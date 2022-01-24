Magic Grid MT5

4.14
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade). The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading or trading of other advisors. It works only with its own orders and provides all the necessary information about them as needed.

The Magic Grid dashboard, in conjunction with a system of various alerts, provides reliable control over the entire trade of the Expert Advisor. Using the panel itself, you can always check the declared number of orders and positions in relation to their actual market number. Depending on the situation, the advisor issues various reports about any important changes in its work or about errors that have occurred. For example, notifications are issued about the number of restored orders, if any of positions were closed at the time when the terminal was turned off, about exceeding the maximum allowed number of orders, about the fact that a pending order was not placed due to a too close price, etc. etc.
Settings
  • Initial price for BUY orders - Initial price for creating a grid with BUY orders              
    If the value is equal to 0, this price will be automatically selected. In this case, this price will be considered the starting price until the trade is finished or a value is manually set for it. The automatic selection is based on the values of the minimum allowed deviations (from the current market prices) for pending orders (at the start of trading).
  • Quantity of BuyUP price levels from Initial Price - number of Buy orders up from the initial price (can be zero)
  • Quantity of BuyDOWN price levels from Initial Price - number of Buy orders down from the initial price (can be zero)
  • Grid Step for BUY orders - grid step between Buy orders for the current grid (calculated in points of the selected pair)
  • Take-Profit for each BUY order - Take-Profit value for each Buy order of the current grid (calculated in points, can be zero)
  • Stop-Loss for each BUY order - Stop-Loss value for each Buy order of the current grid (calculated in points, can be zero)
  • Lot size for each BUY order - lot size for each pending BUY order of the current grid 
  • Restore BUY orders after closing their market positions - ability to disable auto-restore Buy grid orders 
  • The settings for the Sell Grid are identical to the settings for the Buy Grid
  • Enable Top Panel - turning on the top information panel
  • Top Panel scale - top panel scale
  • Text color - top panel text color
  • Background color - top panel background
  • Magic number for all expert's orders - any group of numbers (no more than 9)
    The magic number is used to separate EA orders from any other orders. It is also important to change this number when using the advisor on different currency pairs simultaneously, or on the same currency pair, but with different settings.
  • Comments for EA orders - user comment for each order of the Expert Advisor (not more than 5 characters)
  • Language - EA language switch (mostly English is used)
Testing
When testing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, you should take into account the limitation on the maximum number of orders for the selected broker. If it is exceeded, the EA will not place a single order!

All missed ticks only reduce the effectiveness of the advisor, because its work is based on volatility, and the lower it is, the less likely it is to fix possible profit.


Reviews
Paul Adeleke
544
Paul Adeleke 2025.02.07 
 

a game-changer! thank you.

Thanakrit Chawinarpapat
126
Thanakrit Chawinarpapat 2024.08.18 
 

Hey there! I've been mainly trading with a Grid Strategy, and I have to say, this EA is one of the simplest and most effective tools I've used. 👍 Yeah, I'm looking forward for Grid EA combined with Moving Average, as it will create an even more robust tool for our grid strategy!

Kevin Joseph Dempsey
446
Kevin Joseph Dempsey 2023.07.06 
 

I've been testing this EA for a fortnight now on a 500:1 leveraged account of £1000 on the EurUsd and it's made just over 50% profit. This EA is an absolute bargain!! 👏🏻

More from author
Master Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (8)
Experts
Master Grid   MT5 is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account ). The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators. It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders, and fo
Alpha Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
3.67 (3)
Experts
Alpha Grid MT5 is a multifunctional advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account). At the same time, it can be considered as a general strategy designer, the capabilities of which allow you to set up not only grid trading, but also create something more complex and individual, if you understand its functionality well. That is, the strategy used does not necessarily have to be grid-based or fully automatic. The Expert Advisor can trad
Elastic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.86 (7)
Experts
Elastic Grid MT4 is a multi-functional grid Expert Advisor, designed for full or partial automation of various ideas related to grid trading. The EA trades on any timeframe and symbol. It can also trade several symbols with any amount of decimal places. It does not interfere with manual trading and other EAs' operation or any indicators. It allows to adjust its settings on the fly, works only with its own orders displaying all necessary data on them when needed, and for some situations it can be
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Elastic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
5 (3)
Experts
Elastic Grid MT5 is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account) . The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators. It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders, and for
User Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
Experts
User Grid   MT5  is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account) . The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators. It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders. It has a
User Grid MT4
Aliaksandr Charkes
Experts
User Grid   MT4  is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading. The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators. It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders. It has a clear information syste
Jorge Miguel Pavao Pereira
124
Jorge Miguel Pavao Pereira 2025.05.07 
 

