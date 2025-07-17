RSI Master PRO EA

🧠 RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Overview:

RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator.

⚙️ Key Technical Features:

• ✅ RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate buy and sell signals, operating around key overbought and oversold levels.

• ✅ Customizable Parameters: Allows traders to fully adjust RSI values, entry levels, lot size, SL, TP, and more—directly from the input panel.

• ✅ Multi-Symbol Support: Offers multi-symbol capability, allowing the same EA to operate across multiple financial instruments, either from a single chart or across different ones.

• ✅ Simplicity & Efficiency: Clean, efficient, and well-structured code with no external dependencies. Entry logic is optimized for RSI overbought/oversold conditions.

• ✅ Built-In Risk Management: Supports Stop Loss and Take Profit in points, along with Magic Number control for smooth coexistence with other EAs or manual strategies.

• ✅ 100% Compatible with MetaTrader 5, ready for deployment in both live and demo environments.

🔍 Trading Logic:

• Buy: A buy order is executed when the RSI value of the current symbol crosses above the level defined in RSI_BuyLevel .

• Sell: A sell order is triggered when RSI crosses below the level defined in RSI_SellLevel .

Each trade includes its respective Stop Loss and Take Profit settings.

📈 Use Cases & Benefits:

• Ideal for strategies based solely on RSI.

• Useful for fast backtesting and optimization across multiple instruments.

• Compatible with both manual and automated traders.

🧩 Expansion Potential:

This EA can be easily extended with:

• Additional filters (volume, moving averages, ADX, etc.)

• Time-based trading conditions

• Dynamic lot sizing (risk-based on balance)

• Trailing stop or break-even logic

✅ Conclusion:

RSI Master PRO is a robust, flexible, and efficient Expert Advisor tailored for traders who want to automate RSI-based strategies. Its clean and professional structure makes it easy to use, customize, and scale. It’s the perfect solution for both beginners and seasoned traders seeking a solid foundation to build upon.



