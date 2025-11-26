Nano Machine

5
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT

Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50
(Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.)

Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event.

Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for:

  • 1 x Syna activation
  • 1 x AiQ activation
  • 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation

How to participate:
1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT manuals and recommended setfiles.
2) Then post a comment on this product page confirming your purchase to be officially entered into the Black Friday giveaway.

Three separate winners will be selected at random from eligible Black Friday purchases that have both messaged and commented.

After the Black Friday promotion, Nano Machine GPT will return to its regular 997 USD price.

Nano Machine GPT - Flagship AI DNA in a Compact, Fully Capable System

Nano Machine GPT is built by the same developer behind Mean Machine GPT, AiQ, and Syna, systems that helped set the standard for genuine AI use in forex trading. It is designed as a fully capable primary trading system in its own right, not a simplified or restricted version of my other products. Nano Machine GPT focuses on a different edge: AI-assisted pullback trading, Machine Symmetry basket management, and neural regime detection specifically for forex currencies.

Where Mean Machine, AiQ, and Syna operate as broader multi-strategy or multi-portfolio frameworks, Nano Machine GPT is a dedicated specialist: a focused pullback and symmetry engine with its own neural architecture, risk model, and role inside the ecosystem. It can operate independently or connect as an agent inside the Syna environment, adding a structurally disciplined component to a larger portfolio.

Live Signals and Transparency

  • Live Signals: Real performance tracking across market conditions, providing transparency about actual results.

Institutional AI Stack Under the Hood

Nano Machine GPT is powered by the same multi-vendor AI philosophy that drives my flagship systems, focused on depth and redundancy rather than a single model dependence.

  • GPT-5.1 Models (OpenAI): Core directional reasoning, pattern recognition, and scenario evaluation.
  • Gemini 3: Macro, volatility, and session context with strong reasoning on multi-factor conditions.
  • Anthropic Claude: Risk-aware validation and conservative second-opinion logic.
  • Grok 4.1: Fast, alternative perspective on structure and momentum shifts.
  • Mistral Models: Lightweight, efficient confirmation and secondary pattern analysis.
  • OpenRouter Integration: Access to an evolving ecosystem of specialist models as they emerge.
  • Exclusive Moonshot API Access: Nano Machine GPT is currently the only trading product featuring native Moonshot integration, extending its analytical reach beyond standard retail solutions.

Practical Benefits of Real AI Integration

The advantage of Nano Machine GPT is not simply that it uses AI, but how that intelligence is applied to real trading decisions.

  • Time-Series Understanding: AI models analyze structured price data as true time series, recognizing trend shifts, volatility regimes, and repeating structures that are difficult to express with simple indicators alone.
  • Web-Grounded Context: When enabled, web grounding allows the system to incorporate external information such as macro releases, policy statements, and global risk sentiment instead of trading price action in isolation.
  • Geopolitical Awareness: AI can flag conditions where geopolitical events, sanctions, or unexpected headlines materially increase risk, supporting the decision to stand aside rather than mechanically following a pattern.
  • Economic Calendar Intelligence: Rather than treating all news as equal, the system can distinguish between routine releases and meaningful surprises, and adjust its willingness to trade around high-impact events.
  • Compression of Complexity: Multiple inputs, price structure, volatility, session, news, and sentiment, are distilled into a single, coherent decision, allowing human traders to benefit from complexity without manually processing it all themselves.

Core Trading Engine: Pullbacks with Regime and Momentum Intelligence

Nano Machine GPT is designed specifically for forex currency trading. It is regime-aware but not regime dependent. It is built to interpret and operate across trending, ranging, high-volatility, and low-volatility environments rather than being curve-fitted to a single condition. Before any AI call is made, it operates as a disciplined pullback engine:

  • Pullback Entries: Focuses on retracements within existing moves rather than chasing extremes, seeking structured entries at more favorable prices.
  • Custom XG-Boost Neural Network: A purpose-built model classifies market regime (trending versus ranging), evaluates momentum, and filters pullback conditions across different environments instead of relying on one preferred regime.
  • AI as Filter, Not a Crutch: Once structural conditions are satisfied, AI models evaluate confluence, news impact, and risk context rather than guessing direction in isolation.
  • AI TP and SL Profiles: For traders who prefer a traditional style, Nano Machine GPT can request and apply AI-derived take profit and stop loss levels, producing single-trade profiles that look and feel familiar while still benefiting from the underlying intelligence.

