



Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for customers.

⚙️ Main Advantages

No martingale, hedging, or averaging — always uses SL and TP.

High speed tester run and optimization.

Optional Dynamic Take-Profit adapts to channel highs/lows.

Optional Dynamic Take-Profit adapts to channel highs/lows. Built-in news calendar filter for avoiding high-impact events works fully automated.

for avoiding high-impact events works fully automated. GMT offset fully automated.

Optimized for live execution and stable results over years of updates.

Setup and forget.

📋 Parameters

Core / Trading

type_order — Order filling type (default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK ).

— Order filling type (default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK ). ReverseTrade — Reverse trade direction.

— Reverse trade direction. ToolEnter — Entry tool (RSI or None).

— Entry tool (RSI or None). RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI period and number of bars.

— RSI period and number of bars. MagicNumber — Unique ID for orders.

— Unique ID for orders. ATRperiod1 / ATRperiod2 — ATR range filter periods.

— ATR range filter periods. ATR_from / ATR_to — ATR filter range for entry conditions.

— ATR filter range for entry conditions. indicatorTF — Timeframe for indicator calculations.

Lot Management

Inp_Lot — Lot type ( Fixed or Percent ).

— Lot type ( Fixed or Percent ). Risk / Lot — Risk percent or fixed lot size.

— Risk percent or fixed lot size. StopLoss / TakeProfit — Static SL/TP (in points).

— Static SL/TP (in points). VirtStopLoss / VirtTakeProfit — Virtual SL/TP.

— Virtual SL/TP. Slippage / MaxSpread — Maximum allowed trade conditions.

— Maximum allowed trade conditions. Distance / MaxOrders / MaxOrders2 — Order spacing and limits.

— Order spacing and limits. CloseUsingBidForSellTP — Close sell positions using Bid price for precision.

Dynamic Take-Profit

UseDynamicTP — Enable adaptive TP calculation.

— Enable adaptive TP calculation. ChannelBars — Lookback bars for channel detection.

— Lookback bars for channel detection. DynTP_Speed — Adjustment speed of dynamic TP.

Time Filter

Servertimefilter / AutoGMT — Auto-detect broker time or use manual.

— Auto-detect broker time or use manual. StartHour / StartMinute / StopHour / StopMinute — Daily trading window.

Calendar Filter

UseCalendar — Skip sessions during major news.

— Skip sessions during major news. NewsLogs — Show detailed log entries for news filtering.

NewsLogs — Show detailed log entries for news filtering.
NewsDecisionOffsetHours — Adjust time window for filtering.
MinNewsImpact — Filter events by importance level.

🧠 Trading Style

Suitable for calm, high-liquidity market hours.

Designed for stability, not overtrading.

Recommended pairs: GBPUSD , EURGBP , EURUSD .

, , . Works best on M2 or M5 timeframe with VPS hosting.





If you have bought the product and/or you have any questions send me a private message. Also contact me for product support if you have purchased it.