Argos Rage

4.56

A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic

With Argos Rage, a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time.
While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement.

Live Signal
Timeframe: M30
Leverage: min 1:20
Deposit: min $100
Symbol: XAUUSD, EURUSD
Broker: all
After purchasing Argos Rage, you have the opportunity to receive Argos Fury for free.
Just contact me after your purchase.

Argos Rage uses DeepSeek AI to evaluate structure, rhythm and pressure in the market – generating trades only when probabilities align.
This ensures more opportunities than Argos Fury, while still maintaining smart protection in uncertain phases.

While Argos Fury focuses on clean reversal structures, Argos Rage widens the trading scope.
It is designed for traders who want more setups, more variation – without losing the control of a well-defined strategy.

Embedded DeepSeek AI

The integrated AI model dynamically evaluates market conditions.
It understands when volatility shifts, when liquidity builds up, and when momentum becomes tradable.

Key strengths of the AI:

  • Interprets pressure and structure without fixed indicator limits
  • Adapts its confidence levels to the current market phase
  • Re-evaluates active trades to avoid weak continuation signals
AI System Trade Timing Adaptive Logic Market Interpretation Response Flexibility
Argos Rage Excellent High Deep-level Very high
Argos Fury Very good Medium Strategic zones Medium
Generic EA Average Low Indicator-based Low

(Internal performance comparison – real market simulation)

Strategic Layering

Argos Rage operates with a multi-layered logic model:

  • Impulse Mapping – identifying short-term momentum breaks
  • Structure Momentum Balance – filtering signals through pressure zones
  • Contextual Confirmation – cross-checking every trade through multiple logic layers

Why Argos Rage is different

This EA doesn’t rely on rigid chart patterns. It reacts to the true nature of the market. Combining strategy and artificial intelligence,
Argos Rage becomes a smart, fast and adaptable system – ready to take advantage when opportunities appear.

  • Not just pattern detection – but market interpretation
  • Handles both calm and volatile phases effectively
  • Avoids repetition of weak signals through adaptive learning logic

For traders who want intelligence, speed, and expanded variation – Argos Rage delivers exactly that.

Who is Argos Rage for?

This EA is ideal for those who:

  • Prefer a more flexible opportunity-driven approach
  • Want AI-guided decisions without over-automation
  • Are seeking a perfect complement or alternative to Argos Fury
Reviews 27
De Wet Nel
1190
De Wet Nel 2025.12.17 11:08 
 

I have been using this for a full month now, during mid November a had a few losses, but it has since recovered the losses and running at a profit. Risk is relatively low, excellent feedback and assistance from the author.

Luis Corso
464
Luis Corso 2025.12.14 12:25 
 

After using the EA for a couple of weeks, I can confirm that it works well. It hasn't made many trades, but I must admit it hasn't had any losses! At the moment, I have high expectations for the EA. Based on my experience, I recommend it! Additionally, the developer has been very attentive to my messages and has consistently supported me with all my questions!

SRIDHAR V
26
SRIDHAR V 2025.12.08 12:55 
 

This is unbelievable performance and Authors support is best....and Iam happy work with you ✨

Clifton Creath
766
Clifton Creath 2025.12.21 06:08 
 

Gave this EA a once month test and unfortunately it is overall not profitable. A few wins all offset by large losses. Its joined my ea boneyard.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.12.23 19:41
Thank you for your feedback. I’m sorry to hear that your experience was not positive.
This EA is sensitive to proper setup, risk settings, and broker conditions and other settings.
I would be happy to help you optimize everything, just give me the chance and I will gladly review your configuration with you to ensure the EA runs as intended.
De Wet Nel
1190
De Wet Nel 2025.12.17 11:08 
 

I have been using this for a full month now, during mid November a had a few losses, but it has since recovered the losses and running at a profit. Risk is relatively low, excellent feedback and assistance from the author.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.12.17 11:24
Thank you for your feedback and for sharing your experience! I’m glad to hear the EA recovered well and is now running in profit.
Appreciate your trust and kind words, wishing you continued success.
Luis Corso
464
Luis Corso 2025.12.14 12:25 
 

After using the EA for a couple of weeks, I can confirm that it works well. It hasn't made many trades, but I must admit it hasn't had any losses! At the moment, I have high expectations for the EA. Based on my experience, I recommend it! Additionally, the developer has been very attentive to my messages and has consistently supported me with all my questions!

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.12.14 12:33
Thank you very much for your kind feedback and support!
I truly appreciate your trust and confidence in the EA. I also have high expectations for its future performance and will continue to improve and further develop it on an ongoing basis.
If you ever have questions or need assistance, I’m always happy to help.
SRIDHAR V
26
SRIDHAR V 2025.12.08 12:55 
 

This is unbelievable performance and Authors support is best....and Iam happy work with you ✨

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.12.09 11:27
Thank you very much for your kind words!
I’m glad you’re happy with the performance and support, it’s great working with you as well.
jl001
74
jl001 2025.12.05 06:21 
 

I have been using the EA on real account for about a month now, it has been been performing really well, the developer has been responsive and supportive.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.12.05 10:43
Good day, thank you for your positive feedback!
I’m very glad to hear the EA is performing well on your real account. If you ever need anything, feel free to reach out anytime.
sohil chovatiya
44
sohil chovatiya 2025.12.03 16:34 
 

I bought this author's second ea, he did not disappoint me at all, both argos brother trading accuary are great

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.12.03 19:19
Thank you for your support! I’m glad to hear that both Argos EAs are performing well for you.
I will continue to update and improve both systems to ensure they stay reliable and effective.
Slavisa Simic
30
Slavisa Simic 2025.11.27 16:47 
 

Finally im found real money machine such as a Argos Rage...when i backtesting one years ago...the result was amazing ...congratulation and well done Sir Aleksandar Prutkin for amazing build Argos Rage...hopefully can improvise this EA to the sky in the future....thank u sir....

