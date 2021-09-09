Universe EA

5

Hello, traders! I am Universe EA, designed for stable performance and risk control. The Expert Advisor operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!
IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. Results may vary across brokers due to quotes, spreads, and trading conditions. Therefore, each currency pair must be optimized individually by the user and run on a real account in single‑currency mode — separately for each pair. Optimization is recommended at least once a year, as market conditions change.
Important Information:

The demo version is intended for familiarization. Tests without optimization do not reflect the real performance of the algorithm. For full use, individual configuration is required according to your broker, deposit, and selected instruments.

Remember: the final result directly depends on your experience and the parameters you set yourself after optimizing the Expert Advisor.

Main Features

  • Analysis Algorithms: a combination of indicators and filters to identify trading opportunities.
  • Flexibility: adapts to different levels of volatility and changing market conditions.
  • Risk Management: adaptive stop‑losses and capital protection scenarios.
  • Quick Start: built‑in parameters allow testing immediately after installation.

How It Works

Universe EA analyzes the market according to predefined rules, generates signals, and opens trades when conditions are met. Capital management mechanisms help keep risk within set limits and maintain stable performance.

Optimization and Usage

Main currency: NZDCAD — provided solely as an example. For real trading, all currency pairs, including this one, must be optimized individually by the user and run on a real account only in single‑currency mode — separately for each pair.

The currency NZDCAD is optimized on quotes from broker RoboForex/ECN. If you use another broker, you must perform your own optimization before running it on a real account — for this pair as well as for any additional instruments if desired. Quotes and execution conditions vary across brokers, so we cannot provide universal ready‑made set files for all buyers — proper configuration must be done individually according to your broker’s conditions.

Additional currencies: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD — provided as examples (based on RoboForex/ECN). Other brokers may not offer them, or the list of instruments may differ.

Note: For real trading, each pair must be optimized individually by the user. The larger the deposit, the more pairs can be optimized and connected. This work is performed by the buyer, not the author.

Technical Parameters

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Timeframe: M15
  • EA Launch: separately for each currency pair (single‑currency mode)
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread, Pro, Zero (or any with consistently low spreads)
  • Leverage: from 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
  • VPS: recommended for stable connection and continuous operation

Recommended Brokers

The EA is designed for brokers with low spreads and stable execution speed: RoboForex, IC Markets Global, Exness, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. The list is not exhaustive — other reliable brokers may also be suitable under proper conditions.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds whose loss will not affect your financial situation. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided solely for demonstration purposes and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.

Support:

