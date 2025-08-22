PropSurge One MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 August 2025
- Activations: 10
PropSurge One MT5 — Advisor for Passing Prop Challenges
This trading algorithm is designed with a focus on discipline and compliance with prop firm requirements. Its architecture is oriented towards training conditions, where risk control and capital rules are the key factors. The algorithm is optimized for stable performance within evaluation programs.
Exclusivity: The advisor does not use martingale or grid strategies, ensuring limited drawdown. The algorithm opens only one trade with strict StopLoss and TakeProfit — this is what makes it a unique solution for passing Prop Firm Challenges.
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Strategy Type: momentum trading based on volatility
- Entry Method: pending orders in the direction of momentum
- Risk Management: one trade, fixed stop loss, no martingale or hedging
- Recommended Risk: Standard Mode — 1%, Turbo Mode — up to 20%
- Dynamic Lot: 0 — fixed; see instructions to activate dynamic mode
- Minimum Deposit: from $200
Supported Trading Instruments
- Indices: US30, US500, USTEC, DE40, SA40, JP225, STOXX50, US2000
- Cryptocurrency: BTCUSD
- Metals: XAUUSD, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUGBP
- Forex: major currency pairs
Operating Modes
- Standard Mode: moderate risk
- Turbo Mode: higher risk for aggressive conditions
Key Features
- Strict risk control: built-in drawdown limits
- Reliability: no martingale, hedging, or overfitting
- Flexibility: support for a wide range of instruments
- Adaptability: customizable for different trading scenarios
Input Parameters
- Magic Number: position identifier
- Maximum Slippage: allowed slippage
- Fixed Lot / Dynamic Lot: lot mode selection
- Maximum Risk Percent: risk limit per trade
- Maximum Transaction: limit on number of trades
- Maximum Bidding Step: step between orders
- Maximum Trailing: trailing stop in pips
- Maximum Trailing Loss: trailing loss limit
- Maximum Velocity Pulse: market activity limit
- Maximum Stop Loss %: stop loss in percentage
- Maximum Stop Loss (pips): stop loss in pips
- Trade Comment: trade comment
Note: For proper testing, use the GMT Offset corresponding to your region.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru