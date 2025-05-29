Aot

4.8

AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System

Resource
Description
Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency
 Why the bot doesn't trade every day
How to Set Up AOT Bot
 Step-by-step installation guide
Set files

AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adaptive Optimization algorithms. Developed over multiple years of refinement, this fully automated system trades 16 currency pairs from a single AUDCAD M15 chart using risk management.

AI-Powered Technology

Unlike conventional EAs using static indicators, AOT employs real-time AI sentiment filtering through Claude API integration. This next-generation approach analyzes multidimensional market patterns, delivering superior entry timing and adaptive drawdown control. The system operates 24/5 without dangerous methods like excessive grid or martingale strategies.

The proprietary Smart Loss Reduction (SLR) system continuously monitors positions, automatically adjusting stop losses during market reversals. Version 2.2 introduces enhanced entry signal pause control and improved recovery distance management, optimizing performance across varying market conditions.

Trading Specifications

Traded pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD...

Symbol to attach: AUDCAD M15 (controls all pairs)
Portfolio: 16 major and cross currency pairs
Minimum deposit: $100 (Recommended: $300+)
Account type: ECN/Raw Spread
Leverage: 1:30 minimum

Prop Firm Ready

Fully optimized for prop firm challenges with FIFO compliance, controlled drawdown management.

Features & Configuration

AI sentiment analysis (optional activation)
Smart Loss Reduction with adaptive thresholds
Entry signal pause (0-10 candles)
Recovery distance control (auto/manual)
Per-symbol independent operation
Single chart convenience

Installation & Support

Simple setup: Ensure all 16 pairs in Market Watch, attach to AUDCAD M15, configure risk, enable auto-trading. Developer support via MQL5 messaging with 24-hour response time.

Package Includes

AOT MT5 Expert Advisor, comprehensive user manual, optimized configuration templates, lifetime updates, direct developer support.

Limited copies available to maintain strategy effectiveness. Price increases with each sales milestone.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before live trading.

SEAN
184
SEAN 2025.12.18 20:10 
 

I've had a great experience with this bot over the last three weeks. It’s only taken 5 trades, but every single one was a win, and the last one paid for the bot itself! It’s a quiet, steady performer that doesn’t require constant monitoring. Mr. Le is a gentleman and was very patient in helping me get started. A trustworthy developer I'll definitely be back to support.

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.19 02:32
Thank you very much for your thoughtful review and support.
We’re glad to hear the EA is performing steadily and that your experience has been positive. Your trust truly means a lot to us.
Zen3.14
19
Zen3.14 2025.12.18 15:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.19 02:20
Hi! I reached out to you in a private message — please check it.
Violette
408
Violette 2025.12.18 10:35 
 

I use it since 19th November and here are the stats: 14 trades, 100% profit, 9.42% gain. Very satisfied ! Sometimes it doesn't trade during few days but i'm patient :) Also, the seller is very friendly and answers very fast ! Thank you for this nice bot :)

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.18 10:52
Thank you very much for your detailed feedback and support.
We’re glad to hear you’re satisfied with the performance and understand the EA’s trading rhythm. Your patience and trust are truly appreciated.
fery379
118
fery379 2025.12.17 20:41 
 

TOP EA. very good with entries and position management. Developer is competent and helpful. I feel safe with this ea. 3% profit in less than two weeks which is good enough for me. good price too. just be patient with it. Also, backtest results are real and accurate similar to live signal.

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.18 09:52
Thank you very much for the great feedback.
We’re glad to hear the EA is working as expected and that you’re comfortable with the risk and performance. We really appreciate your trust and support.
Hassetheone
26
Hassetheone 2025.12.17 16:54 
 

Very happy with this EA so far! If there is anything you are wondering about, you always get a quick response from Thi Ngoc Tram Le which is appreciated. Keep up the good work!

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.18 09:51
We’re happy to know you’re satisfied so far, and we’ll continue doing our best to provide stable performance and timely support.
Damien_Baroi
22
Damien_Baroi 2025.12.15 15:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.15 15:38
Hi! I reached out to you in a private message — please check it.
Moreno Dainese
1577
Moreno Dainese 2025.12.15 11:54 
 

Excellent seller, excellent support, and from what I can see, excellent results. Recommended, very favorable price. Congratulations to the author.

Ottimo venditore, ottimo supporto, e da quello che vedo, ottimi risultati. consigliato, prezzo molto favorevole. complimenti all'autore.

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.15 12:02
Thank you very much for your kind review and support.
Your feedback motivates us to keep improving AOT.
Thank you for supporting AOT!
natalja1
19
natalja1 2025.12.14 12:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.14 12:14
Hi! I just sent you a message to assist you.
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien
808
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien 2025.12.10 22:59 
 

Well, I can say that it's the best trading robot so far, in my opinion. Well done, author!

