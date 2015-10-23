Bober Real MT5

Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for customers.

⚙️ Main Advantages

  • No martingale, hedging, or averaging — always uses SL and TP.
  • High speed tester run and optimization.
  • Optional Dynamic Take-Profit adapts to channel highs/lows.
  • Built-in news calendar filter for avoiding high-impact events works fully automated.
  • GMT offset fully automated.
  • Optimized for live execution and stable results over years of updates.
  • Setup and forget.

    📋 Parameters

    Core / Trading

    • type_order — Order filling type (default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK ).
    • ReverseTrade — Reverse trade direction.
    • ToolEnter — Entry tool (RSI or None).
    • RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI period and number of bars.
    • MagicNumber — Unique ID for orders.
    • ATRperiod1 / ATRperiod2 — ATR range filter periods.
    • ATR_from / ATR_to — ATR filter range for entry conditions.
    • indicatorTF — Timeframe for indicator calculations.

      Lot Management

      • Inp_Lot — Lot type ( Fixed or Percent ).
      • Risk / Lot — Risk percent or fixed lot size.
      • StopLoss / TakeProfit — Static SL/TP (in points).
      • VirtStopLoss / VirtTakeProfit — Virtual SL/TP.
      • Slippage / MaxSpread — Maximum allowed trade conditions.
      • Distance / MaxOrders / MaxOrders2 — Order spacing and limits.
      • CloseUsingBidForSellTP — Close sell positions using Bid price for precision.

        Dynamic Take-Profit

        • UseDynamicTP — Enable adaptive TP calculation.
        • ChannelBars — Lookback bars for channel detection.
        • DynTP_Speed — Adjustment speed of dynamic TP.

          Time Filter

          • Servertimefilter / AutoGMT — Auto-detect broker time or use manual.
          • StartHour / StartMinute / StopHour / StopMinute — Daily trading window.

            Calendar Filter

            • UseCalendar — Skip sessions during major news.
            • NewsLogs — Show detailed log entries for news filtering.
            • NewsDecisionOffsetHours — Adjust time window for filtering.MinNewsImpact — Filter events by importance level.

              🧠 Trading Style

              • Suitable for calm, high-liquidity market hours.
              • Designed for stability, not overtrading.
              • Recommended pairs: GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURUSD.
              • Works best on M2 or M5 timeframe with VPS hosting.

                Florian Wolfgang Wressnig
                399
                Florian Wolfgang Wressnig 2020.08.31 09:00 
                 

                Very very nice good reactions in RT acc.!!!, don't think to much, buy it!!!, excellent support.

                muman0508
                297
                muman0508 2019.07.17 10:29 
                 

                Very Good EA, Very profitabel.

                Dimitre Ivanov Stakov
                350
                Dimitre Ivanov Stakov 2018.09.29 15:34 
                 

                I like the robot although I have had losses with the configuration of Arnold. I have 8 pairs configured and at the moment very well. I want another opinion within a few months.

                Bober Lannister
                Arnold Bobrinskii
                5 (1)
                Experts
                Bober Lannister MT4  - is fully automated trading robot.    This robot exists more  than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.  The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results. Why Bober Lannister MT4 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market? -It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day.  (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spread
                Bober Lannister MT5
                Arnold Bobrinskii
                4.54 (13)
                Experts
                Bober Lannister MT5  - is fully automated trading robot.    This robot exists more  than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.  The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results. Why Bober Lannister MT5 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market? -It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day.  (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spread
                Bober Crypto MT5
                Arnold Bobrinskii
                5 (3)
                Experts
                Crypto trading with  Binance  , OKX  exchanges is available! Hurry up to get it! Limited number of copies will be sold out. Hey guys! I hope u are doing well.    I'm gonna show you new trading robot which is essentially differ from all others MQL5.com market products. The main feature of   Bober Crypto MT5  is an ability to trade with   Binance Futures and OKX futures. This product is using "Static arbitrage" strategy which is have a lot of advantages we gonna be taking profit from.  All coins
                Bober Ready
                Arnold Bobrinskii
                3 (1)
                Experts
                Are you looking for a powerful and user-friendly trading solution? Look no further than Bober Ready trading robot based on ready made strategies. Using optimized and forward tested strategies , this trading robot is designed to analyze market data and make intelligent trading decisions in real-time. Bober Ready robot is accessible to traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started, this tool can help you make smarter trades with very simple settings. So why wait? Inv
                Bober Lazer
                Arnold Bobrinskii
                Experts
                Bober Lazer MT5 — Breakout System for Crypto & Forex Bober Lazer MT5 trades live on Binance, OKX, and Bybit . It performs best on ETHUSDT , using clean breakout rules tested in real market conditions. Fast entries, stable logic, and no unrealistic backtests. Live account link included below. Rent for 1 year: 500 USD Only 2 copies out of 5 available. How to backtest Bober Lazer >>> Click Live signal and Guide here >>>  Click Key Features Breakout Strategy – Uses precise price ranges to catch r
                Florian Wolfgang Wressnig
                399
                Florian Wolfgang Wressnig 2020.08.31 09:00 
                 

                Very very nice good reactions in RT acc.!!!, don't think to much, buy it!!!, excellent support.

