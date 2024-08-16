Turnaround Technique

Launch Price: $49. Price increasing by $50 after every 10 sales.

A swing-trading EA for major Forex pairs targeting trend reversals on the H4 or H1 timeframe. The EA searches for RSI overbought and oversold levels and catches optimal reversals. It is the worst idea the enter a market where the price has a strong trend.

90% of traders lose money through trading because they lack emotion control, precise trading strategy system, and deep backtesting. This trading bot solves this problem by providing diversification to all financial market sector and 20 years of backtesting with good quality data.

Check out the set files here and see for yourself the results.

Live results on Darwinex: https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/WGXJ/performance

Key Features

Proprietary RSI-based algorithm that identifies high-probability reversal points

Dynamic entry and exit points based on market conditions

Intelligent trend recognition system

Customizable risk parameters

Advanced position sizing based on account equity

Optional trailing stop loss functionality

Maximum drawdown protection

Works on any timeframe and any symbol

Customizable trading direction (long-only, short-only, or both)

Multiple currency pair support

No hedging restrictions

Technical Specifications

Initial Capital: $1,000 minimum

$1,000 minimum Broker: Pepperstone or ICMarkets

Timeframes: H1 and H4

Pairs/symbols: USDCAD, GBPUSD, US30, XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURCHF, CADCHF

Customizable RSI levels for entry and exit

Adjustable fibonacci take profit levels

Flexible lot sizing and risk management

Advanced trailing stop loss options

Performance Benefits

Fully automated trading system

Consistent performance across different market conditions

Clear entry and exit rules

Professional risk management

Regular updates and optimization

Ideal For

Traders seeking automated reversal trading strategies

Portfolio managers looking for systematic trading solutions

Investors wanting to diversify their trading approach

Both beginners and experienced traders

(based on backtests)

Start maximizing your trading potential today with Turnaround Technique - Where Technology Meets Profitability.

Note: By renting or downloading this EA you agree that you understand that past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.

Parameter Description

Expert Number : A unique identifier for the EA's trades

Risk : Risk percentage per trade for position sizing

Lots : Fixed lot size (if set to 0, lot size is calculated based on RISK)

Maximum drawdown : Maximum allowed drawdown percentage before closing all positions

RSI Settings

Top RSI: Upper RSI threshold indicating overbought conditions

Upper RSI threshold indicating overbought conditions Top reversal RSI : RSI level for confirming short entry signals

Bottom RSI : Lower RSI threshold indicating oversold conditions

Bottom reversal RSI : RSI level for confirming long entry signals

RSI bars check : Number of past bars to check for overbought/oversold conditions

Swing bars length : Number of bars used to identify swing points

: Number of bars used to identify swing points Take profit fibonacci ratio : Fibonacci ratio used for take profit calculation

: Fibonacci ratio used for take profit calculation Minimum take profit size pips : Minimum take profit size in pips

: Minimum take profit size in pips Liquidated candles for reversal : Number of candles to check for market liquidation

: Number of candles to check for market liquidation Exit on reversal: Whether to exit positions on opposite reversal signals



Trailing stop loss distance (% of take profit) : Trailing stop loss distance as percentage of take profit. 0 for no trailing stop

: Trailing stop loss distance as percentage of take profit. 0 for no trailing stop Trailing stop activation (% of take profit) : Profit percentage required to activate trailing stop. 0 for no trailing stop

: Profit percentage required to activate trailing stop. Trailing stop loss step (% of take profit): Step size for trailing stop adjustments as percentage of take profit. 0 for no trailing stop

This Expert Advisor combines RSI-based entry signals with advanced position management features including trailing stops and dynamic take profit levels based on market structure. The system is designed to capture reversals while maintaining strict risk management principles.Note: For optimal performance, thoroughly test these parameters on a demo account before live trading.