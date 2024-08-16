Turnaround Technique
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 26 October 2024
- Activations: 5
Launch Price: $49. Price increasing by $50 after every 10 sales.
A swing-trading EA for major Forex pairs targeting trend reversals on the H4 or H1 timeframe. The EA searches for RSI overbought and oversold levels and catches optimal reversals. It is the worst idea the enter a market where the price has a strong trend.
90% of traders lose money through trading because they lack emotion control, precise trading strategy system, and deep backtesting. This trading bot solves this problem by providing diversification to all financial market sector and 20 years of backtesting with good quality data.
Check out the set files here and see for yourself the results.
Live results on Darwinex: https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/WGXJ/performance
Key FeaturesAdvanced RSI Strategy
- Proprietary RSI-based algorithm that identifies high-probability reversal points
- Dynamic entry and exit points based on market conditions
- Intelligent trend recognition system
- Customizable risk parameters
- Advanced position sizing based on account equity
- Optional trailing stop loss functionality
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Works on any timeframe and any symbol
- Customizable trading direction (long-only, short-only, or both)
- Multiple currency pair support
- No hedging restrictions
Technical SpecificationsRequirements (based on backtests)
- Initial Capital: $1,000 minimum
- Broker: Pepperstone or ICMarkets
- Timeframes: H1 and H4
- Pairs/symbols: USDCAD, GBPUSD, US30, XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURCHF, CADCHF
- Customizable RSI levels for entry and exit
- Adjustable fibonacci take profit levels
- Flexible lot sizing and risk management
- Advanced trailing stop loss options
Performance Benefits
- Fully automated trading system
- Consistent performance across different market conditions
- Clear entry and exit rules
- Professional risk management
- Regular updates and optimization
Ideal For
- Traders seeking automated reversal trading strategies
- Portfolio managers looking for systematic trading solutions
- Investors wanting to diversify their trading approach
- Both beginners and experienced traders
Start maximizing your trading potential today with Turnaround Technique - Where Technology Meets Profitability.
Note: By renting or downloading this EA you agree that you understand that past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.
Parameter DescriptionCore Parameters
- Expert Number: A unique identifier for the EA's trades
- Risk: Risk percentage per trade for position sizing
- Lots: Fixed lot size (if set to 0, lot size is calculated based on RISK)
- Maximum drawdown: Maximum allowed drawdown percentage before closing all positions
RSI Settings
- Top RSI: Upper RSI threshold indicating overbought conditions
- Top reversal RSI: RSI level for confirming short entry signals
- Bottom RSI: Lower RSI threshold indicating oversold conditions
- Bottom reversal RSI: RSI level for confirming long entry signals
- RSI bars check: Number of past bars to check for overbought/oversold conditions
- Swing bars length: Number of bars used to identify swing points
- Take profit fibonacci ratio: Fibonacci ratio used for take profit calculation
- Minimum take profit size pips: Minimum take profit size in pips
- Liquidated candles for reversal: Number of candles to check for market liquidation
- Exit on reversal: Whether to exit positions on opposite reversal signals
- Trailing stop loss distance (% of take profit): Trailing stop loss distance as percentage of take profit. 0 for no trailing stop
- Trailing stop activation (% of take profit): Profit percentage required to activate trailing stop. 0 for no trailing stop
- Trailing stop loss step (% of take profit): Step size for trailing stop adjustments as percentage of take profit. 0 for no trailing stop
EA with a very interesting idea. I recommend trying it