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.10 23:49
Thank you so much for your kind review — really appreciate it!
We’re glad the EA is working well for you.
Dany Steyaert
1005
Dany Steyaert 2025.12.09 08:46 
 

This EA is for the patient ones, but since I'm already trading with EA's since years, the patience is with me. Seeing the first results it's looking good and already in profit. Only been running it for a week now, so things can change, but until now, no complaints. Support is also very professional and friendly.

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.09 09:47
Hi there!
Thank you so much for your kind words and for taking the time to leave a review — we truly appreciate it. AOT is indeed designed for patient traders, and you’re using it exactly the right way 👍 If you ever need anything or want help, feel free to reach out.
Thank you for supporting AOT!
dimitrovhristiyan Belagio
56
dimitrovhristiyan Belagio 2025.12.08 13:28 
 

I was impressed by the positive reviews and by the low price but it turns out this EA is complete trash. I guess that if you want something cheap... you will get something cheap. I would not recommend this to anyone.

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.08 13:45
Hi Belagio!
Thank you for supporting the product, and I’m sorry to hear about your experience with the bot. It’s either a good bot or trash—time will tell through live signal accounts.
AOT is affordable, but it’s not for everyone. It requires patience and strong risk management skills. It’s not a golden ticket. 😊🙏 Wish you all the best on your trading journey. PS: You contacted us on December 5th (Friday) asking for the installation setup, and the market was closed during the weekend.
We replied immediately with the full instructions, but there has been no message from you since then. Today is the first market day after your purchase, and we were still waiting for your reply so we could help you finish the setup. We are always happy to assist every user step-by-step, but in this case we have not received any follow-up message from you before this review.
Abram Nkune
26
Abram Nkune 2025.12.07 20:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.08 00:36
Hi! I just sent you a message to assist you.
Gravity Tool
324
Gravity Tool 2025.12.07 15:40 
 

Great bot with real AI integration. Also great risk management options. I used it for a while now on my live accounts and it generates profit. I really like its strategy and use of AI. Highly recommended!

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.08 00:35
Thank you so much for your wonderful review! We truly appreciate your support
If you ever need help or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime.
Thank you for supporting AOT!
KARMIC
78
KARMIC 2025.12.04 15:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.04 15:28
Thank you so much for your kind feedback! We truly appreciate your support, and we’re very happy to hear the EA is performing well for you.
If you ever need help or have any questions, feel free to message us anytime.
Thank you for supporting AOT!
Naeem Rehman Lakha
291
Naeem Rehman Lakha 2025.12.01 02:05 
 

Highly recommend! Le always emphasizes on risk management! Respect that and this EA works wonders! Also, LE is very helpful and will respond promptly to your concerns!

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.12.01 02:09
Thank you so much for your kind words! We really appreciate your support and we’re glad to hear the EA is working well for you.
If you ever need help, feel free to message us anytime.
Thank you for supporting AOT!
Markus Peter Hohmann
1406
Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.11.30 12:06 
 

I bought AOT at the end of October. Since the beginning of November, the EA has been running very successfully on one of my ICM accounts. I'll post the results in the comments. I'm using it without AI, but that remains an option for my decisions. It's a very sophisticated system. I'm very impressed and give it 5 stars in all categories. I'm looking forward to everything else with this excellent EA. Happy trading, Markus

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.11.30 12:16
Thank you so much for your detailed feedback, Markus. We’re glad to hear that AOT is running smoothly on your IC Markets account.
If you need help or have any questions, feel free to message us.
Miran Akram
23
Miran Akram 2025.11.29 20:43 
 

The bot on my side has not been working for three days. I already have a VPS. Please double-check why the bot is not opening any orders for EURUSD and GBPUSD. I bought it three days ago.

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.11.30 00:55
Hi Miran Akram, thank you for your feedback. I've checked our live signal - the last entry signal was Nov 26th. If you installed after that date, the bot is working correctly but waiting for the next optimal entry. AOT is designed to be selective - this protects your capital during unfavorable conditions. I've sent you a private message with setup verification steps.
I'm confident once you see the next trade cycle, you'll appreciate this approach. Please update your review after running it through a full market cycle. 🙏
Tóth Dániel
37
Tóth Dániel 2025.11.29 19:08 
 

Hi! I’ve just purchased the product, and I’d like to request the settings. Thank you.

2025.12.14.

The developer is helpful and responds quickly.

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.11.29 22:29
Hi! I reached out to you in a private message — please check it.
gigi69
163
gigi69 2025.11.29 15:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.11.29 22:29
Hi! I reached out to you in a private message — please check it.
Leila B
41
Leila B 2025.11.29 12:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
13293
Reply from developer Thi Ngoc Tram Le 2025.11.29 12:38
Hi! I reached out to you in a private message — please check it.
123
