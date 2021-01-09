BB King

BB King EA for MT5

BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection.

It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters.

Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade.

Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair.


Risk Management

There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are set in currency value and apply to each order. For example, if you trading account is in USD and Take Profit is set to 10, then any open orders will close when they reach 10 dollars profit. The same applies to Stop Loss. If Stop Loss is set to 10 then any order reaching a loss of 10 dollars will be closed.

Warning: The Magic Number is NOT used for Stop Loss and Take Profit. So, they will apply to all orders on the Terminal whether placed manually or by another chart or EA.


Input Variables

Version

Current version

Max Spread

Max spread in pips

Bollinger Bands Period

Bollinger Bands Period

Bollinger Bands Deviation

Bollinger Bands Deviation

Fast MA period

Used to detect trend (Fast MA > Slow MA = UP Trend)

Slow MA period

Used to detect trend (Slow MA > Fast MA = DOWN Trend)

Lot Size

Lot Size

Timeframe Bollinger Band

Timeframe to use for Bollinger Bands

Timeframe MA

Timeframe to use for MA

Magic Number

Magic Number

Order Take Profit

The value in Currency for Take Profit (applies to each order)

Order Stop Loss

The value in Currency for Stop Loss (applies to each order)

 

 

 

Disclaimer:

Please do your own back testing.

Forex trading is a very risky form of trading. Only trade with money you can afford to lose completely.

 


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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