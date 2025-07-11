Quantum Baron

4.79
Quantum Baron EA

There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence.
Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Discounted price .  The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $4999

Quantum Baron channel: Click Here

***Buy Quantum Baron MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details!

I am a grid EA, meticulously crafted to maximize your trading potential. With over 15 years of trading experience behind my design, I have been fine-tuned close to perfection. My creators have embedded their extensive market knowledge and expertise into every line of my code to ensure I deliver the best performance possible.


From the creator of Quantum Emperor, Quantum Queen, Quantum StarMan, and the wildly successful Quantum Bitcoin, comes the most exclusive EA yet — crafted for traders who are ready to move serious capital and extract serious profits.

 Quantum Baron doesn’t follow the market. It commands it.

Why Choose Quantum Baron EA?

 Built for the Elite: Quantum Baron is not for everyone. It’s optimized for traders with a minimum $5,000 balance who are ready to treat their portfolio like a professional asset.

Only BUY, Always Gain: Quantum Baron only opens BUY orders, taking full advantage of oil’s natural bullish cycles. And here’s the kicker — the overnight swap is always positive, meaning you’re paid to hold positions while the EA does the heavy lifting.

 Precision in Volatility: Oil is one of the most volatile assets in the world. Quantum Baron doesn’t flinch — it embraces the chaos, using it to lock in calculated and consistent gains.

 Intelligent Trend Following Grid Strategy: Combines cutting-edge trend detection with an advanced, refined and adaptable grid system that transforms price swings into profit opportunities.

 Win-Sealed Execution: Every trade cycle is designed to end in victory. Period. Drawdown is minimized, logic is optimized, and every entry is backed by solid market data.

 Legacy of Excellence: Brought to you by the best top seller on MQL5, with a proven track record of building market-dominating EAs trusted by thousands of traders around the world.

⚙ Minimum requirements and recommendations:
Recommended brokers : IC MARKETS and IC TRADING
Symbol: XTIUSD (Crude Oil)
Timeframe: M30
Minimum Deposit: $5,000 - recommended $10,000 or more
Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads (ask me privately for broker suggestions)
Leverage: 1:500
Account Type: Hedge
IMPORTANT: Use LOW SPREAD accounts for the best performance!
USE a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).


Join the Quantum Elite: This is your invitation to step into the upper tier of algorithmic trading. Quantum Baron is not mass-produced. It’s exclusive, powerful, and built for real traders who don’t settle for average.


Reviews 44
Maicel Brand
83
Maicel Brand 2025.12.11 12:09 
 

Hello Bogdan, first: Thanks for the Baron T-Shirt :) it's very cool and a little bit funny. That's my most expensive Shirt ever :). But my first trade was at 8. august, with 7K in account, now the account stand at above 9K. Only one Trade on the last 4 months was a little bit dangerous - every other deal was easy :) Thanks.

Anh Tuan Bui
198
Anh Tuan Bui 2025.12.06 15:55 
 

Quantum Baron performs very reliably on XTIUSD. The EA makes smart entries, clean exits, and delivers consistent profit cycle after cycle. Risk management is excellent — it doesn’t over-trade, and margin remains safe even during strong volatility in oil. The strategy is well-designed, runs smoothly, and produces trustworthy results. Developer support is fast and professional. Overall, Quantum Baron is a high-quality EA for trading oil and absolutely worth owning. I’m very satisfied with its performance.

Emil Galabov
88
Emil Galabov 2025.11.30 13:06 
 

I've been using Quantum Baron on production account for sharp two months. Week after week it delivers steady performance and and excellent entry/exist management! Thank you Bogdan for yet another great EA!

Maicel Brand
83
Maicel Brand 2025.12.11 12:09 
 

Hello Bogdan, first: Thanks for the Baron T-Shirt :) it's very cool and a little bit funny. That's my most expensive Shirt ever :). But my first trade was at 8. august, with 7K in account, now the account stand at above 9K. Only one Trade on the last 4 months was a little bit dangerous - every other deal was easy :) Thanks.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.11 19:25
Thank you for sharing your experience, Maicel! I’m really glad you liked the Baron T-shirt. Sending it your way was honestly my pleasure, especially for someone as supportive and loyal as you’ve been. And I have to admit, your comment about it being “the most expensive shirt ever” made me laugh. At least it came with a profitable EA attached to it, right? It’s great to hear that you’re enjoying your experience with Quantum Baron, and those results speak for themselves. Starting with 7K and pushing the account above 9K in just a few months is fantastic progress. Congratulations! That’s the kind of steady growth the Baron is built to deliver. About that one trade that felt a bit scary: in reality, it wasn’t actually dangerous, but I completely understand why it might have looked intense in the moment. Situations like that usually happen when the lot size is slightly higher than ideal, which can make the position feel more dramatic, even though the system is still under control. I’m really glad to have you on board, and even happier that Quantum Baron is serving you well. Thank you again for the trust, the support, and the great energy you always bring.
Anh Tuan Bui
198
Anh Tuan Bui 2025.12.06 15:55 
 

