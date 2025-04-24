AI Gold Sniper MT5
- Experts
- Ho Tuan Thang
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 19 September 2025
- Activations: 10
AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a multi-layered algorithmic framework, integrating unstructured data processing and cross-market analysis to optimize trading decisions. GPT-4o integrated in AI Gold Sniper will use convolutional neural networks (CNN) and recurrent networks (RNN) to simultaneously analyze historical price data series, macro fluctuations (interest rates, inflation), multi-timeframe technical signals, and real-time news data through natural language processing (NLP). Deep Reinforcement Learning mechanism allows EA to dynamically adapt to market changes by evaluating multi-dimensional interactions between XAU/USD and related indices (USD Index, US bond yields, crude oil prices). Stochastic meta-learning model is applied to balance short-term strategy based on sentiment analysis from financial sources and long-term trend from fundamental analysis. The system is verified through Monte Carlo backtesting with 99% reliability on multi-period data set, demonstrating the ability to minimize drawdown (<5%) and optimize Sharpe ratio (>2.3) in volatile market conditions.
Some Features:
- Do not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, No martingale,... just one trade
- The order is always protected by Stoploss
- Optimize EA with default setting - Easy to use
- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...
...
|The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2003 to 2024 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers
- EA SETUP:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Test From
|2003
|Settings
|Default setting
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$200/0.01 lot
|Recommend Deposit
|$500/0.01 lot (For drawdown approximately 10%)
|Feature
|
- No Martingale, No Grid
- Easy to use with default setting
- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...
|
The EA was very easy to install thanks to the clear guide provided by the author. The results so far have been excellent. It may be worth exploring options to increase the number of trades and to add features that help safeguard profits, such as a reasonable stop loss. Overall, it’s a very good EA, and it would also be interesting to see how it performs on other currency pairs.