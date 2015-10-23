Bober Real MT5
- Experts
- Arnold Bobrinskii
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 11 October 2025
- Activations: 5
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for customers.
⚙️ Main Advantages
- No martingale, hedging, or averaging — always uses SL and TP.
- High speed tester run and optimization.
- Optional Dynamic Take-Profit adapts to channel highs/lows.
- Built-in news calendar filter for avoiding high-impact events works fully automated.
- GMT offset fully automated.
- Optimized for live execution and stable results over years of updates.
- Setup and forget.
📋 Parameters
Core / Trading
- type_order — Order filling type (default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK ).
- ReverseTrade — Reverse trade direction.
- ToolEnter — Entry tool (RSI or None).
- RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI period and number of bars.
- MagicNumber — Unique ID for orders.
- ATRperiod1 / ATRperiod2 — ATR range filter periods.
- ATR_from / ATR_to — ATR filter range for entry conditions.
- indicatorTF — Timeframe for indicator calculations.
Lot Management
- Inp_Lot — Lot type ( Fixed or Percent ).
- Risk / Lot — Risk percent or fixed lot size.
- StopLoss / TakeProfit — Static SL/TP (in points).
- VirtStopLoss / VirtTakeProfit — Virtual SL/TP.
- Slippage / MaxSpread — Maximum allowed trade conditions.
- Distance / MaxOrders / MaxOrders2 — Order spacing and limits.
- CloseUsingBidForSellTP — Close sell positions using Bid price for precision.
Dynamic Take-Profit
- UseDynamicTP — Enable adaptive TP calculation.
- ChannelBars — Lookback bars for channel detection.
- DynTP_Speed — Adjustment speed of dynamic TP.
Time Filter
- Servertimefilter / AutoGMT — Auto-detect broker time or use manual.
- StartHour / StartMinute / StopHour / StopMinute — Daily trading window.
Calendar Filter
- UseCalendar — Skip sessions during major news.
- NewsLogs — Show detailed log entries for news filtering.
- NewsDecisionOffsetHours — Adjust time window for filtering.MinNewsImpact — Filter events by importance level.
🧠 Trading Style
- Suitable for calm, high-liquidity market hours.
- Designed for stability, not overtrading.
- Recommended pairs: GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURUSD.
- Works best on M2 or M5 timeframe with VPS hosting.
Very very nice good reactions in RT acc.!!!, don't think to much, buy it!!!, excellent support.