A powerful and professional expert who allows you to bring stable profits with minimal risk.

IMPORTANT! The instructions (in the screenshot) show the settings for EURUSD. Settings for other currency pairs will be optimized and added in the future!

IMPORTANT! The frequency of opening deals can be from 1 in a few days to 5 in 1 day. It directly depends on the state of the market and the algorithm for searching for entry signals!

IMPORTANT! We recommend using the expert settings that are given by us. Third-party settings values increase your risks!





MAIN ADVANTAGES:

1. Fully automatic trading 24 hours a day!

2. Easy settings!

3. High percentage of profitability!





This is a professional expert who can be applied by large financial institutions. The Expert Advisor is adapted for further trading based on historical data starting from 2016.01.01. Dates may previously show significant drawdowns or even losses. In the course of changing market behavior, the expert will undergo corrections in the trading algorithm, which will allow you to always use the current version focused on profit!

Profit to you!