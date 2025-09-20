Solaris Imperium MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 20 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Solaris Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System
Solaris Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention.
Why Choose Solaris Imperium MT5
- Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built-in market analysis models.
- Adaptability: effective performance under volatility and changing market trends.
- Order Execution Types: supports IOC, FOK, Return, BOC.
- Risk Management: adaptive stop-losses and dynamic capital protection strategies.
- Quick Start: all parameters are pre-optimized.
How It Works
Solaris Imperium MT5 analyzes the market using built-in algorithms and opens trades according to predefined conditions. Capital management mechanisms help control risks and increase strategy resilience.
Requirements to Get Started
- Currency Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD
- Recommended Launch: NZDCAD
- Other Pairs: activated automatically
- Account Type: Raw Spread Account
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended Broker: IC Markets Global
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru