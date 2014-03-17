Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
- Experts
- Vladislav Andruschenko
- Version: 25.977
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned?
The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming.
- The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS.
- The timeframe does not matter.
- The robot is based on current quotes, tick arrival speed, spread size, and other contract specification parameters.
- The system automatically defines favorable stop loss and take profit levels, as well as the distances of averaging positions, trailing stop distance, etc.
- The EA applies the system of additional opening against a trend ("Averaging").
- Its settings have been optimized for testing on our real accounts.
- The Expert Advisor can work on absolutely any currency pair.
- All parameters of the trading system are calculated automatically and depend on the current spread of the currency pair.
Recommended trading account:
- Recommended deposit LOW RISK of $ 1,000 with a minimum lot 0.01 3 currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY);
- Recommended deposit MEDIUM RISK of $ 300 with minimal lot 0.01 on 1 currency pair (e.g., EURUSD);
- Recommended deposit HIGH RISK of $ 100 with minimum lot 0.01 on 1 currency pair (e.g. EURUSD);
- ECN , Floating Spread, Leverage 1: 300 and above;
- TIME FRAME DOES NOT MATTER
- Any currency pairs, we trade on EURUSD USDJPY USDCHF
How does it work?
- Download TickSniper to your terminal;
- Set on the chart of any currency pair (for example EURUSD);
- Turn on the Autotrade button and "Allow live trading";
- Do not change the settings. Advisor is automatic!
Important
- It works on the currency pair.
- The timeframe does not matter.
- A floating spread is recommended. A zero spread is forbidden!
- A stop loss accompanies each open position,
- the averaging function and additional opening.
- The cumulative position (a series of open positions) has its trailing stop.
- If the position or series of positions goes into profit, the EA sets a breakeven point. If the price rolls back, such a position is closed by breakeven.
- The EA calculates the spread based on averaging the last ticks.
FAQ
- The EA works not on all brokers! It depends on the speed of quotes in the terminal. You can download the demo version.
- The EA does not work in the strategy tester due to quote speed. Check the system on a real chart.
- The EA operation is based on spread increase or decrease, as well as quote rate. Therefore, it may show different results on different brokers.
- The EA is fully automated.
EXTRA
Attention! All parameters are set by default! These are the optimal parameters and are not recommended for re-configuring them!
Expforex, Vladon,
Tick Sniper PRO works fantastic. Its very profitabele. Let the system do its work and it makes money for you. Be patient, thats what i learned from Tick Sniper PRO.