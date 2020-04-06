Exclusive Prime MT5 — Professional Trading Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Exclusive Prime MT5 is a next-generation expert advisor designed for traders who value automation, stability, and strict risk control. The algorithm combines intelligent market analysis with a capital management system, ensuring precise trade execution and adaptation to various market conditions.

IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does not guarantee the same results with others. Each broker has its own quotes, spreads, and trading conditions. Therefore, every currency pair must be optimized by the user and launched on a real account only in single-currency mode — separately for each pair. Multi-currency screenshots are shown for illustration only. Optimization is recommended at least once a year as market conditions change.

Important Information: The demo version of the advisor is intended for familiarization only. Test results without optimization do not reflect the real performance of the algorithm. Full use requires individual optimization for the broker, deposit, and selected instruments. In any case, optimization must be performed independently and repeated at least once a year. Remember: the final result directly depends on your experience and the parameters you set after optimizing the advisor.

Key Features

Intelligent analysis: combination of trend and oscillator indicators with false signal filtering.

Adaptability: automatic adjustment to different market conditions and volatility levels.

automatic adjustment to different market conditions and volatility levels. Modern order execution: support for IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.

support for IOC, FOK, Return, BOC. Capital protection: dynamic stop-losses, trailing stops, and flexible risk management.

dynamic stop-losses, trailing stops, and flexible risk management. Quick start: built-in parameters allow immediate testing after installation.

Operating Principle

The advisor opens trades only when predefined conditions are met. Built-in capital management mechanisms control position sizes and stop levels, maintaining a balance between safety and flexibility.

Optimization and Testing

Main currencies: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD — shown in screenshots for example purposes only. For real trading, all currency pairs, including these , must be optimized by the user and launched on a real account only in single-currency mode — separately for each pair. Multi-currency screenshots are provided for demonstration only.

Additional currencies: USDZAR, GBPSGD, EURPLN, EURSGD, GBPNOK, NOKJPY, NOKSEK, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDNZD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, XAGUSD — listed as examples (based on IC Markets Global broker). Other brokers may not offer these instruments, or their list may differ.

Note: For real trading, each pair must be optimized by the user. The larger the deposit, the more pairs can be optimized and connected. This work is performed by the buyer, not the author.

Technical Parameters

Timeframe: M15

M15 Minimum deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) Recommended leverage: from 1:500

from 1:500 Account type: ECN / Raw Spread (see broker list below)

ECN / Raw Spread (see broker list below) VPS: recommended for stable operation

Recommended Brokers

The advisor can be used with brokers offering low spreads, such as: IC Markets Global, Exness, RoboForex, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. The list is not exhaustive — other reliable brokers with suitable conditions may also be used.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

