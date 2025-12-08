Nova Gold X

5

Important Note :

To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation.

Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance.

The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update is released.
Getting your copy now guarantees lifetime access at this discounted price, regardless of future increases.


Contact :  t.me/Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX

LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN
 LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD 
 

NOVA GOLD X 1H 

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Account Number: 253171379

Investor Password:  111@Meta

  

NOVA GOLD X 5Min 

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Account Number: 253198898

Investor Password:  111@Meta

NOVA GOLD X 5Min 

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Account Number: 253183735

Investor Password:  111@Meta

NOVA GOLD X 1Min 

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Account Number: 253198896

Investor Password:  111@Meta

After purchasing Nova Gold X, please contact me directly to receive the optimized settings and full setup support.

We recommend trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5) to achieve the best balance between signal accuracy and risk management.

Nova Gold X — AI-Powered Trading System

Nova Gold X is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading Gold and Bitcoin using artificial intelligence models that read price action directly and determine entry and exit points in real time. The system focuses on delivering consistent results while protecting capital through professional risk-management mechanisms.

Main Commitments
Transparent results that can be monitored through the investor's account.
Decision-making based on real price analysis without relying on traditional lagging indicators.
No grid and no martingale. Every trade is independent with a defined stop loss.
Automated risk control with intelligent lot sizing based on account balance.

Why Choose Nova Gold X
High accuracy in signal generation: AI algorithms combine candlestick reading with market structure analysis and movement strength to deliver fast and precise entries.
Capital protection first: Fixed or trailing stop loss depending on your preferences, with break-even functions to secure trades once profit is reached.
High trading frequency with discipline: More than one hundred trades per day, capturing small repeated opportunities while maintaining strict risk controls.
Flexible for all accounts: Works starting from a one hundred-dollar balance with an automatic lot calculation system that reduces margin pressure.

Key Technical Features
Exclusive operation on MetaTrader 5.
Minimum deposit: 300 dollars, recommended +500 dollars.
Supported instruments: XAUUSD and BTCUSD, with the ability to adapt to major currency pairs.
Suggested timeframes: 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and 1 hour .
Recommended use of a VPS to ensure continuous operation.
Fully customizable settings including risk level, trading hours, trading days, and enabling or disabling the recovery option.

Built-In Risk-Management Systems
Smart Stop Loss: A trailing stop option with adjustable rules that follows profitable trades.
Break-Even System: When a trade reaches a predefined profit level, the stop loss automatically moves to the entry point.
Optional controlled recovery mode: After a loss, the system can increase the next lot size only once to recover, then automatically return to the normal lot. This is not martingale and can be fully disabled.

Performance and Strategy Stability
The system executes a large number of operations daily, aiming to improve net profit through repetition and minimizing extreme losses. For full transparency, place your MQL5 signal link here to show live account performance and trade details.

Requirements and Recommendations
A minimum deposit of one hundred dollars is recommended, with two hundred dollars or more for a safer margin.
Works on any MT5 account from any reliable broker.
Use a VPS if you need uninterrupted operation.
Avoid trading during high-impact news unless you have configured specific settings for that.

Frequently Asked Questions
Does the system use martingale or grid strategies? No, it does not use any risky strategies.
Is it suitable for small accounts? Yes, it is designed to work from a one hundred-dollar balance with automatic lot control.
How many trades per day? More than one hundred trades across different instruments.
What is the accuracy rate? Between eighty and ninety percent depending on settings and market conditions.

Support and Updates
Technical support available twenty-four hours.
Free lifetime software updates.

Reviews 5
Ana Lucia
25
Ana Lucia 2025.12.21 23:50 
 

This is by far the best trading robot I’ve ever had access to. Extremely consistent, with very low drawdown, and truly outstanding support. Highly recommended.

Ranjeet
79
Ranjeet 2025.12.17 14:41 
 

I recently purchased Nova Gold X, actually it's very good EA , and seller is helpful and responsive. I has very less DD which is very impressive. Even developer is trying to make it more better with best features.

kungking168
33
kungking168 2025.12.17 11:58 
 

The expert patiently explained the settings of this EA. Finally mastered the correct operation of this EA.

Hicham Chergui
1443
Reply from developer Hicham Chergui 2025.12.17 13:46
Thank you for sharing your feedback. First, I would like to clarify that I have published the real investor account in the EA description to ensure full transparency. Anyone can monitor the live performance directly, without any modification or manipulation. Second, it is important to note that backtest results and trade history can vary from one broker to another due to differences in spread, execution, historical data, and server settings. Therefore, backtests alone should not be used as the sole criterion to judge the quality of any Expert Advisor. What truly matters is that the live trading logic and strategy remain the same, and performance should be evaluated based on real trading results, which are publicly available through the investor account. Judging the Expert Advisor solely on a recent backtest without considering real live trading may lead to an inaccurate impression of its actual performance. I respect your opinion and always welcome constructive feedback based on real account monitoring.
halil özarslan
80
halil özarslan 2025.12.16 21:19 
 

uzun süredir takip ettiğim yazar. stressiz kazanç mutlaka tavsiye ederim

Kevin Wilson
69
Kevin Wilson 2025.12.13 15:59 
 

I recently purchased Nova Gold X and have been genuinely impressed. The AI driven price action entries on XAUUSD are sharp and consistent, especially with the optimized settings provided by the developer. The transparency is what sold me. The live Exness investor signals are verifiable and show the EA trading purely on profits after the initial capital was withdrawn. No martingale or grid, just clean risk management with trailing stops, breakeven, and smart lot sizing. It trades frequently, often over 100 times per day in active markets, yet remains disciplined. Works great on M5 and M1. Developer support from Hicham on Telegram has been quick and reliable. Highly recommend for Gold or BTC traders. Excellent value at the launch price. Five stars.

Hicham Chergui
1443
Reply from developer Hicham Chergui 2025.12.14 21:48
Thank you very much for your detailed review and the great trust you have placed in Nova Gold X.
We are truly pleased to see your positive experience with the precision of the entries based on price action analysis and artificial intelligence, along with the optimized settings. Transparency and clean risk management—without martingale or grid strategies—have always been core principles on which the system was built.
We also appreciate your recognition of the fast and reliable support provided via Telegram, and we remain committed to continuous support and regular updates to ensure optimal performance . Thank you once again for your recommendation and confidence. We wish you continued success and sustainable trading with us.
