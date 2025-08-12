Golden Synapse

3.61

Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss.

Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a safe choice for both conservative and experienced traders. This unique approach allows it to remain steady even during volatile market conditions.

119$, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 1299$

Year End Limited Time 15% Off

Live signal: CLICK HERE

Why Golden Synapse is so effective

Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.
Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.
Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.

Specifications

Recommended Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.
Leverage: From 1:100
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Symbols: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M30

Golden Synapse EA is built for traders who value safety, precision, and discipline. It does not chase the market. It waits for the right opportunity, executes with accuracy, and manages every trade with capital protection as the priority. This makes it a reliable choice for long term trading success.


Settings Explanations:

  • Lot size method: Choose your preferred lot size method. All options are available.

  • Risk percent: The percentage of account balance to risk per trade. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Risk percent.

  • Fixed lotsize: The exact lot size that will be opened on every trade. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Fixed lotsize.

  • Prop firm max daily drawdown percent%: The maximum daily drawdown limit in percent that the EA will use to calculate safe lot sizes. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Prop firms.

  • Dollar amount per 0.01 lot for dynamic lotsize: Defines how much money each 0.01 lot represents in order to automatically scale lot sizes. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Dynamic lotsize.

  • Max allowed DD%: The maximum drawdown (as a percentage of account equity) that the EA will allow. If this level is reached, the EA will immediately close all open trades and stop trading to protect the account from further losses. This acts as a built-in safety net to prevent large drawdowns.

    Note: The Max allowed DD% setting applies universally to all Lot Size Methods. Regardless of which lot sizing method you choose (Fixed lotsize, Dynamic lotsize, Risk percent, Very low risk, Low risk, Mid risk, High risk, Extreme risk, or Prop firms), this drawdown limit will always be enforced to protect your account.

  • Trailing stop loss value: The distance in points that the stop loss will trail behind the current price.

  • Trailing step: Defines the step size for trailing. For example, if the Trailing stop loss = 100 points and Trailing step = 50 points, once the price moves 100 points in profit, the stop loss will be placed 50 points behind the price. As the price continues to move further, the stop loss will automatically move in steps of 50 points behind it.

  • Magic number: A unique number that identifies the EA’s trades, making sure they don’t interfere with trades from other EAs or manual trading.

  • Allow buy orders: Enable or disable buy orders.

  • Allow sell orders: Enable or disable sell orders.

  • Spread filter: The maximum allowed spread (in points) for opening a new trade. If the spread is higher, no trades will be taken.

  • EA name: EA name or trade comment.

  • Disable low impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before low-impact news.

  • Disable mid impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before mid-impact news.

  • Disable high impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before high-impact news.

  • Time before news in mins: Number of minutes to pause trading before a news event.

  • Time after news in mins: Number of minutes to pause trading after a news event.

Reviews 49
olaham
190
olaham 2025.12.17 17:05 
 

I bought Golden Synapse in the end of September 2025 and so far its profitable with very few SLs. The seller is also very friendly and offers support if needed! I recommend this EA! 👍

small river p.f.
126
small river p.f. 2025.12.05 17:14 
 

Hi, I recommend this EA. It's very effective and generates profits. May I ask if you could add mediation when the trade starts to approach the stop loss? I don't know, maybe it could be a good idea. What do you think?

Marvin Oelsner
216
Marvin Oelsner 2025.12.03 14:40 
 

By the time of writing this review Iam using Golden Synapse since more than 3 months now! So I think Iam in a position to leave a solid review! First of all I completely understand some of the negative reviews written here! Because loosing isn't a good thing and always feels bad. But I honestly have to say, if you trust a new EA blindly and take it straight away to your live account and set it up at some high risk/lotsize, it's your own fault when get burnt! Also it may occour that after a short testphase on demo and switching to live the EA hits a SL. Anyway, all I can say is, that Golden Synapse is one of my trusty EAs I have running on my live account! Yes, it has a large SL, but sometimes it needs it to give the retrace some space to breath and in 8-9 out of 10 bigger drawdown trades it is coming back and closes the position in profit. And yes it's a scalper and not goin for homerun trades. So if you can't handle these situations lieke being stuck in some DD or gaining only a couple of pips for each trade, go and search for another EA which suits you better. For me, Golden Synapse has produced way more profit over the time Iam using it and it hit 4 SLs. All SLs got hit before some good and reliable updates has been made to it! Since the last update it's trading lot more sonservative and for the last 7 weeks I had no SL at all!!!! What I also have to say is, that it's performance is a bit broker dependant! Get in touch with me if you want my recommendation! All in all I really enjoy it to have it in my portfolio and can actually recommend it to 100%. Also to mention! Abdelrahman is always there if you have any questions, problems or whatever! He listens carefully to some critism and is trying his best to improve the stability and performance of his EAs! Keep up the good work! And no! This is not a paid review! It's just my two cent after using it for quiet some time!

