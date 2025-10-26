Argos Rage
- Experts
- Aleksandar Prutkin
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 26 November 2025
- Activations: 20
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic
With Argos Rage, a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time.
While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement.
|Live Signal
|
Timeframe: M30
|After purchasing Argos Rage, you have the opportunity to receive Argos Fury for free.
Just contact me after your purchase.
Argos Rage uses DeepSeek AI to evaluate structure, rhythm and pressure in the market – generating trades only when probabilities align.
This ensures more opportunities than Argos Fury, while still maintaining smart protection in uncertain phases.
While Argos Fury focuses on clean reversal structures, Argos Rage widens the trading scope.
It is designed for traders who want more setups, more variation – without losing the control of a well-defined strategy.
Embedded DeepSeek AI
The integrated AI model dynamically evaluates market conditions.
It understands when volatility shifts, when liquidity builds up, and when momentum becomes tradable.
Key strengths of the AI:
- Interprets pressure and structure without fixed indicator limits
- Adapts its confidence levels to the current market phase
- Re-evaluates active trades to avoid weak continuation signals
|AI System
|Trade Timing
|Adaptive Logic
|Market Interpretation
|Response Flexibility
|Argos Rage
|Excellent
|High
|Deep-level
|Very high
|Argos Fury
|Very good
|Medium
|Strategic zones
|Medium
|Generic EA
|Average
|Low
|Indicator-based
|Low
(Internal performance comparison – real market simulation)
Strategic Layering
Argos Rage operates with a multi-layered logic model:
- Impulse Mapping – identifying short-term momentum breaks
- Structure Momentum Balance – filtering signals through pressure zones
- Contextual Confirmation – cross-checking every trade through multiple logic layers
Why Argos Rage is different
This EA doesn’t rely on rigid chart patterns. It reacts to the true nature of the market. Combining strategy and artificial intelligence,
Argos Rage becomes a smart, fast and adaptable system – ready to take advantage when opportunities appear.
- Not just pattern detection – but market interpretation
- Handles both calm and volatile phases effectively
- Avoids repetition of weak signals through adaptive learning logic
For traders who want intelligence, speed, and expanded variation – Argos Rage delivers exactly that.
Who is Argos Rage for?
This EA is ideal for those who:
- Prefer a more flexible opportunity-driven approach
- Want AI-guided decisions without over-automation
- Are seeking a perfect complement or alternative to Argos Fury
I have been using this for a full month now, during mid November a had a few losses, but it has since recovered the losses and running at a profit. Risk is relatively low, excellent feedback and assistance from the author.