Quantum Baron performs very reliably on XTIUSD. The EA makes smart entries, clean exits, and delivers consistent profit cycle after cycle. Risk management is excellent — it doesn’t over-trade, and margin remains safe even during strong volatility in oil. The strategy is well-designed, runs smoothly, and produces trustworthy results. Developer support is fast and professional. Overall, Quantum Baron is a high-quality EA for trading oil and absolutely worth owning. I’m very satisfied with its performance.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.12.06 16:04
Thank you very much for your review! I’m genuinely happy to hear that Quantum Baron is treating you well. When I designed the strategy, I wanted it to behave more like a disciplined analyst than a hyperactive scalper. Instead of reacting to every small movement, it studies the market structure, waits for setups that show strength, and then manages positions in a way that prioritizes account safety before anything else. That’s why it trades selectively and closes positions decisively. It’s built to protect the capital first, profit second and repeat that process consistently. The oil market can be unforgiving when conditions change suddenly, so a good system must know when not to act. That’s where the risk management comes in. I worked hard to build restrictions that keep margin healthy, limit exposure during sharp moves, and prevent the EA from stacking trades recklessly. Seeing that users actually notice and appreciate that aspect means a lot. And thank you as well for your comment about support. I try to stay available and honest because a tool is only as reliable as the person standing behind it. If something needs improvement or clarification, it’s my job to address it quickly and professionally. Your satisfaction is genuinely rewarding, and I’m glad Quantum Baron has earned your trust.
Emil Galabov
88
Emil Galabov 2025.11.30 13:06 
 

I've been using Quantum Baron on production account for sharp two months. Week after week it delivers steady performance and and excellent entry/exist management! Thank you Bogdan for yet another great EA!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.30 14:23
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience, Emil! And even more for trusting Quantum Baron on a live account for the past two months. It’s one thing for an EA to look good on paper or in backtests, but seeing it hold up week after week in real market conditions is exactly what I designed it for. I’m really glad to hear it’s delivering that kind of stability for you. The logic behind Quantum Baron was built around two main pillars: consistency and precision. The trade engine is meant to be very selective, so it waits for high-quality conditions instead of chasing every move. Once a position is opened, the management logic is designed to handle the trade intelligently from start to finish—tracking price action, adjusting levels when needed, and aiming to close trades in a controlled and structured way rather than reacting emotionally or randomly. Knowing that you’re seeing this play out in terms of smooth behavior on your account is incredibly rewarding. It also means a lot to me that you’re not just using Quantum Baron, but several of my EAs. That kind of long-term trust is the best feedback I can get. I really appreciate your loyalty and support over time, and I’ll keep doing my best to maintain and improve these tools so they can remain a solid part of your trading setup.
Yusuke Santa
60
Yusuke Santa 2025.11.25 08:17 
 

