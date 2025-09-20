Divine Duality MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 20 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Divine Duality MT5 — Automated Trading System
Divine Duality MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader intervention.
Why Choose Divine Duality MT5
- Market Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built-in market analysis models.
- Adaptability: effective performance under volatility and changing market trends.
- Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Risk Management: adaptive stop-losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.
- Quick Start: all parameters are pre-optimized.
How It Works
Divine Duality MT5 analyzes the market using built-in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Capital management mechanisms help control risks and enhance strategy resilience.
Getting Started
- Currency Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD
- Recommended Launch: NZDCAD
- Other Pairs: activated automatically
- Account Type: Raw Spread Account
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: IC Markets Global
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup inquiries, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru