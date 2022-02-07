Expert Robocode Pro MT5
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 5.31
- Updated: 7 February 2022
- Activations: 15
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1.
The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs.
The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop.
A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs.
EA uses timeframes:
|MetaTrader 4
|MetaTrader 5
|M5, M15, M30, H1
|M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql
MetaTrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49616
Requirements and recommendations
- The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
- The recommended balance minimum (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 2000 or $ 20 on a cent account.
- Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
- if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
- Leverage from 1:500 and more.
- Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.
- EA requires a standard VPS server.
- Only MT5: Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
- Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 4000 bars in the history ).
- Download Set files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49615#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=27563188
- Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
- Tick simulation methods:
- M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).
Pairs and timeframe
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- GBPJPY
- AUDUSD
- GBPAUD
- USDCAD
- GBPCAD
- EURAUD
- EURCAD
- EURJPY
- GBPCHF
- GBPNZD
- NZDJPY
- CHFJPY
- CADJPY
- EURNZD
- AUDJPY
- EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;
- ...
- AUDJPY - true, use AUDJPY;
- Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
- Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
- Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
- Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading:
- OFF - all currencies and timeframe are working.
- TF_For_All_Symbols - several timeframes from all currencies work at the same time.
- TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately - several timeframes work simultaneously on each currency.
- Work_Symbols_at_one_Time - several currencies from all currencies work at the same time.
- Number Timeframes or Symbols - the number of currencies or timeframes.
- Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
- User_Balance - user-defined balance;
- Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
- Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
- Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
- Order Comment— Comment to order.
- Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
- disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
- Multi_Currency_BackTest:
- true - use the multi-currency tester;
- false - use the current currency and timeframe;
- Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
- disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
- Monday - trade on Monday;
- ...
- Friday - trade on Friday.
Intraday trading by time:
- Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
- GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
- Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
- Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).
Operation end time on Friday:
- Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
- Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).