user.
It's customers like you who make this journey so rewarding. Knowing that the EA is performing exactly as designed and helping you achieve your trading goals is the greatest satisfaction I could ask for.
Wishing you continued success and profitable trading!
Zsolt Onodi
212
Zsolt Onodi 2025.11.27 15:50 
 

GREAT EA! I recommend it to everyone!

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.11.28 16:40
Thank you. For me, customer satisfaction is always the top priority.
Vikram Joshi
41
Vikram Joshi 2025.11.26 12:19 
 

Thang’s EAs are always reliable and deliver consistent profits. This is my second EA from him, and his customer support is quick, responsive, and dependable—he resolves any doubts immediately.

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.11.26 18:23
Thank you for your feedback Vikram Joshi, and for your continued trust! We are thrilled to hear that you find our EAs reliable and our support team quick and dependable. Loyal customers like you are truly valued. We are committed to maintaining this standard and appreciate your recommendation.
Ben Martin
31
Ben Martin 2025.11.24 03:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.11.24 04:03
Thank you so much Ben Martin. Feel free to ask me any questions anytime
220072256
4691
220072256 2025.11.23 22:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.11.24 04:02
Thank you 220072256. My goal is always total customer satisfaction.
Citer27
342
Citer27 2025.11.23 16:38 
 

Hi guys - here's a report on my experience with Thang Ho Tuan's EA. I've been using his EAs for several months now. Here's what I'd like to say about them: 1 - I've tried many EAs and tools, but Gold Sniper is, in a word, fantastic. All my trades have closed profitably. 2 - That's why I confidently purchased the latest EA - AI Gold Trading. 3 - Thang Ho Tuan's support is fantastic. He helps whenever possible. 4 - The analyses he provides on his websites are also invaluable, and I gratefully use them. 5 - He also openly and honestly provides insight into his personal life as a programmer and trader. He's not afraid to share his mistakes, but also to explain his current position. 6 - Finally, I'm impressed by his professionalism in the field of AI! I'm also curious to see what else he has to offer in the future. In short, I'm glad I got to meet Thang Ho Tuan and gratefully use his EAs. Bro - keep it up, congratulations!! Hey guys, one last thing. I'd like to encourage you all to give Thang Ho Tuan some extra publicity in your trading circles. I bought a new EA today, but I want to tell you right now: if he releases another EA in the near future and this one fits my trading game, I'll buy it without hesitation. Let's work together to spread the word about this top professional to our trading circle! Thang Ho Tuan - KEEP IT UP!! Piet

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.11.23 16:53
Thank you so much for your honest review
Fujikyo 市場アナリスト
142
Fujikyo 市場アナリスト 2025.11.22 23:39 
 

Always trust the EA that the Developer makes, because this is the newest EA and will definitely make good money.

Ho Tuan Thang
47769
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.11.23 15:55
Thank you for your honest review Fujikyo
