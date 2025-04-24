AI Gold Sniper MT5

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399!

- REAL SIGNAL



Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at comment #3



AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a multi-layered algorithmic framework, integrating unstructured data processing and cross-market analysis to optimize trading decisions. GPT-4o integrated in AI Gold Sniper will use convolutional neural networks (CNN) and recurrent networks (RNN) to simultaneously analyze historical price data series, macro fluctuations (interest rates, inflation), multi-timeframe technical signals, and real-time news data through natural language processing (NLP). Deep Reinforcement Learning mechanism allows EA to dynamically adapt to market changes by evaluating multi-dimensional interactions between XAU/USD and related indices (USD Index, US bond yields, crude oil prices). Stochastic meta-learning model is applied to balance short-term strategy based on sentiment analysis from financial sources and long-term trend from fundamental analysis. The system is verified through Monte Carlo backtesting with 99% reliability on multi-period data set, demonstrating the ability to minimize drawdown (<5%) and optimize Sharpe ratio (>2.3) in volatile market conditions.

EA uses stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, no martingale,... AI Gold Sniper is one of the EAs I have used. using and trading with fund management accounts for many years. I officially released the most optimized version of EA

. Trading time frame is not important for EA. However, I still recommend leaving time frame H1 so that EA can take data from all time frames from H1 down as parameters.

Some Features:



- Do not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, No martingale,... just one trade



- The order is always protected by Stoploss

- Optimize EA with default setting - Easy to use

- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...

...







The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2024 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers





Gold Trading AI is an EA that works with XAUUSD (GOLD). Fully automatic adviser.

- EA SETUP:

Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1 Test From 2003 Settings Default setting Brokers Any Minimum Deposit $200/0.01 lot Recommend Deposit $500/0.01 lot (For drawdown approximately 10%) Feature - No Martingale, No Grid



- The order is always protected by Stoploss - Easy to use with default setting - Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap... Warning: I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.



