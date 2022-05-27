Investopedia FIVE
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 May 2022
- Activations: 10
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article:
TRADING CONDITIONS
- Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory.
- Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars.
- Go long X pips above the X-period EMA.
- Sell X of the position at entry plus the amount risked; move the stop on the second half to breakeven.
- Trailing Stop used
- RISK WARNING
- Before you buy ADX PRO please be aware of the risks involved.
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
- The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
- This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.
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