Machine Symmetry Mode - Fibonacci-Driven Basket Management

Machine Symmetry is Nano Machine GPTs signature closing framework. It is optional, fully configurable, and designed for traders who want mathematically structured exits rather than flat grids or arbitrary scaling.

  • Fibonacci-Based Entries: Positions can be added at customizable Fibonacci retracement levels, allowing you to define how aggressively or conservatively the structure builds.
  • Symmetrical Closing: Positions are closed from both ends of the basket, oldest and newest, to realize profit while restoring balance, instead of closing all exposure at once.
  • Anchor Preservation for 6 or More Positions: When the basket grows, Machine Symmetry closes multiple oldest positions plus the newest, while deliberately keeping the second newest open as an anchor. This lets the structure breathe and recover rather than collapsing entirely.
  • Transparent Logic: The rules are explicit and repeatable. Traders can see exactly how many positions are closed and why, rather than guessing at hidden algorithms.

Prop-Firm-Aware Risk and Drawdown Management

Nano Machine GPT is designed to respect modern prop-firm constraints while remaining fully usable on personal accounts.

  • Rule-Following Drawdown Controls: Configurable parameters to align with typical prop firm limits on daily and overall drawdown, helping protect the account from disqualifying events.
  • Equity-Aware Management: Logic that tracks floating and closed results together rather than focusing solely on closed balance.
  • Configurable Profiles: Run in a strict rule-following configuration for evaluations or switch to a more flexible profile for personal accounts while keeping the same core engine.

Integration with the Syna Agentic Ecosystem

Nano Machine GPT can connect directly to Syna as an agent, allowing it to participate in a broader, multi-strategy portfolio.

  • Agent Role: Operate Nano Machine GPT as a dedicated pullback and Machine Symmetry specialist inside a larger Syna-controlled portfolio.
  • Diversified Intelligence: Combine Nano Machine GPTs structure-focused engine with other Syna agents that emphasize different timeframes, instruments, or styles.
  • Ecosystem Extension: Existing Syna users can add Nano Machine GPT as a plug-in trading agent rather than a separate, isolated system.
Critical Disclosure: Professional Understanding Required
Nano Machine GPT represents a specialized approach to algorithmic trading that extends beyond conventional EA capabilities. While backtesting provides insights into strategy logic, approximately 50 percent of the systems capabilities emerge only during live trading. This includes real-time AI model selection, neural network behavior, adaptive strategy decisions, and the sophisticated Machine Symmetry position management framework.

The system is designed for traders seeking institutional-grade AI integration without backtest overfitting. Real-world performance emerges from combining proven trading concepts with modern computational enhancement, not from curve-fitted historical optimization. I maintain a strong stance against backtest manipulation: while it is technically simple to produce flawless historical results, such representation would be disingenuous to the systems adaptive nature.

This approach reflects the conviction that transparency about capabilities and limitations serves sophisticated practitioners better than marketing-optimized backtests. Nano Machine GPT is built for live market deployment where adaptation matters more than historical curve-fitting.

Versatility Without Complexity

Although Nano Machine GPT is simpler to deploy than my flagship systems, it is built to serve as a primary trading solution or as a specialized agent within a broader portfolio.

  • Prop-Firm Profile: Tight rule-following with emphasis on drawdown control and disciplined pullback entries.
  • Traditional Profile: AI-generated TP and SL levels for straightforward single-trade management on selected forex currency pairs and timeframes.
  • Advanced Machine Symmetry Profile: Fibonacci-driven entries and symmetrical clustered exits for traders who want a more sophisticated position-building and closing structure.
  • Syna Agent Profile: Run Nano Machine GPT as a dedicated agent within Syna, contributing structured pullback and symmetry logic to a multi-strategy AI portfolio.