I purchased this Quantum Baron around early October. First, I started by depositing the minimum required $5,000 for initial operation, then ran this EA live on my IC Markets real account for about a month, from October 14th to November 21st. The results are truly remarkable. I achieved a $674.04 profit which was a 13.4% return over one month. Furthermore, during the above period, the Drawdown was limited, and the EA performed very stably without causing any stress. Barron doesn't trade every day, but it patiently waits for its optimal entry point and strikes decisively once it enters its preferred range. Another noteworthy point is the creator, Mr. Bogdan Puscasu. He is sincere, trustworthy, and always provides prompt support. The results so far are excellent, and this Barron is a truly outstanding EA. I am happy and satisfied. Thank you very much, Baron and Bogdan!!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.25 08:24
Thank you very much for your review, Yusuke! Congratulations on such a strong first month. Reaching about 13.4% growth right from the start is a clear example of how Quantum Baron performs when it’s allowed to operate exactly as it was designed: patiently, selectively, and with a focus on controlled risk rather than constant execution. What I appreciate most from your feedback is that you’ve understood the philosophy behind Baron. It’s not an EA that fires trades every day just to look busy. Its strength comes from waiting for high-probability conditions and acting only when the market aligns with its internal logic. This is why the experience feels calm rather than stressful — the system doesn’t chase trades, and it doesn’t put the account under pressure just to create activity. Quantum Baron was never intended to be a mass-market product. It’s a an exclusive EA, created for traders who value consistency and discipline over noise and hype. Knowing that you connect with the strategy behind it tells me you’re exactly the kind of user it was built for. And thank you as well for your kind words about my support. I take that part just as seriously as the development itself. If you ever need anything, I’ll always be here to assist you promptly and transparently.
Gheorghita Beniamin Isopescu
48
Gheorghita Beniamin Isopescu 2025.11.11 13:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.13 11:30
Thank you so much for sharing your experience! I’m really glad to hear you recognize the strength and precision behind Quantum Baron. When it’s used with proper risk and money management, that’s when the system really shows its true potential — consistent, balanced performance built on solid logic. Quantum Baron is an exclusive EA, made for traders who understand discipline and structure in their trading. It’s not a “fit-all” tool, and that’s intentional — it’s built for those who take the time to manage risk wisely and let the algorithm do what it does best. I highly appreciate the kind words and the trust you’ve shown. It means a lot to see users approach it the right way and get the results it was engineered to deliver.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
864
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2025.11.06 13:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.07 04:30
Thank you for your feedback, but what you are saying is not entirely true. While there are brokers that have 100 contract size for OIL and minimum 0.50 lot size - For those brokers you need a higher capital, there are also other brokers that offer 1000 contract size for OIl and a minimum lot size of just 0.01. With this brokers you can easily run quantum Baron with just $1000. If you need a broker with 0.01 lot size you can contact me privately and I will help you configure Quantum Baron as per your needs.
hutongtong
90
hutongtong 2025.10.30 15:54 
 

I’d be grateful if Quantum Baron could one day accommodate SpotCrude quoted with three decimals. I understand some symbols display three decimals while still using a 0.01 tick size, so compatibility may depend on how decimals are handled. I may be mistaken, and I fully respect the team’s excellent work—I own all the Quantum EAs.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.31 12:55
Thank you for your review and for being such a strong supporter of the Quantum EAs. It really means a lot to me. I understand what you’re referring to regarding brokers that quote Crude Oil with three decimals. Different brokers handle pricing formats in their own way, and sometimes those variations can cause compatibility issues in how the EA interprets or executes trades. I’ll be looking into this carefully to make sure Quantum Baron can adapt smoothly to those setups. My goal is to make every Quantum system as flexible and dependable as possible, regardless of the broker’s configuration. It’s important to me that traders don’t have to adjust their environment for the EA — the EA should adjust for them. Your feedback helps me spot areas where I can refine things further, and I really value that kind of insight. Thank you again for your trust and for taking the time to help improve the project.
Fabio Quantumless
306
Fabio Quantumless 2025.10.17 09:21 
 

Well… here we are again, Bogdan! My last review (I promise 😄). You’ll probably say I’m just a hater but no, my friend, I’m just trying to save people from you! You already have quite a reputation blowing accounts and making money off newbies by selling them the dream of “the best EA ever.” I’ll admit it: I got fooled too. Once again, a “brand new” EA that’s actually the same old grid system with an even multiplier (because why stop at disaster when you can double it?). This time, the magic story was that it would “earn from swap”… what a plot twist! So I wasn’t surprised to see your latest signal now disabled probably blown up or sitting proudly at 80% drawdown while you’re already preparing the next “reborn” signal page. Because, of course, a bad signal with high DD isn’t good for business, and business hasn’t been doing great lately, right? Hence the new miracle EA: King Q. Spoiler alert it will face the same fate as the others. All your EAs end up with the same issues. Discord is full of people complaining, and there comes “Mr. Risk Management” himself to give them a lesson on how not to risk too much… while doing the exact opposite. Same story, different name. Grid, multiplier, margin call. Repeat. Bogdan, you’re the Spielberg of grid EAs: every flop gets a sequel! 🎬😂

REVIEW EDIT: your DD was more than 70% on Quantum Baron Signals thats why you deleted...whatever

REVIEW EDIT2: IS INCREDIBLE READING DISCORD HOW YOU LIES ABOUT WHY YOUR SIGNALS DISAPPEARD, LOADING SECOND ISTANCES..ECC..AHAHAH WHY DONT YOU JUST SAY YOU BLEW YOUR ACCOUNT WOULD BE MORE HONEST TRANSPARENT, BUT WHAT A WORD HONESTY....AND LOVE JUST AFTER YOU WROTE THAT YOUR D... S...... NUMBER ONE MARTAS (TEAM MEMMBER) SAID MISTAKES HAPPEN AND ALL THAT S.... SO FUNNY....

