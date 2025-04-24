AI Gold Sniper MT5

5

Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me. My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5.

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399!

After that, the price will be raised to $499.

- REAL SIGNAL 

Default Setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380


Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at comment #3

AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a multi-layered algorithmic framework, integrating unstructured data processing and cross-market analysis to optimize trading decisions. GPT-4o integrated in AI Gold Sniper will use convolutional neural networks (CNN) and recurrent networks (RNN) to simultaneously analyze historical price data series, macro fluctuations (interest rates, inflation), multi-timeframe technical signals, and real-time news data through natural language processing (NLP). Deep Reinforcement Learning mechanism allows EA to dynamically adapt to market changes by evaluating multi-dimensional interactions between XAU/USD and related indices (USD Index, US bond yields, crude oil prices). Stochastic meta-learning model is applied to balance short-term strategy based on sentiment analysis from financial sources and long-term trend from fundamental analysis. The system is verified through Monte Carlo backtesting with 99% reliability on multi-period data set, demonstrating the ability to minimize drawdown (<5%) and optimize Sharpe ratio (>2.3) in volatile market conditions.
EA uses stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, no martingale,... AI Gold Sniper is one of the EAs I have used. using and trading with fund management accounts for many years. I officially released the most optimized version of EA. Trading time frame is not important for EA. However, I still recommend leaving time frame H1 so that EA can take data from all time frames from H1 down as parameters.
Limited price $299 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised +$100. Final price for AI Gold Sniper is $1999.

Some Features:

Do not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, No martingale,... just one trade

- The order is always protected by Stoploss

- Optimize EA with default setting - Easy to use

- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...

...

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111082
The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2024 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers
Gold Trading AI is an EA that works with XAUUSD (GOLD). Fully automatic adviser.

- EA SETUP:

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
Test From 2003
Settings Default setting
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $200/0.01 lot
Recommend Deposit $500/0.01 lot (For drawdown approximately 10%)
Feature

- No Martingale, No Grid

- The order is always protected by Stoploss

- Easy to use with default setting

- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...
Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.


Reviews 11
Vikram Joshi
24
Vikram Joshi 2025.09.18 08:45 
 

The EA was very easy to install thanks to the clear guide provided by the author. The results so far have been excellent. It may be worth exploring options to increase the number of trades and to add features that help safeguard profits, such as a reasonable stop loss. Overall, it’s a very good EA, and it would also be interesting to see how it performs on other currency pairs.

Steven A Terrell
187
Steven A Terrell 2025.08.15 06:43 
 

I’ve been running AI Gold Sniper live on Pepperstone since early June 2026, after backtesting showed near-identical results to the live signal. Over 10 trades, it’s delivered a 100% win rate with a total profit of $339.40. Drawdown stayed under 10%, and the EA avoided risky periods like recent tariff news. Support from the author, Ho Tuan Thang, has been excellent throughout. I’ve now switched to autorisk to scale with the growing balance.

Vladislavs Dorodnovs
108
Vladislavs Dorodnovs 2025.08.08 12:50 
 

Советник работает отлично. Вход в сделку очень точен с минимальной просадкой. Работает редко - зависит от новостного фона. Я его использую в дополнение еще с 4 советниками. Вы можете смело его использовать но не надейтесь что с маленьким балансом он принесет вам миллионы в плюс. Лично мое мнения и как я его использую - Подключен к счету еще с 3 советниками и лишь помогает дополнительной прибылью и улучшает статистику выигрышных сделок. Стоит ли его покупать? - Точно ДА! Использовать как единственный советник на счете с маленьким балансом? - Я думаю что нет. Использовать только этот советник на счете с большим депозитом с % риска около 50%? - Да, прибыль будет. Но если рынок не стабилен советник торговать не будет. Автору спасибо. Хотелось бы конечно более активной торговли, но если нет возможности изменить алгоритмы торговли и сохранить 100% профит сделки - пусть остается как есть :)

Eaton Mcdonald
110
Eaton Mcdonald 2025.09.23 22:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.09.24 10:03
Thank you so much bro, i send you message to support you with manual guide this morning.
Alexander Seidel
923
Alexander Seidel 2025.09.19 13:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.09.20 05:12
Dear Seidel, Thank you very much for your feedback and review. Customer satisfaction is always my top priority. I will try to improve to always handle problems promptly.
Lieber Seidel, vielen Dank für Ihr Feedback und Ihre Bewertung. Kundenzufriedenheit steht für mich immer an erster Stelle. Ich werde versuchen, mich zu verbessern und Probleme stets zeitnah zu lösen.
Vikram Joshi
24
Vikram Joshi 2025.09.18 08:45 
 

The EA was very easy to install thanks to the clear guide provided by the author. The results so far have been excellent. It may be worth exploring options to increase the number of trades and to add features that help safeguard profits, such as a reasonable stop loss. Overall, it’s a very good EA, and it would also be interesting to see how it performs on other currency pairs.

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.09.18 15:31
Thank you so much for your honest review Vikram Joshi. My clients' trading performance is always my top priority.
Santiago Sanchez
35
Santiago Sanchez 2025.09.10 20:45 
 

It does have a 100% win rate so far. Very good support. Four stars on Description quality and completeness as I find some settings difficult to understand. It could be a good idea to have a one-two pages guide to understand the options. It could probably improve if once the trade is done SL is updated regularly with the purpose of minimizing loss. Overall, I think it is a great product, quite impressed with the success rate so far.

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.09.11 15:18
Thank you so much for your honest review Santiago Sanchez. The settings in the EA settings are mostly for adjusting the display of the EA on the user's computer. I have optimized all the complex settings inside so that users do not need to adjust any parameters to help the EA work. The only thing users need to care about is the trading volume/Capital. The rest of you can rest assured to install the EA and use it in the simplest way.
Shui Hua Li
260
Shui Hua Li 2025.09.03 00:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.09.03 16:35
感谢您的反馈。我们将进行优化，以达到最佳性能。
Steven A Terrell
187
Steven A Terrell 2025.08.15 06:43 
 

I’ve been running AI Gold Sniper live on Pepperstone since early June 2026, after backtesting showed near-identical results to the live signal. Over 10 trades, it’s delivered a 100% win rate with a total profit of $339.40. Drawdown stayed under 10%, and the EA avoided risky periods like recent tariff news. Support from the author, Ho Tuan Thang, has been excellent throughout. I’ve now switched to autorisk to scale with the growing balance.

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.08.15 16:14
Thank you bro. Client trading results are always my top priority in developing Expert Advisors.
Vladislavs Dorodnovs
108
Vladislavs Dorodnovs 2025.08.08 12:50 
 

Советник работает отлично. Вход в сделку очень точен с минимальной просадкой. Работает редко - зависит от новостного фона. Я его использую в дополнение еще с 4 советниками. Вы можете смело его использовать но не надейтесь что с маленьким балансом он принесет вам миллионы в плюс. Лично мое мнения и как я его использую - Подключен к счету еще с 3 советниками и лишь помогает дополнительной прибылью и улучшает статистику выигрышных сделок. Стоит ли его покупать? - Точно ДА! Использовать как единственный советник на счете с маленьким балансом? - Я думаю что нет. Использовать только этот советник на счете с большим депозитом с % риска около 50%? - Да, прибыль будет. Но если рынок не стабилен советник торговать не будет. Автору спасибо. Хотелось бы конечно более активной торговли, но если нет возможности изменить алгоритмы торговли и сохранить 100% профит сделки - пусть остается как есть :)

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.08.15 06:46
Большое спасибо за ваш искренний комментарий.
Fujikyo 市場アナリスト
121
Fujikyo 市場アナリスト 2025.06.24 00:28 
 

NICE EA, Slow but sure, not everyday trade but best execution from EA.

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.06.25 14:56
Thank you so much for your honest review, Hardiansyah
cyberhiga
937
cyberhiga 2025.06.04 03:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.06.10 14:54
Thank you so much for your honest review, cyberhiga
189114nickynomates
1022
189114nickynomates 2025.05.31 05:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
46392
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.05.31 07:09
Thank you very much for review189114nickynomates. I always take into account customer feedback and improve EA better and better, thank you very much for trusting and using EA
fredrikg
180
fredrikg 2025.05.27 20:20 
 

It does have a 100% win rate so far. However, the stop loss is very wide, and when it eventually gets hit, the loss can be significant. You might see 20, 30, or even 40 winning trades in a row, but a single stop loss can wipe out a large portion of the accumulated profit. It feels a bit like playing roulette — as long as you don’t lose, you're doing great, but when the loss comes, it hits hard. The system trades infrequently and uses AI-based sentiment analysis to avoid entering trades in poor market conditions. In theory, it seems like it could be profitable long-term as long as there is no frequent SL. If you check the live signal, you'll notice that the seller used high lot sizes during the first month — essentially gambling. Later, he reduced the lot sizes, which also limits potential profit. So, is it good? Maybe. But it's definitely risky.

Reply to review