Recommended products
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Snake Sclaper EA
Quang Thang Nguyen
Experts
The Snake Sclaper EA is a fully automated scalping robot that uses an optimization breakout strategy. Stop orders are utilized for the entrance to ensure the quickest execution possible. The trigger trailing stop can protect returns. Please test the EA in a demo account first. Recommend using the broker with low spread and VPS with low latency. No grid or martingale functionalities used by this EA! Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1863296 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1873917 Rec
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Dark Mars
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
The Dark Mars Expert Advisor is ready for fully automated trading with various symbols. The Dark Mars EA is a scalper that I have tested on the M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes. The EA opens trades on breakouts or pullbacks based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA is ready to trade right away with default settings — no optimization needed for GBPUSD and USDCAD A well-known advantage of scalpers is the high number of trades executed daily. The market is in a flat range 80% of the time, and
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — Automated Trading System Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Missy Fab MT5? Market Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading powered by built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions
Smart GoldDigger
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
More from author
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Exolara
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
Experts
Exolara is a next-generation MT5 EA that blends Support and Resistance Levels with a brand-new proprietary approach called the Quantum Liquidity Compression Strategy . 99 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 499$ Year End Limited Time 15% Off Why Exolara is so effective This unique strategy is based on a concept rarely used in retail trading. The EA analyzes how price behaves when it gets “compressed” between micro-liquidity pockets inside a support or resistan
Filter:
uchimi
1765
uchimi 2025.12.23 15:31 
 

BIG BUG EA!!! This EA has a serious and dangerous bug!!! It repeatedly places multiple orders at the same time! 10 to 20 orders in a row!!! Please see the comments section. Find out the truth! ! ! However, even though he knows about the serious bug, he doesn't fix it!!!

olaham
190
olaham 2025.12.17 17:05 
 

I bought Golden Synapse in the end of September 2025 and so far its profitable with very few SLs. The seller is also very friendly and offers support if needed! I recommend this EA! 👍

small river p.f.
126
small river p.f. 2025.12.05 17:14 
 

Hi, I recommend this EA. It's very effective and generates profits. May I ask if you could add mediation when the trade starts to approach the stop loss? I don't know, maybe it could be a good idea. What do you think?

Marvin Oelsner
216
Marvin Oelsner 2025.12.03 14:40 
 

By the time of writing this review Iam using Golden Synapse since more than 3 months now! So I think Iam in a position to leave a solid review! First of all I completely understand some of the negative reviews written here! Because loosing isn't a good thing and always feels bad. But I honestly have to say, if you trust a new EA blindly and take it straight away to your live account and set it up at some high risk/lotsize, it's your own fault when get burnt! Also it may occour that after a short testphase on demo and switching to live the EA hits a SL. Anyway, all I can say is, that Golden Synapse is one of my trusty EAs I have running on my live account! Yes, it has a large SL, but sometimes it needs it to give the retrace some space to breath and in 8-9 out of 10 bigger drawdown trades it is coming back and closes the position in profit. And yes it's a scalper and not goin for homerun trades. So if you can't handle these situations lieke being stuck in some DD or gaining only a couple of pips for each trade, go and search for another EA which suits you better. For me, Golden Synapse has produced way more profit over the time Iam using it and it hit 4 SLs. All SLs got hit before some good and reliable updates has been made to it! Since the last update it's trading lot more sonservative and for the last 7 weeks I had no SL at all!!!! What I also have to say is, that it's performance is a bit broker dependant! Get in touch with me if you want my recommendation! All in all I really enjoy it to have it in my portfolio and can actually recommend it to 100%. Also to mention! Abdelrahman is always there if you have any questions, problems or whatever! He listens carefully to some critism and is trying his best to improve the stability and performance of his EAs! Keep up the good work! And no! This is not a paid review! It's just my two cent after using it for quiet some time!

László Zseli
263
László Zseli 2025.11.26 09:57 
 

Since August 18, i.e. for more than three months, I have been running different versions of the EA on a live account (a total of nearly 500 transactions, 2,300 pips profit). All three months have been profitable. The latest version, which has been running for a month, has executed 157 transactions (with one significant loss) and generated a profit of 1,180 pips. After three months of live testing, my cautious opinion is that this EA is good and very profitable. Of course, I can only hope that this will continue to be the case in the future. In any case, thanks to the developer!

