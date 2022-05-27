Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article:

















TRADING CONDITIONS





- Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory.

- Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars.

- Go long X pips above the X-period EMA.

- Sell X of the position at entry plus the amount risked; move the stop on the second half to breakeven.

- Trailing Stop used













- RISK WARNING

- Before you buy ADX PRO please be aware of the risks involved.

- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

- The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

- This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

IF YOU HAVE ANY SUGGESTION TO BE ADDED TO THE EA, PLEASE GIVE ME A MESSAGE. THANKS!



