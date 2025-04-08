Bear vs Bull EA MT5
- Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions.
*In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings;
- Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trading account;
- The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.
- Minimum deposit - $ 1000 per 0.01 lots;
- TIMEFRAME_1 - timeframe No. 1 for calculations;
- PERIOD_1 - the number of bars;
- APPLIED_PRICE - selection of prices for settlements;
- MAX_LEVEL_1 , MIN_LEVEL_1 - maximum and minimum levels;
- TIMEFRAME_2 - timeframe No. 2 for calculations;
- PERIOD_2 - the number of bars;
- MAX_LEVEL_2 , MIN_LEVEL_2 - maximum and minimum levels;
- OPEN_PRICES_ONLY, TIMEFRAME_3 - work at bar opening prices and bar timeframes;
- MIN_HOLDING_MSEC - minimum position holding time, in milliseconds;
- SL_PERCENT - if true, then the stop loss is set in% of the balance;
- STOPLOSS - stop loss;
- TP_PERCENT - if true, then take profit is set in% of the balance;
- TAKEPROFIT - take profit;
- USE_BREAKEVEN - use breakeven of open positions;
- BREAKEVEN_START - profit in pips, after which the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
- BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - the number of profit points when closing orders at the breakeven level;
- USE_TRAILING - use a virtual trailing stop. If USE_BREAKEVEN = true, then the trailing stop will start working only when the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
- TRAILING_STEP - the step of the trailing stop in pips that remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss, is set in points;
- TRAILING_STOP - the size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change, is set in points;
- MIN_INTERVAL_MSEC - minimum interval between the opening of new orders in seconds;
- ORDER_OPEN_START - drawdown in pips from the previous order to activate the grid of orders ;;
- ORDER_OPEN_STOP - step of trailing a grid order;
- ORDER_OPEN_STEP - size of the trailing order in pips;
- MAX_NUM_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of open orders;
- STARTING_LOT - starting lot for each N of the balance (parameter FROM_BALANCE);
- MAXIMUM_LOT - maximum lot for each N of the balance (parameter FROM_BALANCE);
- FROM_BALANCE - N units of the base currency for calculating the lot;
- STARTING_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid;
- LOT_MULTIPLIER - from which order to start increasing the lot ;;
- TRADE_ON_SUNDAY , ... TRADE_ON_SATURDAY - time for work on the days of the week;
- MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
- ORDERS_COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;
- MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
- MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
- COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true;
- COMMISSION_PER_LOT - as a commission for 1 lot;
- CONSECUTIVE_LOSSES - continuous loss in which the adviser stops its work;
- MAX_LOSS_PERCENT - maximum loss at which the adviser will stop its work;
- DRAW_INFORMATION - display the information panel on the chart;