Bill Mz
95
Bill Mz 2025.11.26 02:11 
 

Golden Synapse is undoubtedly one of the most active EAs when it comes to both buying and selling. It operates frequently throughout the day. However, in my personal experience, the results have not been favorable. Although it has generated small profits (a few cents) at times, it has also produced losses that cancel out or exceed those gains. As we know, the gold market is highly volatile, and this EA doesn’t seem to be sensitive enough to adapt effectively to those market movements. I purchased the EA when it was priced at $310, and now it's down to $199. When I contacted the developer (Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed) about the sharp price drop, he told me it was part of a promotional strategy. Fair enough — maybe the promotion worked at the time — but it seems like that’s where it stopped. In my opinion, the EA has lost momentum over time. I recommend that other users proceed with caution. Backtesting might show great results, but live market conditions are a different story, and outcomes can change significantly. I’ve had a few conversations with the developer, and he explained that the EA uses strict market-based configurations. I understand that — but at the same time, I can't expect too much from an EA that has dropped in both performance and price. Lastly, I want to mention that I stopped using Golden Synapse at the beginning of November, after suffering several consecutive losses. As I said, it simply hasn’t been profitable for me.

Clifton Creath
766
Clifton Creath 2025.11.22 05:06 
 

i have had this EA for almost 2 months and it has generated more profit than all of my other bots. Around a 40% Gain with this bot alone. i have 0 complaints, great purchase!

VIACHESLAV MERKULOV
497
VIACHESLAV MERKULOV 2025.11.20 19:06 
 

I bought this Expert Advisor Golden Synapse. The robot started trading today, and that's a good start.

Shui Hua Li
469
Shui Hua Li 2025.11.13 01:36 
 

整体是赚的，但偶尔也会亏一大笔。

pikachu88
283
pikachu88 2025.11.03 01:14 
 

A bit disappointed in this EA. When I initially used it in my Live account, it nearly blew my account as it was constantly opening and closing trades infinitely (earlier version). Luckily I noticed it and disabled the EA. Reached out to author and he mentioned it might be broker issue. Fair enough. Then ran it in demo and did some backtests on different settings. Found an issue in my backtest and reached out to the author, and again, he said it might be broker issue as he can't replicate it. Fair enough again. So it appears this EA is broker sensitive. If you are on Blackbull (which is what I am using), or if you are not sure if your broker will play nice, I would suggest avoiding this EA. I have other EAs trading gold and they haven't had any issues. This is just based on my experience. It may work well for others.

Update 18-Nov-25

===============

After updating to v2.3 and some minor tweaks on the settings, it has done reasonably well in my demo account for the past 3-4 weeks. I have upgraded my star rating. Hope it continues to do well going forward.

Update 02-Dec-25

================

Golden Synapse has been running pretty well since v2.3.

Glad I stuck by this EA in demo and have gone Live with it now.

I have re-rated to full 5 stars.

goldwu
82
goldwu 2025.10.31 05:47 
 

千万不要购买，这款EA真的不行，40次左右的盈利会让一次亏损赔完

Raymond Brueckner
23
Raymond Brueckner 2025.10.29 11:02 
 

After a month of running this on my account I must confirm what many other users have observed: the EA makes a good number of small, profitable trades, but all of that gets wiped out by 1-2 large drawdowns! As an example, today I had 13 profitable trades and two negative trades, ending up with a 950€ overall loss. I do realize that things depend on parameterization (input values), but I used default values, just limiting the max drawdown value. The two major problems I see are: 1) Stop losses are way too high/low 2) There is no easy way to set the maximum stop losses 3) I often observed that several trades are executed right after another - even if a single one of them meets the max risk criteria, having several of them shortly one after another basically multiplies the risk! There is no way to limit the maximum number of "parallel" trades. BTW, I'm using a VPS with minimal ping and an account with small spreads - so that's not the issue. I hate to admit it, but for me buying the EA was a loss in itself.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4185
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.11.03 00:13
Thank you for your detailed feedback. I completely understand your concerns. The EA strategy is designed for long term consistency rather than short term perfection so it can sometimes experience drawdowns when the market behaves unpredictably. On my signal the EA continues to perform well but results can vary depending on broker conditions liquidity and timing. The stop loss and reentry logic are part of the core strategy and cannot be reduced too much without breaking the recovery and balance mechanism that make it profitable over time. When multiple trades open close together that happens because the EA identifies strong correlated signals and it is part of its adaptive recovery system. I recommend keeping it running continuously to let the strategy complete its recovery cycle. Many users see the full potential after a few weeks once the market stabilizes and the system has enough time to adapt.
jb75020_
41
jb75020_ 2025.10.29 08:08 
 

Pour l'instant, j'en suis satisfait ;)

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4185
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.11.03 00:12
Bonjour, je comprends votre frustration. L’EA utilise une stratégie à long terme qui peut parfois subir des pertes ponctuelles avant de se stabiliser et de retrouver la rentabilité. Sur mon signal, il fonctionne correctement et reste globalement positif. Les résultats peuvent varier selon le broker, les spreads et la vitesse d’exécution, ce qui peut expliquer la différence que vous avez observée.
Guus
99
Guus 2025.10.26 11:41 
 

I'm using the EA now for 4 weeks on 2 cents accounts and I'm very pleased with the good perfomance of this EA. Of course the EA hits a S/L (3x per account) from time to time but it recovers also very well! The EA proved over these 4 weeks very profitable; my profit is already more than what I paid for the EA. I'm using the low risk lot size method and leave all other settings as is and update the EA as soon as a new version is released. Pls, keep on improving and updating the EA!

