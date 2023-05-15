Piazza MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 29 August 2025
- Activations: 10
Piazza MT5 — Professional Automated Trading Tool
Piazza MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who value a systematic approach and advanced technology. Its architecture combines market analysis algorithms with adaptive risk management mechanisms, allowing you to automate trading and reduce the impact of subjective decisions.
Key Features of Piazza MT5
- Algorithmic Analysis: built-in models detect market patterns and generate entry signals.
- Adaptability: the system adjusts parameters depending on volatility and market conditions.
- Modern Execution Types: support for IOC, FOK, Return, BOC ensures flexible order handling.
- Risk Management: dynamic stop-losses and integrated capital protection mechanisms.
- Ready to Use: optimized settings allow immediate application after installation.
Operating Principles
Piazza MT5 works in real time, analyzing market data and applying systematic capital management. This approach helps control risks and maintain a balance between stability and efficiency.
Technical Parameters
- Main Currency Pair: NZDCAD
- Recommended Launch: NZDCAD
- Additional Pairs: activated automatically
- Account Type: SVG / ECN
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: Deriv
Target Audience
Piazza MT5 is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners who prefer ready-made solutions with optimized parameters and minimal configuration.
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru
BOT PERFECT.... Isso, claro, se souber usar corretamente...