Who Nano Machine GPT Is For

Nano Machine GPT is for traders who want the seriousness and transparency of institutional-style AI integration without committing to the configuration depth of Mean Machine, AiQ, or Syna.

  • Traders who value real AI infrastructure over marketing slogans.
  • Prop-firm candidates who need rule-aware drawdown management and disciplined execution.
  • Personal account traders who prefer a robust, primary system that can grow with them into the broader Syna ecosystem.
  • Sophisticated users who appreciate explicit, inspectable logic in both entries and exits.

Getting Started

  1. Attach Nano Machine GPT to a single chart (your preferred forex currency pair and timeframe).
  2. Enter your API keys for the AI providers you wish to use, including Moonshot if desired.
  3. Select your profile: prop-firm, traditional AI TP and SL, Machine Symmetry mode, or Syna agent mode, then set your risk per trade and let the system operate within your chosen parameters.

Risk Disclosure

Despite its advanced AI stack, disciplined pullback logic, and structured closing frameworks, Nano Machine GPT cannot remove the fundamental risk of trading. Forex and CFD trading involve substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No system can guarantee profits or prevent losses. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose, follow your own risk tolerance, and remember that past performance does not guarantee future results.

Reviews 4
Guus
99
Guus 2025.12.14 11:25 
 

I'm very satisfied with the performance of this EA, in use now for 2 weeks. Lots of possibilities to tune the EA to your liking, including sufficient and good risk management options; I use the presets for now which make the EA very easy to get started with. The author also has an active user group where a lot of help and information can be found. Despite the uncertain market conditions of the last 2 weeks (pending FOMC) the EA managed 5 succesful trades.

Awatson1982
107
Awatson1982 2025.12.11 10:41 
 

Great EA, perfect pullback trader. A nice compliment to the other products I have, Syna and AIQ. I can confidently let all three run and trade without my intervention and make nice gains. I recommend to anyone.

LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1037
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2025.12.01 19:33 
 

Hello. I added the Nano Machine base configuration to my own ecosystem, which I've been using for a week now. With it, I've consistently made profits, exceeding my token spending by 70% when combined with Syna and Mean Machine. I've already made a profit today with Nano Machine. I think these Expert Advisors (EAs) are really good. Congratulations to the author and their team for these developments.