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4185
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.10.27 04:41
Thank you so much for your wonderful review. I’m really glad to hear that you’re enjoying the EA’s performance and that it’s already brought you solid profits. It’s great that you’re using the low risk lot size method and keeping everything up to date because that’s exactly how to get the most consistent results. I truly appreciate your support and feedback and I’ll keep improving and updating the EA to make it even better over time.
Varun Kodo
229
Varun Kodo 2025.10.20 06:47 
 

Been using it for a month or more. While the dev is supportive and helpful, the EA has too far to go, it builds good small profits and one large loss wipes it all off. the trailing SL kicks in almost instantly and almost scared follows price way before it even stabalises to avoid a SL. I will change review if things get better , but as of now this is what it is.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4185
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.10.27 04:40
Hello, thank you for taking the time to share your honest feedback. I completely understand your frustration and appreciate you giving the EA a fair trial. The current trailing SL system is designed for tighter protection, but I see how it can sometimes close trades too early in volatile conditions. I’m already working on improvements to make it more adaptive and better at filtering noise so it can hold trades longer when conditions are right. Your input helps a lot in shaping these updates, and I truly value your support. I hope you’ll notice the improvements in the upcoming versions and reconsider your review once you see the progress.
hassanidrisi
39
hassanidrisi 2025.10.19 13:17 
 

A money making machine.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4185
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.10.19 14:59
Thank you for the amazing feedback really glad it is making you good profits.
maakufx
254
maakufx 2025.10.17 10:14 
 

This is like 10 steps forward and 1 step backward, problem is that one step wipes whatever profit were made from previous steps. 3 STOP loss for today and i am back to start. I've been trading for 1 month. And no don't believe that the profit is significant, 3 stop loses for today is $40, $49 and $47 and this is with 0.01 lots. I am using IC Markets and vps with 2ms ping. And this is what you wrote on pm "You can adjust the lot size in the inputs, but the stop loss is handled fully by the EA. It’s dynamic and adapts to each trade’s market conditions, so there’s no need to set it manually. This way the system manages risk automatically for you." clearly your live account is using a different EA because your max loss as of 10/16/2025 is $22

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4185
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.10.17 17:38
Hi, even though the EA hit stop losses, the overall profit still exceeds the losses by a significant margin. If you are not seeing the same results as the signal, it is likely due to your broker having high spreads or slower execution times. These factors can negatively impact any scalping strategy, as scalpers are extremely sensitive to spreads and execution speed.
msturkenbo
110
msturkenbo 2025.10.17 06:29 
 

i wish i could upload of picture of the chart of what happened october 17th. bullish market had a quick reversal and synapse recognized the opportunity, and sold, the problem is, the EA didnt know when to stop selling, until market reversed. This EA doesnt use clear support and resistance logic, so even past a support, it can still keep over trading until its too late, market reverses and hits an SL again. Developper doesnt care, and runs signals on a 300$ account. If he had 10-100k account, he would fix his broken EA, but he doesnt care to fix it, because the backtest shows long term growth, and he is not invested as much as us serious traders with big balances.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4185
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.10.17 17:36
Hi, I’ve already contacted you regarding this. Your suggestions wouldn’t improve the EA because the current strategy already shows very strong results and doesn’t require any updates. The reason you lost money is because you changed the EA’s default settings, which I strongly recommend using. With poor risk management, even the best EA or trader in the world can lose. Using default settings, losses don’t exceed 7% per trade, but in your case, you lost 50% on a single trade. Account size doesn’t affect results; performance is consistent regardless of the account balance. The signals I share are purely to show traders how the EA performs live.
piresluisramos
47
piresluisramos 2025.10.16 17:58 
 

The EA Golden Synapse is not working with the symbol XAUUSD.c that it is a cents account.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4185
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.10.16 21:00
The EA works normally on any cent account or any symbol name that’s different from XAUUSD. There must be something in your setup that’s preventing the EA from trading. It’s running for hundreds of clients without any issue.
850651874
44
850651874 2025.10.15 07:17 
 

I haven't been able to generate a ticket for two days and I'm not sure what's happening. Can you help me? Is it possible to add a prompt to the startup expert interface or log interface, indicating that it's running every 10 seconds? Otherwise, I won't know if it's actually started or not.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4185
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.10.16 11:58
I have sent you a private message Please take a look at it when you have time
123
Reply to review