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.30 13:42
Hey Fabio. With every review you make it's becoming increasingly clear that you have a personal vendetta against me, rather than making a genuine review. You even reviewed Quantum Queen negatively which has 950% growth and it's simply the best GOLD EA from the entire mql5 marketplace. You claim your reviews are the only genuine ones while all hundreds of reviews from real customers are fake. Quantum Baron's maximum DD on the medium risk level is less than 15% and on the extreme should be around 30% - Which is perfectly normal and nothing unusual or unexpected. And yes, people are actually making money with my EAs.Take care and I hope you get well in your twisted mind.
ASS21
311
ASS21 2025.10.04 14:24 
 

Just bought and used it for a week - one word, great. And as expected good support to start using it. Thanks.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.05 06:29
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience with Quantum Baron! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Baron has been a great fit for you after your first week of use. My goal is to ensure every user has a smooth start and can see real value right away, so it’s wonderful to know that came through in your experience. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out — I’m always happy to help.
Massini28
174
Massini28 2025.09.29 20:04 
 

QBaron is one of my new top EAS. He's been trading for three weeks now and I'm up almost 9%. He's waiting to buy the dip and build a nicely diversified grid without having to worry about swap costs, which are always positive. Definitely recommended.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.30 06:49
Thank you very much for your review! I’m really glad to hear, that Quantum Baron has been working well for you and that you’re already seeing solid results after just a few weeks. The idea behind this system is exactly what you described — patiently waiting for the right market conditions, buying dips and benefiting from positive swaps. Your recommendation means a lot, and it’s encouraging to know, that the EA is helping you trade with more confidence and less stress. I’ll continue monitoring and improving Quantum Baron to make sure it remains a reliable tool for long-term growth.
Rexworm2000
50
Rexworm2000 2025.09.28 23:07 
 

This is the second product I have purchased from Bogdan. The first was QQ. I was one of the first buyers of Baron. It is still too early to speak confidently about the results. However, at the moment, I am completely satisfied with the product. There are minor flaws, but they do not affect performance. Once again, I would like to emphasise the excellent support. And please, don't be greedy. The market is ruthless, and this is just a good tool. Don't be greedy savages.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.29 05:43
Thank you so much for sharing your experience! It truly means a lot that you’ve placed your trust in my work again and even joined among the very first users of Quantum Baron. I’m glad to hear, that you’re satisfied with the product so far. I will continue refining Baron to ensure it runs as smoothly as possible. I also appreciate your note about support. I put a lot of efforts into making sure no one feels left alone after purchasing, so it’s great to know that stands out. And you’re absolutely right- the market is unforgiving, and success depends on using tools wisely, with patience and discipline, rather than greed. My goal is to provide traders with reliable solutions that assist in decision-making, not to promise shortcuts.
Dan
130
Dan 2025.09.24 13:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.26 07:01
Thank you so much for your reivew, Dan! I’m really happy to hear, that Quantum Baron is delivering consistent and profitable results for you. That’s exactly what I aim for with my tools. It’s also great to see, that you’re also using three of my EAs, and planning to add Quantum Queen soon. Diversifying across different strategies is a very smart way to manage your portfolio, and I’m glad my work is helping you do that. I put a lot of effort into making sure my tools stay reliable and up to date, and feedback like yours makes it all worthwhile. Thank you again for your trust and support.
parsa_ch
30
parsa_ch 2025.09.17 22:16 
 

This is my third EA from the Bogdan series. I’ve recently set it up, and so far it has been performing really well and just today, it closed a trade with a good profit. In my opinion, this is one of the best EAs available, and I highly recommend it. A big thank you to Bogdan for this intelligent, precise, and profitable EA. In addition to the EA’s excellent performance, the strong support and excellent behavior from Bogdan in assisting with the purchase of the new EA also played a major role. I am truly grateful

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.19 06:16
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience! Congratulations on your first profits! It’s great to hear that this is your third EA from the Quantum series and that Quantum Baron has already been performing well since you set it up. Knowing that you’ve seen profitable trades right from the start is very encouraging and confirms that the strategies and algorithms I’ve built are delivering the kind of results I aim for. I'm happy to hear, that you mentioned the support you received from me during the setup and purchase process. I want every user to feel guided, confident, and supported — because I know that having a powerful EA is only part of the equation. Understanding and setting it up correctly is just as important. Thank you again for your trust and your kind words.
lAndrasl
132
lAndrasl 2025.09.17 15:50 
 

I've had this EA for 2 months. It's the most advanced EA made by the best developer on the market I've ever come across. It enters positions in good places and if it doesn't manage to close it that day, there's no headache about the swap because it makes money from holding position too. It doesn't overtrade, about 1-2 trades per week but so far all of them have been quality trades. Highly recommended

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.17 16:52
Thank you very much for your review! I’m really glad to hear, that you value both the entry quality and the way it manages trades. One of the things I wanted to build into this system was the ability to benefit even from trades that are held longer, where positive swaps can add an extra layer of profit on top of the trading strategy itself. It’s great to know you’ve noticed that in action. I also appreciate your point about the EA not overtrading—quality trades over quantity has always been the goal, and your feedback confirms that the balance is right. Thank you again for your trust, support, and for recommending it to others.
TigerBedaux
74
TigerBedaux 2025.09.16 11:07 
 

The Baron EA from Bogdan looks really promising to me. Tested it on a live account and it made around eur 426 profit in the first week. I have set the EA to medium-high risk on a eur 3.500 account. This bot looks as promising as the other EA’s from Bogdan (bitcoin, Queen and Emperor). Keep up the good work! Bogdan is very responsive to any questions you might have. I really like that as well.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.17 09:59
Thank you so much for sharing your experience and for trusting Quantum Baron! I’m really glad to hear, that it delivered strong profits in the first week and that you’re finding it just as promising as the other EAs of mine. It means a lot to know, that you value not only the performance but also the support. I always want to be there to answer questions and make sure you feel confident with the tools.
Andichan
193
Andichan 2025.09.16 03:59 
 

I purchased the EA Quantum Baron together with Quantum Queen on August 28, 2025, and running it on a demo account. On September 5, I moved it to a $5,000 live account — and the results have been outstanding. Within just one week, it has already delivered a positive result of 5% profit with very low drawdown. The setup is super simple, with a detailed installation manual, making it easy for anyone to start right away. I have tried many EAs before, but Quantum Queen really stands out for its consistency and reliability. As for the developer, Mr. Bogdan is by far the most responsive and trustworthy developer I have met on MQL5. He answers questions within minutes, always polite and detailed. Five stars for his service, professionalism, and for creating such a high-quality EA. This EA truly deserves to be ranked among the best on the MQL5 Market. Highly recommended for serious traders looking for steady profits and peace of mind. Thank you Mr. Bogdan, and keep up the great work! 🙏⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.16 07:54
Thank you so much for sharing your experience and for trusting both Quantum Baron and Quantum Queen! I’m glad to hear, that the EA has already delivered a 5% profit within just one week — that’s exactly the kind of reliable performance we aim for. I’m happy you found the setup straightforward and the installation manual helpful. Making the process simple and stress-free is very important to me because it allows traders to focus on results rather than technical difficulties. Your feedback about consistency and reliability is especially meaningful, as these are the core principles behind Quantum Queen and Quantum Baron. I truly appreciate your kind words regarding my support. Being responsive, detailed, and polite is something I take seriously, and knowing that it adds confidence to your trading experience is very motivating. Thank you again for your trust, your recommendation, and your 5-star feedback. It’s traders like you who inspire me to keep improving and delivering high-quality tools.
shino1486
333
shino1486 2025.09.14 11:52 
 

