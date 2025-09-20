Duramax MT5

Duramax MT5 — Automated Trading System

Duramax MT5 is an Expert Advisor that applies analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to changing market conditions. It is designed to trade on corrections after sharp price movements and operates in a fully automated mode.

The EA is completely automated and requires minimal intervention. To start, simply attach it to the AUDCAD_e currency pair chart — all other parameters will be activated automatically.

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

Account Requirements

  • Currency pairs: AUDCAD
  • Account type: ECN
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum deposit: from $1000 (recommended for proper algorithm performance)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: recommended for stable operation
  • Recommended broker: FreshForex

Input Parameters

  • Trade comment: displayed in the journal and account history
  • Trading pairs M15: list of active pairs (may depend on suffix)
  • Magic: unique position identifier
  • Lot calculation method: based on risk level
  • Deposit load %: initial lot size setting
  • Virtual TP: false
  • Sniper mode: true
  • Risk percentage: per trade
  • Precision sniper: active
Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use only funds you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for possible losses. All examples and test results are provided for demonstration purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

All products are available exclusively on the official MQL5 website: seller profile.

Support:

For installation and setup questions, contact me via private messages on MQL5 or by e‑mail: 📧 mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

