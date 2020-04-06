Exclusive Prime MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Exclusive Prime MT5 — Professional Trading Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Exclusive Prime MT5 is a next-generation expert advisor designed for traders who value automation, stability, and strict risk control. The algorithm combines intelligent market analysis with a capital management system, ensuring precise trade execution and adaptation to various market conditions.
The demo version of the advisor is intended for familiarization only. Test results without optimization do not reflect the real performance of the algorithm. Full use requires individual optimization for the broker, deposit, and selected instruments. In any case, optimization must be performed independently and repeated at least once a year.
Remember: the final result directly depends on your experience and the parameters you set after optimizing the advisor.
Key Features
- Intelligent analysis: combination of trend and oscillator indicators with false signal filtering.
- Adaptability: automatic adjustment to different market conditions and volatility levels.
- Modern order execution: support for IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Capital protection: dynamic stop-losses, trailing stops, and flexible risk management.
- Quick start: built-in parameters allow immediate testing after installation.
Operating Principle
The advisor opens trades only when predefined conditions are met. Built-in capital management mechanisms control position sizes and stop levels, maintaining a balance between safety and flexibility.
Optimization and Testing
Main currencies: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD — shown in screenshots for example purposes only. For real trading, all currency pairs, including these, must be optimized by the user and launched on a real account only in single-currency mode — separately for each pair. Multi-currency screenshots are provided for demonstration only.
Additional currencies: USDZAR, GBPSGD, EURPLN, EURSGD, GBPNOK, NOKJPY, NOKSEK, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDNZD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, XAGUSD — listed as examples (based on IC Markets Global broker). Other brokers may not offer these instruments, or their list may differ.
Note: For real trading, each pair must be optimized by the user. The larger the deposit, the more pairs can be optimized and connected. This work is performed by the buyer, not the author.
Technical Parameters
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Recommended leverage: from 1:500
- Account type: ECN / Raw Spread (see broker list below)
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
Recommended Brokers
The advisor can be used with brokers offering low spreads, such as: IC Markets Global, Exness, RoboForex, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. The list is not exhaustive — other reliable brokers with suitable conditions may also be used.
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru