Astra MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns
Astra MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages key market patterns, including price retracements after sharp movements. The system is fully automated and requires no constant monitoring from the trader.
Key Features of Astra MT5
- Analysis Algorithms: works with price patterns and market structures.
- Adaptability: adjusts to different market conditions and volatility levels.
- Modern Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Risk Management: built-in capital protection mechanisms and adaptive stop-losses.
- Ease of Use: recommended parameters are already integrated into the system.
How to Use
To start, simply attach the advisor to the NZDCAD chart. Once activated, other pairs are connected automatically. The system is fully autonomous and requires minimal intervention.
Requirements to Get Started
- Currency Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD
- Initial Launch: recommended on NZDCAD
- Other Pairs: activated automatically
- Account Type: SVG / ECN
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: Deriv
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru