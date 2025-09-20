Duramax MT5
- Experts
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 20 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Duramax MT5 — Automated Trading System
Duramax MT5 is an Expert Advisor that applies analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to changing market conditions. It is designed to trade on corrections after sharp price movements and operates in a fully automated mode.
The EA is completely automated and requires minimal intervention. To start, simply attach it to the AUDCAD_e currency pair chart — all other parameters will be activated automatically.
Account Requirements
- Currency pairs: AUDCAD
- Account type: ECN
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
- Timeframe: M15
- VPS: recommended for stable operation
- Recommended broker: FreshForex
Input Parameters
- Trade comment: displayed in the journal and account history
- Trading pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)
- Magic: unique position identifier
- Lot calculation method: based on risk level
- Deposit load %: initial lot size setting
- Virtual TP: false
- Sniper mode: true
- Risk percentage: per trade
- Precision sniper: active
All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.
For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru