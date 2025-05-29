AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System



IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions:



Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency

Why the bot doesn't trade every day

How to Set Up AOT Bot

Step-by-step installation guide

Set files



AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adaptive Optimization algorithms . Developed over multiple years of refinement, this fully automated system trades 16 currency pairs from a single AUDCAD M15 chart using risk management.

AI-Powered Technology

Unlike conventional EAs using static indicators, AOT employs real-time AI sentiment filtering through Claude API integration. This next-generation approach analyzes multidimensional market patterns, delivering superior entry timing and adaptive drawdown control. The system operates 24/5 without dangerous methods like excessive grid or martingale strategies.

The proprietary Smart Loss Reduction (SLR) system continuously monitors positions, automatically adjusting stop losses during market reversals. Version 2.2 introduces enhanced entry signal pause control and improved recovery distance management, optimizing performance across varying market conditions.

Trading Specifications

Traded pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD...

Symbol to attach: AUDCAD M15 (controls all pairs)

Portfolio: 16 major and cross currency pairs

Minimum deposit: $100 (Recommended: $300+)

Account type: ECN/Raw Spread

Leverage: 1:30 minimum





Prop Firm Ready

Fully optimized for prop firm challenges with FIFO compliance, controlled drawdown management.

Features & Configuration

AI sentiment analysis (optional activation)

Smart Loss Reduction with adaptive thresholds

Entry signal pause (0-10 candles)

Recovery distance control (auto/manual)

Per-symbol independent operation

Single chart convenience





Installation & Support

Simple setup: Ensure all 16 pairs in Market Watch, attach to AUDCAD M15, configure risk, enable auto-trading. Developer support via MQL5 messaging with 24-hour response time.

Package Includes

AOT MT5 Expert Advisor, comprehensive user manual, optimized configuration templates, lifetime updates, direct developer support.

Limited copies available to maintain strategy effectiveness. Price increases with each sales milestone.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before live trading.