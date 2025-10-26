A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic

With Argos Rage, a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time.

While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement.

Live Signal Timeframe: M30

Leverage: min 1:20

Deposit: min $100

Symbol: XAUUSD, EURUSD

Broker: all After purchasing Argos Rage, you have the opportunity to receive Argos Fury for free.

Just contact me after your purchase.

Argos Rage uses DeepSeek AI to evaluate structure, rhythm and pressure in the market – generating trades only when probabilities align.

This ensures more opportunities than Argos Fury, while still maintaining smart protection in uncertain phases.

While Argos Fury focuses on clean reversal structures, Argos Rage widens the trading scope.

It is designed for traders who want more setups, more variation – without losing the control of a well-defined strategy.





Embedded DeepSeek AI

The integrated AI model dynamically evaluates market conditions.

It understands when volatility shifts, when liquidity builds up, and when momentum becomes tradable.

Key strengths of the AI:

Interprets pressure and structure without fixed indicator limits

Adapts its confidence levels to the current market phase

Re-evaluates active trades to avoid weak continuation signals

AI System Trade Timing Adaptive Logic Market Interpretation Response Flexibility Argos Rage Excellent High Deep-level Very high Argos Fury Very good Medium Strategic zones Medium Generic EA Average Low Indicator-based Low

(Internal performance comparison – real market simulation)

Strategic Layering

Argos Rage operates with a multi-layered logic model:

Impulse Mapping – identifying short-term momentum breaks

– identifying short-term momentum breaks Structure Momentum Balance – filtering signals through pressure zones

– filtering signals through pressure zones Contextual Confirmation – cross-checking every trade through multiple logic layers

Why Argos Rage is different

This EA doesn’t rely on rigid chart patterns. It reacts to the true nature of the market. Combining strategy and artificial intelligence,

Argos Rage becomes a smart, fast and adaptable system – ready to take advantage when opportunities appear.

Not just pattern detection – but market interpretation

Handles both calm and volatile phases effectively

Avoids repetition of weak signals through adaptive learning logic

For traders who want intelligence, speed, and expanded variation – Argos Rage delivers exactly that.