Good EA, but im struggling with the settings, eventually margin will call out cause there is no stop lose. Let me know if anyone find a good set up setting.

Paul Adeleke
544
Paul Adeleke 2025.02.07 
 

a game-changer! thank you.

Ashfaq Ahmad
190
Ashfaq Ahmad 2024.09.28 
 

A few days ago, I purchased this Expert Advisor (EA) and started using it on my real trading account. Unfortunately, it resulted in a significant drawdown of $1,000 on my $3,000 account, which is quite substantial. To make matters worse, the seller has been extremely rude and uncooperative when I reached out for support. Based on my experience, I cannot recommend this EA to others.

Aliaksandr Charkes
17954
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Charkes 2024.09.28
Buy an advisor just to make a mess in reviews, I have never met such a thing yet. By the way, I always try to communicate with people in the same tone in which they communicate with me. Details: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/76546#!tab=comments&amp;page=1&amp;comment=54694380
Thanakrit Chawinarpapat
126
Thanakrit Chawinarpapat 2024.08.18 
 

Hey there! I've been mainly trading with a Grid Strategy, and I have to say, this EA is one of the simplest and most effective tools I've used. 👍 Yeah, I'm looking forward for Grid EA combined with Moving Average, as it will create an even more robust tool for our grid strategy!

Kevin Joseph Dempsey
446
Kevin Joseph Dempsey 2023.07.06 
 

I've been testing this EA for a fortnight now on a 500:1 leveraged account of £1000 on the EurUsd and it's made just over 50% profit. This EA is an absolute bargain!! 👏🏻

Kalle
101
Kalle 2023.06.30 
 

I wish to thank you Aliaksandr C I bought your Magic Grid for MT5. I am not an expert on robots. I started trading with it with a deposit of £4000 this morning after a few hours it had a draw down of over 10%. I was so frustrated. I went in and made some adjustments cautiously. I let it continue trading and to my surprise the drawdown is now £87 and not £400 as it was earlier. The robot is good, one only needs to be calm. Control yourself and do not let your emotions control you. God bless your good work.

Aliaksandr Charkes
17954
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Charkes 2023.06.30
You can not trade blindly, especially with large lots! You must understand what you are doing! A robot for a couple of dollars will not earn for you by default! And remember, your real money is not a balance, but an equity!
Read the last few paragraphs here carefully: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751379#strategy
Dionisio Muteia
213
Dionisio Muteia 2023.02.21 
 

Hi. I read somewhere here the settings to apply when the negotiations starts in negative but I'm not finding. Please help. I mean, when the 2 positions are opened the bigger one is on negative. Thanks.

Aliaksandr Charkes
17954
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Charkes 2023.02.21
Hi, you can not mindlessly operate the settings. You must understand the strategy you have chosen. Questions about strategies can be asked in the comments to the product, and here is the place for feedback on the functional part of the EA!
Manuel Rodriguez
720
Manuel Rodriguez 2022.05.19 
 

El programa no trabaja bien. Cuando se colocan órdenes de venta, por ejemplo en el USDMXN, a partir de 19.90, comienza desde 19.80 y sólo coloca 1 orden cuando se le ha ordenado una secuencia de 5 órdenes DOWN. Es muy urgente corregir eso, porque de lo contrario reclamo mi dinero, puesto que el programa no me sirve. Espero y confío que lo revises.

Modificado/Actualizado 19/05/2022

OK, es correcto. Se tiene que poner el precio de la orden completo, con decimales, entonces funciona perfecto. Disculpa y gracias.

