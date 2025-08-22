PropSurge One MT5 — Advisor for Passing Prop Challenges

This trading algorithm is designed with a focus on discipline and compliance with prop firm requirements. Its architecture is oriented towards training conditions, where risk control and capital rules are the key factors. The algorithm is optimized for stable performance within evaluation programs.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Important: If you don’t know what a Prop Firm Challenge is — do not buy this advisor.



Exclusivity: The advisor does not use martingale or grid strategies, ensuring limited drawdown. The algorithm opens only one trade with strict StopLoss and TakeProfit — this is what makes it a unique solution for passing Prop Firm Challenges.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Strategy Type: momentum trading based on volatility

momentum trading based on volatility Entry Method: pending orders in the direction of momentum

pending orders in the direction of momentum Risk Management: one trade, fixed stop loss, no martingale or hedging

one trade, fixed stop loss, no martingale or hedging Recommended Risk: Standard Mode — 1%, Turbo Mode — up to 20%

Standard Mode — 1%, Turbo Mode — up to 20% Dynamic Lot: 0 — fixed; see instructions to activate dynamic mode

0 — fixed; see instructions to activate dynamic mode Minimum Deposit: from $200

Supported Trading Instruments

Indices: US30, US500, USTEC, DE40, SA40, JP225, STOXX50, US2000

US30, US500, USTEC, DE40, SA40, JP225, STOXX50, US2000 Cryptocurrency: BTCUSD

BTCUSD Metals: XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUGBP

XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUGBP Forex: major currency pairs

Operating Modes

Standard Mode: moderate risk

moderate risk Turbo Mode: higher risk for aggressive conditions

Key Features

Strict risk control: built-in drawdown limits

Reliability: no martingale, hedging, or overfitting

Flexibility: support for a wide range of instruments

Adaptability: customizable for different trading scenarios

Input Parameters

Magic Number: position identifier

position identifier Maximum Slippage: allowed slippage

allowed slippage Fixed Lot / Dynamic Lot: lot mode selection

lot mode selection Maximum Risk Percent: risk limit per trade

risk limit per trade Maximum Transaction: limit on number of trades

limit on number of trades Maximum Bidding Step: step between orders

step between orders Maximum Trailing: trailing stop in pips

trailing stop in pips Maximum Trailing Loss: trailing loss limit

trailing loss limit Maximum Velocity Pulse: market activity limit

market activity limit Maximum Stop Loss %: stop loss in percentage

stop loss in percentage Maximum Stop Loss (pips): stop loss in pips

stop loss in pips Trade Comment: trade comment

Note: For proper testing, use the GMT Offset corresponding to your region.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.