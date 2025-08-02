Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES



Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project:

Real Machine Learning

This Expert Advisor does not connect to any GPT sites or anything similar.

The models are deployed using the ONNX library built into MT5. During the first initialization, you will see a corresponding system message that cannot be faked. See: CLICK

ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange);

Deposit Safety

Does not use pre-rollover, micro-scalping, or trading in narrow ranges with low statistical samples;

Does not use dangerous strategies such as grids or martingale;

Or any other strategy that can run for a long time and lose all profit or even the entire deposit in one day.

Uniqueness

The foundation is my unique feature engineering , with a custom training methodology using rewards and penalties, filtering through a cascade of meta-models, and various ensemble methods.

The models are trained for a full 24-hour trading format on large H4 timeframes, holding positions from several hours to several days.

They generate clean and consistent profit in points, not in lots.

Verification:

Signal Statistics:

>Old WT signal: 4.4 million pips over 1250 trades, which is about 3500 pips per trade ( screenshot );

>New ICM signal: 127k pips over 103 trades, about 1200 pips per trade ( screenshot );

This gives: Low deposit load since there is no need to use large lot sizes. High resistance to losses, because the profit/loss ratio is approximately balanced. To lose the accumulated profit with the same lot size, you would need to experience a loss equal to many daily ranges.

The longer you earn profit, the less likely you are to lose it. This is the main uniqueness of the strategy: you pay here and now.

Compare these statistics with other signals and you will understand how this EA differs from others.





Idea and Goal of the Project

The main goal of the Mad Turtle project is to create a tool that generates profit more interesting than bank interest, without overloading or risking your deposit, and without disturbing your sleep.

No deposit-boosting games or dreams of millions — only a long-term approach for serious traders who understand the value of safe strategies.

This is a project that evolves and improves. By joining, you can influence updates and share your ideas — good ideas will be implemented.



Who This Is Not For

To avoid negative feedback, this product is not recommended for users who:

Expect quick profits and want to turn 500 into 50,000 fast;

Frequently interfere with the EA’s trading without patience, disrupting the profit/loss balance and then blaming the EA for the result;

Manually change model coefficients or thresholds, causing losses and blaming the EA for incorrect behavior.

This EA has a fully automatic mode that is recommended for use. The list of models and settings available inside is intended for experienced traders for personal testing, not for use on live accounts. Use only the developer’s recommended settings.



What to Note Before Buying

This EA is built on multi-class models, meaning that each one includes 2–4 sub-models: some for BUY, others for SELL (2x2). These models support each other but are not mirrored like in linear strategies — they behave differently.

Due to the strong long-term upward trend in gold on higher timeframes, models trained on BUY saw more positive examples during training, which is why their performance is generally better than SELL models.

Some models have SELL classes that work only in ONLY CLOSE mode, meaning they do not open new positions but only close existing ones.

Some models are trained well on SELL behavior but are not officially recommended for use right now, as there are no signs of a reversal in gold’s long-term bullish trend.

Note that this refers to global, long-term growth on large timeframes, not short-term fluctuations. Over the past 20 years, gold has grown by 1000%, with only 3 years showing strong downward trends.

Stop Loss is an integral part of the strategy. You will see that the signals include many SL activations — this is because the EA acts in the present moment and does not hold losses.

This is not a strategy that gives you 1 dollar per day like grid systems. With this strategy, you can get a month’s profit in one day or face a tough period with multiple SLs in a row.

You can join the project during a bad phase — and that’s fine. I recommend evaluating the strategy over long distances, not after 1–2 weeks.

The models aim to extract maximum profit from each position. Therefore, there are no trailing stops or quick profit fixation. Even when it seems the model could have closed in profit but didn’t, it’s not a reason to interfere.

Each market entry carries risk, regardless of the strategy’s accuracy. Early profit-taking always distorts the risk/reward balance negatively. Small but frequent profits can create an illusion of reliability, but one or two SLs can easily return all that accumulated gain. Patience is key to achieving maximum efficiency from each trade.

Gold is an expensive asset, and even for a 0.01 lot trade, a certain minimum deposit is required. To stay in the safe zone with a small balance, consider using cent accounts — this EA supports cent accounts.



Project Transparency

All signals are published without any pre-boosting.

No manipulation with deposits, withdrawals, or hidden equity lines.

Training period information is openly published on the first pages of the comments.

When new models are added, if I later see that a model is overfitted, I openly announce it and move it to hidden.

Some new models have seasonal annual clustering, but only verified models remain in the main ensemble.

No schemes: no fake backtests or fake reviews, only real feedback with real signals and results.

This project does not promise profit — it is simply an attempt to create a stable tool.



