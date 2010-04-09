Trade bot Smartic

ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI

Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. 🚀

📌 Key Features:

✅ Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions.

✅ Automatically opens and closes orders based on specified criteria.

✅ Dynamic Take-Profit and Stop-Loss levels.

✅ Flexible trading mode configuration.

✅ Automatic shutdown after reaching Stop-Loss.

⚙️ Main Parameters:

🔸 RSI Indicator

·RSIPeriod – Calculation period (default 14, adjustable).

·Overbought – Overbought level (adjustable).

·Oversold – Oversold level (adjustable).

·RSITimeframe – Timeframe for calculation (adjustable).

🔸 Trading Settings

·LotSize – Lot size per trade.

·MagicNumber – Unique identifier for order recognition.

·Mode – Trading mode:

oONLY_BUY – Buy only.

oONLY_SELL – Sell only.

oBOTH – Both buy and sell.

·TakeProfitPoints – Take-profit level in points (0 – disabled).

·StopLossPoints – Stop-loss level in points (0 – disabled).

🛠️ Bot Logic:

1️⃣ RSI Analysis:

·Determines whether the market is overbought or oversold.

2️⃣ Opening Orders:

·If RSI < 30 → open BUY (adjustable in settings).

·If RSI > 70 → open SELL (adjustable in settings).

·No order is opened if there is already an active position.

3️⃣ Closing Profitable Trades:

·BUY is closed if RSI exceeds 70 and the price is above the entry price.

·SELL is closed if RSI falls below 30 and the price is below the entry price.

4️⃣ Risk Management:

·If a trade reaches Stop-Loss, the bot disables trading.

·Profitable trades close, but the bot continues to operate.