For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

Reviews 3
liu000202
1246
liu000202 2021.12.22 07:40 
 

I have run universe on the VIP account of tickmill

Recommended products
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Accuracity
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Accuracity is a completely new generation automated trading neuro-system. This system, whose structural basis is a specialized neural network, is able to permanently learn in chaotic market conditions, organizing and systematizing them to optimize trading and protect the user from the systematic opening of transactions against th
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
RegressionExpert
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term. The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003. Optimization of the advisor is not required.
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Wizard Collects Cones
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The ADVISER calculates the major players in the market, comes to the conclusion that the major players are ready to place bets, and at this moment the ADVISER opens two pending stop orders to buy and sell with a stop loss, since there may not be one major player in the market and who will pull the blanket in which direction is not known?!, so It is advisable to set a minimum stop loss, since if the current price reverses and a major player bets everything on winning, it is better to close the lo
Nirio Experts
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Nirio : Your reliable conductor in the Forex market Nirio is a high-tech trading bot, designed specifically for forex traders. This innovative tool is equipped with many functions that allow traders to effectively manage their transactions and strategies. The price for the first users will be reduced, and over time will increase. Advantages Nirio: Reliability and stability: Nirio is developed in accordance with the highest reliability and stability standards, which provides confident and saf
Four Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Experts
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Changeling Pro
Mikhail Shevyrev
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVcYLO88TY4&t=25s  Универсальный Робот, который позволяет заложить ваши индикаторы в алгоритм и создать свою стратегию. Настройки TP и SL, дополнительные ордера, сетка, мартингейл, хеджирование, и множество других настроек. Отличает его то что он может работать от любого индикатора с буферами и графическими настройками. Другими словами, если вы имеете хороший индикатор под рукой, и вы хотите автоматизировать свою торговлю, вы по адресу. Копируем название индикато
Forex Go
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This development is a scalping system. The Forex Go bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and the bot with such a rite, self-confidently churning in your abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade on any instrument. It is preferable
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
FXPrimeOperator
Alain Andras Korodi
Experts
FXPRIMEOPERATOR MT4 MULTI-CURRENCY FOREX EA WITH SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT, 3 INPUTS AND SAFETY LOGIC FxPrimeOperator is a multi-currency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for automated trading in the Forex market. The EA uses a multi-timeframe logic and combines short-term entry signals with higher-timeframe market context. It considers trend direction, momentum, spread conditions, volatility and market quality before opening trades. The system is focused on Forex pairs and uses only 3
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
KingTut Pro Gold
Yasmeen Yousry Mahmoud Hassan Ashore
Experts
* KING TUT MF EA PRO * ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Demo Account Performance Monitoring - ICMARKETS MT4 : Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo04 Login: 44956374 Password: TuT@1010 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * is an advanced multicurrency scalping full auto system . * works on and manages trades for all middle spread pairs , all time frames . * best working on ( XAUUSD M5 ) . * w
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.92 (185)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Trading for Living
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
MODIFIER V.11 The EA Modifier is based on the Pending Position (PPS) strategy and highly sophisticated secret trading algorithms. The Modifier EA strategy is a combination of secret custom indicators,Candlestick Patterns, Trend Lines, Support & Resistance (Price Action) levels and the most important secret trading algorithms mentioned above. Modifier is a unique and sophisticated EA, can receive and forward manual orders that you send via gadgets and home PCs, anti-floating (if floating occurs
Stellar Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
StellarTrend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor specializing in trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Developed with a clear and robust trend-following and momentum strategy, it combines classic technical analysis with proven breakout systems, all within a beautiful, space-inspired visual theme. Key Features Hybrid Trend and Momentum System: Trend + RSI Momentum: Trend EMA (50) combined with RSI (14) to confirm momentum. It only trades when the trend and momentum are aligned, avoiding
Clearwater
Tetiana Vieriutina
Experts
Unlock the power of precision and reliability with Clearwater, your ultimate trading companion. Clearwater Expert Advisor is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed to navigate the complex waters of financial markets with finesse and accuracy. Live Signal Key Features: State-of-the-Art Algorithms: Clearwater harnesses cutting-edge algorithms to analyze market trends, identify opportunities, and execute trades with speed and precision. Our robust system is built on a founda
InvestorPRO
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
InvestorPRO is a stable Expert Advisor for professional traders. The EA trades in a fully automated mode. The trading algorithm of the EA is based on analysis of numerous factors that affect the dynamics of an instrument. This EA has been created to provide the trader with a comfortable environment for investment in the financial instruments of the Forex market. The EA is installed in the usual way and is suitable for trading any trading symbols. The EA is designed for trading on the D1 timefram
Black Ultras Bt
