Hello, traders! I am Universe EA, designed for stable performance and risk control. The Expert Advisor operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. Results may vary across brokers due to quotes, spreads, and trading conditions. Therefore, each currency pair must be optimized individually by the user and run on a real account in single‑currency mode — separately for each pair. Optimization is recommended at least once a year, as market conditions change.

Important Information: The demo version is intended for familiarization. Tests without optimization do not reflect the real performance of the algorithm. For full use, individual configuration is required according to your broker, deposit, and selected instruments.



Remember: the final result directly depends on your experience and the parameters you set yourself after optimizing the Expert Advisor.

Main Features

Analysis Algorithms: a combination of indicators and filters to identify trading opportunities.

a combination of indicators and filters to identify trading opportunities. Flexibility: adapts to different levels of volatility and changing market conditions.

adapts to different levels of volatility and changing market conditions. Risk Management: adaptive stop‑losses and capital protection scenarios.

adaptive stop‑losses and capital protection scenarios. Quick Start: built‑in parameters allow testing immediately after installation.

How It Works

Universe EA analyzes the market according to predefined rules, generates signals, and opens trades when conditions are met. Capital management mechanisms help keep risk within set limits and maintain stable performance.

Optimization and Usage

Main currency: NZDCAD — provided solely as an example. For real trading, all currency pairs, including this one , must be optimized individually by the user and run on a real account only in single‑currency mode — separately for each pair.

The currency NZDCAD is optimized on quotes from broker RoboForex/ECN. If you use another broker, you must perform your own optimization before running it on a real account — for this pair as well as for any additional instruments if desired. Quotes and execution conditions vary across brokers, so we cannot provide universal ready‑made set files for all buyers — proper configuration must be done individually according to your broker’s conditions.

Additional currencies: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD — provided as examples (based on RoboForex/ECN). Other brokers may not offer them, or the list of instruments may differ.

Note: For real trading, each pair must be optimized individually by the user. The larger the deposit, the more pairs can be optimized and connected. This work is performed by the buyer, not the author.

Technical Parameters

Platform: MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 Timeframe: M15

M15 EA Launch: separately for each currency pair (single‑currency mode)

separately for each currency pair (single‑currency mode) Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread, Pro, Zero (or any with consistently low spreads)

ECN / Raw Spread, Pro, Zero (or any with consistently low spreads) Leverage: from 1:500

from 1:500 Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)

from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance) VPS: recommended for stable connection and continuous operation

Recommended Brokers

The EA is designed for brokers with low spreads and stable execution speed: RoboForex, IC Markets Global, Exness, Tickmill, FxPro, XM, Alpari, AMarkets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, Octa, FreshForex. The list is not exhaustive — other reliable brokers may also be suitable under proper conditions.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Use only funds whose loss will not affect your financial situation. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided solely for demonstration purposes and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.