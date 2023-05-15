Piazza MT5 — Professional Automated Trading Tool

Piazza MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who value a systematic approach and advanced technology. Its architecture combines market analysis algorithms with adaptive risk management mechanisms, allowing you to automate trading and reduce the impact of subjective decisions.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Key Features of Piazza MT5

Algorithmic Analysis: built-in models detect market patterns and generate entry signals.

built-in models detect market patterns and generate entry signals. Adaptability: the system adjusts parameters depending on volatility and market conditions.

the system adjusts parameters depending on volatility and market conditions. Modern Execution Types: support for IOC, FOK, Return, BOC ensures flexible order handling.

support for IOC, FOK, Return, BOC ensures flexible order handling. Risk Management: dynamic stop-losses and integrated capital protection mechanisms.

dynamic stop-losses and integrated capital protection mechanisms. Ready to Use: optimized settings allow immediate application after installation.

Operating Principles

Piazza MT5 works in real time, analyzing market data and applying systematic capital management. This approach helps control risks and maintain a balance between stability and efficiency.

Technical Parameters

Main Currency Pair: NZDCAD

NZDCAD Recommended Launch: NZDCAD

NZDCAD Additional Pairs: activated automatically

activated automatically Account Type: SVG / ECN

SVG / ECN Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (for proper algorithm performance) Timeframe: M15

M15 VPS: recommended for stable operation

recommended for stable operation Recommended Broker: Deriv

Target Audience

Piazza MT5 is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners who prefer ready-made solutions with optimized parameters and minimal configuration.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.