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The   Black Ultra   bot is recommended for use on highly volatile currency pairs or during periods of increased volatility. This is a   trend-following trading algorithm   with an advanced architecture, operating with   pending orders . The bot’s mechanics are based on   Trailing Stop   orders, which it uses to enter and exit positions. Once you understand how these orders work,   Black Ultra   will become an easy-to-use tool for you. The bot supports using   trailing stops   for both real and
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
VolberginTech Scalping MT4 EA
Yudong Wang
Experts
VolberginTech Scalping EA High-Precision Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MT4 Turn Gold Volatility into Trading Opportunities VolberginTech Scalping EA is a professional algorithmic trading system exclusively engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 and M5 timeframes . Built with advanced market filtering technology, dynamic volatility analysis, intelligent risk management, and adaptive profit-locking mechanisms, VolberginTech Scalping EA is designed to capture high-probability intraday gold movem
Buyers of this product also purchase
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
More from author
Exclusive DC
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive DC — Professional Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Exclusive DC is an algorithmic trading advisor designed for stable and controlled trading on gold (XAUUSD). It is fully automated, does not use martingale or grid strategies, and operates with a single position using fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Your main task is proper risk management — the algorithm handles everything else. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Advantages of trading
Imperator Legacy
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Experts
Imperator Legacy — Elite Expert Advisor for Precise Short-Term Trading Imperator Legacy is a premium automated trading advisor designed for instruments with high volatility and minimal spreads. At its core lies a multi-component algorithm capable of analyzing the market in real time and reacting with maximum speed. The EA implements a Price Action strategy with minimal delay, making it especially effective for scalping. Both fixed and dynamically calculated position sizes are supported. Works on
SniperScope
Natalyia Nikitina
Indicators
SniperScope — Indicator for Precise Market Entry SniperScope is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to accurately determine the right moment to enter the market. The signal filtering system combines two RSI and two MA, effectively eliminating market noise and providing reliable non-repainting signals. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Advantages Arrows are fixed once they appear and never disappear Dual filtering with RSI and MA Aler
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
Maksimus EA MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Maksimus EA MT5 — Automated Trading System Maksimus EA MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate trading in the Forex market. It combines trend analysis algorithms with position management tools, making it suitable both for basic strategies and more advanced trading systems. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests shown in this description were performed on the GBPUSD currency pair with
Exclusive Maximus MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Maximus MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Maximus MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does
Piazza MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Experts
Piazza MT5 — Professional Automated Trading Tool Piazza MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who value a systematic approach and advanced technology. Its architecture combines market analysis algorithms with adaptive risk management mechanisms, allowing you to automate trading and reduce the impact of subjective decisions. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Key Features of Piazza MT5 Algorithmic Analysis: built-in models det
Synergetic MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Experts
Synergetic MT5 — Automated Trading System Synergetic MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Features of Synergetic MT5 Analysis Algorithms: adaptive methods for identifying trading opportunities. Flexibility: adjusts to changing market conditions and volatility levels. Modern Or
Jardin MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Jardin MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns Jardin MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that leverages key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements in either direction. It runs in automatic mode and requires minimal user intervention. How to use: Attach the EA to the AUDCAD chart. Other currency pairs will be activated automatically, enabling multi‑currency trading. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Requi
Princess of Milana MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Princess of Milana MT5 — Automated Trading System Princess of Milana MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Princess of Milana MT5? Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading using built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — Automated Trading System Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Missy Fab MT5? Market Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading powered by built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions
Mother Earth MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Mother Earth MT5 — Automated Trading System Mother Earth MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Mother Earth MT5? Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading using built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions. Modern Order Execution
Pelagia MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Pelagia MT5 — Automated Trading System Pelagia MT5 is a fully automated trading advisor based on the analysis of market patterns. It is designed to trade corrections after sharp price movements and operates without the need for constant trader supervision. The advisor is easy to use — simply activate it on the chart, and it will start working automatically. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Trading Information Main Currency Pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M1
Duramax MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Duramax MT5 — Automated Trading System Duramax MT5 is an Expert Advisor that applies analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to changing market conditions. It is designed to trade on corrections after sharp price movements and operates in a fully automated mode. The EA is completely automated and requires minimal intervention. To start, simply attach it to the AUDCAD_e currency pair chart — all other parameters will be activated automatically. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase
Ride the wind MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Ride the Wind MT5 — Automated Trading System Ride the Wind MT5 is an Expert Advisor based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Ride the Wind MT5? Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading using built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions. Modern Order Execution Types: suppor
Winter MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Winter MT5 — Automated Trading System Winter MT5 is an Expert Advisor that applies advanced analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to changing market conditions. It is designed to trade on price corrections following sharp market movements. The system operates in a fully automated mode and does not require constant monitoring. To start trading, simply attach the EA to the NZDCAD_e chart — other pairs will be activated automatically. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive
BaLLzProtector MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
BaLLzProtector MT5 — Automated Trading System BaLLzProtector MT5 is an Expert Advisor that uses analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to adjust to changing market conditions. It is based on patterns such as price retracement after sharp movements and operates in fully automated mode. To start, simply attach the EA to the AUDCAD_e currency pair chart — other pairs will be activated automatically. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Account Requirem
TradeRanger MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
TradeRanger MT5 — Automated Trading System TradeRanger MT5 is a fully automated trading advisor based on key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements. It operates in automatic mode and does not require constant monitoring by the trader. To start, simply attach the advisor to the AUDCAD chart — other pairs will be activated automatically. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Trading Currency Pairs AUDCAD NZDCAD Account Requirement
Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Requiem MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns Requiem MT5 is an Expert Advisor that leverages key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements. It operates in a fully automated mode and does not require constant monitoring by the trader. To start trading, simply attach the EA to the NZDCAD chart — other pairs will be activated automatically. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Trading Pairs NZDCAD AUDCAD Account Re
Astra MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Astra MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns Astra MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages key market patterns, including price retracements after sharp movements. The system is fully automated and requires no constant monitoring from the trader. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Key Features of Astra MT5 Analysis Algorithms: works with price patterns and market structures. Adaptability: adjusts to different market c
PropSurge One MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
PropSurge One MT5 — Advisor for Passing Prop Challenges This trading algorithm is designed with a focus on discipline and compliance with prop firm requirements. Its architecture is oriented towards training conditions, where risk control and capital rules are the key factors. The algorithm is optimized for stable performance within evaluation programs. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Important: If you don’t know what a Prop Firm Challenge is — do
Beskar Sovereign EA MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 — Automated Trading System Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 Market Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built‑in market analysis models. Adaptability: efficient performa
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Solaris Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Solaris Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Solaris Imperium MT5 Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built-in market analysis models. Adaptability: effective performance under volatility and changin
Force Strategy MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Force Strategy MT5 — Automated Trading System Force Strategy MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Force Strategy MT5 Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built‑in market analysis models. Adaptability: effective performance under volatility and changing ma
Divine Duality MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Divine Duality MT5 — Automated Trading System Divine Duality MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Divine Duality MT5 Market Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built-in market analysis models. Adaptability: effective performance under volat
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does no
Exclusive Prime MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Prime MT5 — Professional Trading Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Exclusive Prime MT5 is a next-generation expert advisor designed for traders who value automation, stability, and strict risk control. The algorithm combines intelligent market analysis with a capital management system, ensuring precise trade execution and adaptation to various market conditions. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are pr
Filter:
349097 Marquez
189
349097 Marquez 2023.10.21 05:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Natalyia Nikitina
4453
Reply from developer Natalyia Nikitina 2023.10.21 05:38
Good afternoon! We would like to thank you for your feedback! We would like to thank you for purchasing our software!. We are glad that the consultant met your expectations.We really appreciate the opinion of our customers. Your feedback motivates us to constantly develop and improve our products. Use it with pleasure! Happy shopping! We are waiting for your return!🤗
Sven Markus Weller
4209
Sven Markus Weller 2023.04.30 11:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Natalyia Nikitina
4453
Reply from developer Natalyia Nikitina 2023.04.30 12:29
Hello, dear customer. Thank you for your high feedback. By leaving reviews, you help other customers make the right choice.Thank you for taking the time and leaving a review. We will always be glad to see you among our customers! We hope that the next purchases will only please you.
Best regards
Natalia
liu000202
1246
liu000202 2021.12.22 07:40 
 

I have run universe on the VIP account of tickmill

Natalyia Nikitina
4453
Reply from developer Natalyia Nikitina 2022.05.20 04:50
Thank you for your positive and first feedback.
Reply to review