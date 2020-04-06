Bitcoin Sniper — Expert Advisor for Bitcoin

System Requirements

Symbol: BTCUSD

Timeframe: M30

Minimum Deposit: 200 USD

Broker: ECN, low spread, supports weekend BTC trading

Sizing Guide: 0.01 lots per 500 USD

Overview

Bitcoin Sniper is an automated Expert Advisor developed for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe. It focuses on intraday volatility and momentum trading, featuring optional news blocking, daily protections, and basket-level control. A reliable VPS is recommended for best performance.

Core Features

M30-optimized logic for BTC intraday moves

Daily protections: max trades, cooldown bars, equity-loss guard

Basket-level TP/SL as % of balance

Modes: Aggressive / Neutral

Optional news filter (user-configured via WebRequest)

Inputs & Settings

Risk & Sizing: % of balance; Max Lot Size per trade

Trading Mode: Aggressive / Neutral

Limits & Frequency: Max open positions; Max trades per day; Minimum bars between trades

News Filter (optional): enable/disable; primary/backup endpoints; refresh interval; impact levels; pre-/post-event block (minutes)

Broker Time Offset: enable/disable; offset hours (aligns news/day filters with broker server time)

Broker Offset — Important

If broker server GMT+3 Offset Enabled = ON, Offset Hours = 0

If broker server GMT+0 Offset Enabled = OFF, Offset Hours = 3

WebRequest (News Filter) — Setup Guide

Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL Add only the EA’s required HTTPS endpoints (primary + backup) Click OK and restart MetaTrader if necessary

Quick Setup

Open a BTCUSD M30 chart Attach the EA and enable AutoTrading (Optional) If using the news filter, enable WebRequest Backtest with news enabled

Notes

Use a broker that allows Bitcoin trading on weekends for uninterrupted strategy execution.

Support

For setup help or to request a news data file for backtesting, please contact me via the MQL5 messages or in the product comments section.