Over the past week of live trading, there were two entries, both of which closed in profit. I'm delighted that swaps are also positive with ICMarkets, recommended by Mr.Bogdan. Given the history of bankruptcy in 2021 with the minimum capital of $5,000, I'm striving to save up to reach $10,000. As others have mentioned, I trust Mr.Bogdan as he always responds promptly. I will continue to report trading results regularly.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.16 07:48
Thank you for sharing your experience and for trusting Quantum Baron! I’m glad to hear, that your first two trades were profitable and that swaps with ICMarkets are working well — choosing the right broker is an important part of getting consistent results, and I’m glad the recommendation worked well for you. I understand your concerns regarding the 2021 bankruptcy and the challenges traders faced. Experiences like that highlight the importance of careful capital management and a reliable trading strategy. I strongly believe that with Quantum Baron, and by following a disciplined approach, you have a solid path to steadily grow your account toward your $10,000 goal. The EA is designed to prioritize both accuracy and risk management, so it can help you navigate the market safely while capturing high-quality opportunities. I also appreciate your kind words about my support. Being responsive and providing clear guidance is important to me, and it’s great to hear it gives you confidence.
Igor Tonov
288
Igor Tonov 2025.09.10 12:19 
 

Awesome robot Quantum Baron! Decided not to mess around and launched it right on a real account with a 1000 bucks deposit (though the seller recommends at least 5000 for elite traders), without demo — and it paid off! Tested from August 28 to September 9, 2025 (13 days) on WTI.spot (oil) in M30, as per the instructions. Watched how it smartly follows the trend: opens only BUY orders, catches bullish cycles, and in this volatile oil mess feels like a king — turns chaos into stable profit, drawdowns are small, just a couple of red trades, but overall it's in the green. The grid strategy works like clockwork, and the seller emphasizes positive overnight swap for holding — on my current broker it came out as a small expense (-1.80), because they don't provide positive swap, but now I'm planning to open another account that Bogdan recommends, to get the full experience as promised. Results on the screenshot: net profit of 104 dollars including swap and commission (-9.70), balance grew from 1000 to 1104. That's 10.4% in 13 days! With compounding (compound interest, when profit is added to the deposit), daily rate about 0.8%, then in a year (with about 252 trading days) the deposit could grow to about 7200 bucks, profit about 6200 dollars. I'm anticipating how on the new account with positive swap this snowball will roll even faster, especially if the oil market takes off — the robot is created for domination, as the seller says. I hope my purchase for 999 dollars will pay off in 1.5-2 months, and then pure profit without worries. Settings are simple, the author explained everything in the manual, works on MT5 without glitches. Recommend to everyone who's serious about it — this isn't for newbies, but for those who want to command the market! 5 stars, waiting for the assistant as a gift! 😎

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.12 15:45
Thank you so much for your detailed and honest review! It’s great to see how you tested it thoroughly, followed the instructions, and achieved consistent results in just under two weeks. The way you described the grid strategy and how it handles oil volatility really shows you understand the system — I love seeing customers take it seriously like that. I totally agree with you for the swap fees — the right broker does make a difference, and I’m glad you’re planning to move to one that aligns with the recommended setup. That’s where Quantum Baron really shows its full potential. It’s also great to know the settings and manual were clear and easy to follow — making sure traders feel confident using Quantum Baron without glitches is a top priority. Thank you again for your trust, for sharing your exact results, and for highlighting both the strengths and practical considerations of using Quantum Baron. Your success and detailed feedback are inspiring, and I can’t wait to see how the new account performs with the positive swap. Keep dominating the market!
38773184 Karl
48
38773184 Karl 2025.09.08 10:17 
 

Hello I am using Baron for a while. I recommend this expert because so far I have had good results. The Expert is waiting the right moment to trade and this is a good thing to relax. Beside, I must say that Bogdan is very reactive when you ask him a question.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.08 12:36
Thank you so much for your feedback! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Baron has been delivering good results and that its approach allows you to trade with confidence. I also really appreciate your kind words about my support. I always aim to be responsive and helpful whenever you have questions. Your trust and support mean a lot, and if you ever need anything, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
ESTARIX
316
ESTARIX 2025.09.08 06:47 
 

The 4th Quantum EA I've added to my portfolio, and things are looking good so far. One of the strengths of the EA is that it only enters buys that can last days to weeks. This results in juicy positive swaps over time and I'm not worried to hold positions for as long as it needs to exit in profit.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.08 12:34
Thank you so much for your review! I’m really glad to hear, that Quantum Baron is fitting well into your portfolio. Also it's great, that you’re seeing the advantage of positive swaps when holding trades over time. It’s rewarding to see the EA working as intended and helping you capture steady gains. I highly appreciate your trust and support, especially knowing that Quantum Baron is your fourth EA from the Quantum collection.