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.27 18:39
Thank you very much for your wonderful feedback!
I’m glad to hear that Argos Rage has delivered good results for you.
I will continue improving and optimizing the EA to ensure even better performance in the future.
Your support truly means a lot, thank you!
HerkuLars
30
HerkuLars 2025.11.27 10:14 
 

Recently purchased, so far good results with low risk settings. Developer writes back asap and develops EA further

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.27 11:33
Thank you very much for your review!
I’m happy to hear the EA is performing well with low-risk settings.
I will continue improving and updating it and I’m always here if you need support.
younas100
19
younas100 2025.11.25 13:56 
 

Developer is very responsive and helpful with each query. So far had 2 profits and 1 loss. Looking forward to further improvements to the EA.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.27 11:32
Thank you for your feedback! I appreciate your trust.
I’m glad to hear about the results so far, and I will continue improving the EA to deliver even better performance.
DNkRockzzzzZ
710
DNkRockzzzzZ 2025.11.25 09:18 
 

Bought this EA and it lost big money. In order to silence me and take my bad review back the Vendor promised me that he will fix the EA and he gave me the EA Argos Fury to recover my losses faster (he said it´s a trustworthy EA running for a long time). Now the first trade was done by his EA Argos Fury and the same shit as with Argos Rage. First trade and directly a big fat loss of 450 USD because of SL hit! I´m so tired of all the Scammers here...

robinsmithesq
127
robinsmithesq 2025.11.23 09:49 
 

Recently purchased. The bot looks awesome and results in the strategy plus the live results are amazing. Great support from the developer as well.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.23 10:43
Thank you for your great review!
I’m happy to hear that you like the EA and that both the strategy tester and live results look amazing for you.
I appreciate your feedback.
Ngo Minh Loi
177
Ngo Minh Loi 2025.11.22 03:26 
 

I purchased yesterday. and backtesed on demo Account. with Profitable. and good Support from owner.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.23 10:42
Thank you very much for your review!
I’m glad to hear that your backtests were profitable and that you are satisfied with the support.
If you need any assistance or have questions while using the EA, I’m always here to help.
Robson Rodrigues
76
Robson Rodrigues 2025.11.21 18:59 
 

I recently purchased it and am using it on a real account. The performance is very good, the interface is intuitive and doesn't crash. The seller was attentive, answered all my questions, and accepted some suggestions for improving the EA for us consumers. I'll use it for a while longer and come back here to give more feedback, so I'll leave it at 5 stars. Good job!

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.21 19:57
Thank you very much for your positive review!
I'm glad to hear the EA performs well and that you are satisfied with the support and stability.
I appreciate your feedback and look forward to your future updates.
Thank you for the 5 stars!
89606436
64
89606436 2025.11.21 01:53 
 

Great EA and amazing support from the developer!! Very excited to explore and see how AI can complement and optimise trading strategies and execution :)

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.21 14:21
Thank you very much for your kind review!
I’m glad you’re enjoying the EA, and I appreciate your positive feedback.
I’m always happy to help if you have any questions or need any support.
kushketty
129
kushketty 2025.11.20 17:15 
 

Excellent EA...i am on rage mode with a decent risk amount set...the EA has been profitable...will update more as time goes by.Appreciate the Developer for his prompt responses and work put into this EA.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.20 17:31
Thank you very much for your positive feedback!
Im glad to hear that the EA is performing well for you on Rage Mode. I truly appreciate your trust and your kind words about my support and development work.
I will continue improving the EA to ensure long-term stability and performance.
Looking forward to your future updates!
oratorautry
71
oratorautry 2025.11.11 17:57 
 

Ran many backtests on this and started live trading last night with Rage on an account with $1,000 so we'll see how it goes. I'll post an update in a few weeks. All the backtests were at %100 profitable trades with decent action. I'm in the U.S. so unfortunately I haven't found a way to trade XAUUSD so that means I'm using EURUSD which doesn't quite hit the same but oh well.. The backtests were great, they didn't give the same results for me as what's in the EURUSD screenshot on the EA page but nonetheless this EA still definitely deserves 5-stars for its performance, safety, and consistency. The dev has been very helpful as well, thanks Aleksandar. Can't wait to see what you put out next.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.11 22:36
Thank you very much for your detailed feedback and the 5-star rating!
I truly appreciate your support. We’re constantly working to make the EA even better and more efficient with every update.
Carmelo Monaco
296
Carmelo Monaco 2025.11.08 17:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.09 18:35
Thank you very much for your kind words and great feedback!
I’m really glad you appreciate the logic and AI integration, your support means a lot.
Feel free to contact me directly if you have any questions.
gotothemoon
115
gotothemoon 2025.11.08 12:47 
 

Five star,.. It is not easy to find an Expert Advisor that is stable, consistent and can minimize the risk. EA Argos Rage has been performing really well for me. The Author give me set file and instruction to install this EA. Great EA and Excellent Support. Highly Recommended.

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.10 10:14
Thank you so much for your kind words and great feedback! I’m really glad to hear that Argos Rage is performing well for you, your support means a lot.
MILAN AVAIYA
44
MILAN AVAIYA 2025.11.08 10:38 
 

dont buy this

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.08 12:56
Thank you! I’m really happy to hear that you’re pleased with the EA’s performance.
mori jinx
33
mori jinx 2025.11.08 10:36 
 

good ea, good support

Aleksandar Prutkin
2030
Reply from developer Aleksandar Prutkin 2025.11.08 12:56
Thank you very much for your kind feedback!
I’m glad you’re satisfied with the EA and my support.