Recommended products
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
You Tech Traders
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Tech Trader Forex Bot: Your Key to Reliable Trading Success Introduction to Forex Trading Forex trading is a complex and dynamic marketplace that requires considerable time, effort, and expertise for effective navigation. With the advent of trading bots, traders can now automate their trading strategies, harnessing market trends without the need to spend countless hours analyzing data. Enter the   Tech Trader Forex Bot , a cutting-edge solution designed to simplify your trading experience. What
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Experts
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
Experts
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
Experts
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Bit Bot
Arash Panahi
Experts
BitBot – BTCUSD Trading Robot for H1 Chart BitBot is a smart and adaptive trading robot designed specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built entirely on pure technical analysis, BitBot emphasizes high-precision decision-making through volume-based strategies — a critical factor in the volatile world of crypto trading. The core of BitBot's logic revolves around real-time trading volume analysis for both Bitcoin and major altcoins. By continuously monitoring volume changes across
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
LazyBoy AI Trader Prob Firms Ready
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
NEW! Jan 8th 2024 Flash sale - 90% discount! SEP 29 2023   - Get the source code and redistribute the EA as you wish, contact us for details. SEP 11 2023   - Now you can pay only $1000 a monthly installment and get full access to the EA. Trades; Currency pairs - Metals and more! The Strategy; Our Advanced Support/Resistance Trading Strategy is a powerful tool designed to help traders achieve consistent gains while effectively managing risk and avoiding losses. Here are the key strengths of th
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Sentinal Core
Jason Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
Pairs Trading Expert
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Experts
Profitable Statistical Arbitrage  and   M ean Reversion Algorithm This Expert Advisor implements the well-established   Pairs Trading   algorithm — a classic quantitative trading strategy based on   statistical arbitrage   and   mean reversion . The EA identifies the optimal hedge ratio between two correlated trading symbols to construct a synthetic stationary spread . It continuously monitors the deviation of this spread from its mean value and opens synthetic BUY/SELL baskets when the spread
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
FVG Judge
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Fair Value Gap Judge EA uses a special calculation formula between price differences and thus determines whether the parity is above or below the required price. It does not use the MA and RSI system, instead it detects sudden fomo SELLs and BUYs in prices. In this way, it enters trade only when there are opportunities. -It is suitable for all FX parities and stock market, but I do not recommend you to make sell trades in stocks that pay dividends, because you may face the risk of paying neg
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – quantitative adaptive grid that evolves with the market NEXUS is a 100% automated system that builds rule combinations in real time, validates them out-of-sample , and only trades when it detects a statistical edge in a valid market context. Quick specifications System type: adaptive grid with OOS (out-of-sample) validation and environment filters (news, volatility, session/day and optional volume value areas). Instruments: major and cross Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EUR
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
The KT Gold Nexus EA is a professionally built trading system designed for Gold spot market(XAUUSD). Developed using extensive high-precision historical data, it has undergone rigorous stress testing and robustness checks across various market regimes and cycles. Leveraging advanced algorithmic techniques, including machine learning-driven optimizations, the EA is designed for long-term viability. It operates exclusively in the long direction. Trading is a journey that requires patience, as ever
Fibo 61 8 and martingale
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Relative Strength Index and Exponential Moving Average. Contact me to receive the set file, download it from the comment section the Gold (XAUUSD) set file, click here. Avoid using a low balance — a minimum 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance. Scalping is a trading strategy that aims to profit from small but frequent price movements. It relies on high market liquidity and tight spreads to reduce execution risks. There
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU is an algorithmic trading system designed to operate on XAUUSD (Gold) and US100 / Nasdaq markets. It combines two distinct trading approaches (Scalping and Swing Trading) within a disciplined risk-controlled framework aimed at long-term stability. Primary Supported Markets • XAUUSD (Gold) • US100 / Nasdaq These markets represent the natural execution environment for OrionXAU. Dual Strategy Architecture 1. Scalping • Intraday intervention • Short market exposure • Optimized for small di
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.33 (12)
Experts
A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Only   1  copies left at current price! Next price: $999.99 Final price: $1999.99 MT4 version Hello! I am Golden Blitz, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Golden Blitz Different? - Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The EA uses Stop Loss (SL
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Experts
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
More from author
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
Filter:
Guus
99
Guus 2025.12.14 11:25 
 

I'm very satisfied with the performance of this EA, in use now for 2 weeks. Lots of possibilities to tune the EA to your liking, including sufficient and good risk management options; I use the presets for now which make the EA very easy to get started with. The author also has an active user group where a lot of help and information can be found. Despite the uncertain market conditions of the last 2 weeks (pending FOMC) the EA managed 5 succesful trades.

Awatson1982
107
Awatson1982 2025.12.11 10:41 
 

Great EA, perfect pullback trader. A nice compliment to the other products I have, Syna and AIQ. I can confidently let all three run and trade without my intervention and make nice gains. I recommend to anyone.

LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1037
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2025.12.01 19:33 
 

Hello. I added the Nano Machine base configuration to my own ecosystem, which I've been using for a week now. With it, I've consistently made profits, exceeding my token spending by 70% when combined with Syna and Mean Machine. I've already made a profit today with Nano Machine. I think these Expert Advisors (EAs) are really good. Congratulations to the author and their team for these developments.

Konrad Mieszkowski
942
Konrad Mieszkowski 2025.11.27 14:56 
 

I bought the next EA from this developer without hesitation. All of his EAs are of the highest quality. I won't participate in the lottery because I always buy all of Brandon's EAs, so I'll leave that opportunity for new customers. It's an investment like buying gold bars. It always pays off. I couldn't wait for this EA to be released.

Reply to review