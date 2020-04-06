Astra MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns

Astra MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages key market patterns, including price retracements after sharp movements. The system is fully automated and requires no constant monitoring from the trader.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Key Features of Astra MT5

Analysis Algorithms: works with price patterns and market structures.

works with price patterns and market structures. Adaptability: adjusts to different market conditions and volatility levels.

adjusts to different market conditions and volatility levels. Modern Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.

supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC. Risk Management: built-in capital protection mechanisms and adaptive stop-losses.

built-in capital protection mechanisms and adaptive stop-losses. Ease of Use: recommended parameters are already integrated into the system.

How to Use

To start, simply attach the advisor to the NZDCAD chart. Once activated, other pairs are connected automatically. The system is fully autonomous and requires minimal intervention.

Requirements to Get Started

Currency Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD

NZDCAD, AUDCAD Initial Launch: recommended on NZDCAD

recommended on NZDCAD Other Pairs: activated automatically

activated automatically Account Type: SVG / ECN

SVG / ECN Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) Timeframe: M15

M15 VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended Broker: Deriv

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.