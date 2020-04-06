Bitcoin Sniper
- Experts
- Janet Abu Khalil
- Version: 6.5
- Activations: 10
Bitcoin Sniper — Expert Advisor for Bitcoin
System Requirements
- Symbol: BTCUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
- Broker: ECN, low spread, supports weekend BTC trading
- Sizing Guide: 0.01 lots per 500 USD
Overview
Bitcoin Sniper is an automated Expert Advisor developed for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe. It focuses on intraday volatility and momentum trading, featuring optional news blocking, daily protections, and basket-level control. A reliable VPS is recommended for best performance.
Core Features
- M30-optimized logic for BTC intraday moves
- Daily protections: max trades, cooldown bars, equity-loss guard
- Basket-level TP/SL as % of balance
- Modes: Aggressive / Neutral
- Optional news filter (user-configured via WebRequest)
Inputs & Settings
- Risk & Sizing: % of balance; Max Lot Size per trade
- Trading Mode: Aggressive / Neutral
- Limits & Frequency: Max open positions; Max trades per day; Minimum bars between trades
- News Filter (optional): enable/disable; primary/backup endpoints; refresh interval; impact levels; pre-/post-event block (minutes)
- Broker Time Offset: enable/disable; offset hours (aligns news/day filters with broker server time)
Broker Offset — Important
- If broker server GMT+3 Offset Enabled = ON, Offset Hours = 0
- If broker server GMT+0 Offset Enabled = OFF, Offset Hours = 3
WebRequest (News Filter) — Setup Guide
- Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL
- Add only the EA’s required HTTPS endpoints (primary + backup)
- Click OK and restart MetaTrader if necessary
Quick Setup
- Open a BTCUSD M30 chart
- Attach the EA and enable AutoTrading
- (Optional) If using the news filter, enable WebRequest
- Backtest with news enabled
Notes
Use a broker that allows Bitcoin trading on weekends for uninterrupted strategy execution.
Support
For setup help or to request a news data file for backtesting, please contact me via the MQL5 messages or in the product comments section.