                Martins Skudra
                320
                Martins Skudra 2019.12.18 07:10 
                 

                You win some and you lose some (hard). Have been using Bober for 1,5 year.

                muman0508
                297
                muman0508 2019.07.17 10:29 
                 

                Very Good EA, Very profitabel.

                Dimitre Ivanov Stakov
                350
                Dimitre Ivanov Stakov 2018.09.29 15:34 
                 

                I like the robot although I have had losses with the configuration of Arnold. I have 8 pairs configured and at the moment very well. I want another opinion within a few months.

                Joshua Jeffries
                123
                Joshua Jeffries 2018.09.17 15:21 
                 

                Since i first bought this, my first account had bottomed out due to Friday Trading being enabled and very bad news for the GBP over one weekend. You can't account for this slip and nothing can forsee it. All you can do is prepare for it by ensuring all trades are closed out on Fridays and Friday Trading is disabled. Since my account blew out, i was very angry and frustrated, but decided to continue nonetheless. Since that happened i have spent countless hours configuring sets that i think will give me safe / reliable performance with low risk and then combining those settings under one account. These will be separated in the future but for now i am running a multi set.

                If you want you can check out my performance with the below signal

                https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/663185

                feel free to contact me if you have any questions from a user perspective

                ajaytyagi
                92
                ajaytyagi 2018.09.15 05:09 
                 

                One of the best EA I ever used. It takes time to open the trade but once open then 95% it goes in profit only. Arnold provide very good support. In 2 months usage, I got almost 60 % growth in my portfolio. So far its 5 start rated.

                Pablo Martinez Clemente
                57
                Pablo Martinez Clemente 2018.08.21 11:15 
                 

                Very good EA and support is excellent.

                Thanks Arnold

                Ericko Saputra Kurniadi
                592
                Ericko Saputra Kurniadi 2018.08.18 17:56 
                 

                I've been using for 5 months. almost 200%

                Unbelievable accuracy and good support from seller.

                Update:

                Somewhat profitable, but there will be a 60% DD somewhere down the road if you keep using the 30% risk

                Nikolay Moskalev
                2494
                Nikolay Moskalev 2018.08.17 20:14 
                 

                Респект и уважение за то, что не бросаешь начатое на полпути!!!

                Shi Yanlin
                753
                Shi Yanlin 2018.08.17 11:41 
                 

                Used for 2 months, stable profit. Good work!

                pinnjstiv
                285
                pinnjstiv 2018.08.17 10:50 
                 

                Good support from seller and very promising backtest, will update after live trading for 30 days.

                Piotr Dabrowski
                751
                Piotr Dabrowski 2018.08.17 09:12 
                 

                Arnold is amazing!!

                Bober is fantastic and his dedication to help is superb.

                Leroy Kellett
                303
                Leroy Kellett 2018.06.14 11:40 
                 

                Update: The author still helps with my enquiries and Bober is making steady, good money- Nice work!

                I purchased this product. The author is a top man. I have no experience with Metatrader at all and he showed a lot of patience to get me set up, which clearly he didn't have to do. Thank you.

                camo46
                30
                camo46 2018.06.07 22:28 
                 

                Hi Arnold,

                I've new version 4.7 please send me the live sets and instructions for trading. Many thanks!

                Misho Dimitrov
                427
                Misho Dimitrov 2018.05.05 13:52 
                 

                GOOD Working. For 4 months I have 50% profit.

                masa0718
                202
                masa0718 2018.05.01 11:04 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                [Deleted] 2017.11.13 16:10 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Pedrocnc
                31
                Pedrocnc 2017.09.15 12:26 
                 

                I am very satisfied with the signal, you have to have patience because it does not do many operations, but when it does, it is very profitable.

                I can recommend it 100%.

                Attila Temesvari
                1291
                Attila Temesvari 2017.08.18 15:46 
                 

                Nice work, its working like the developers account.

                Support is fast.

                Thx

                AlexeyFirsov
                32
                AlexeyFirsov 2016.05.10 06:42 
                 

                мало того, что работает в убыток, так еще к тому же закрывает открытые в ручную ордера!

