PSAR Expert Extended MT5
- Experts
-
Alexander FedosovAll my products:
💎For METATRADER 5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5?Filter=alex2356
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 27 July 2020
- Activations: 10
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator.
Verion for MetaTrader4 here.
The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements:
- The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.)
- The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions.
- Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers.
- The EA does not use martingale, grid or arbitrage.
Settings
- EA Comment — comments.
- Magic number — EA's magic number. For working with its own orders only.
- Max.spread(points) — limit for the maximum spread in points. 0 - not used.
- Lot — base lot for opening new orders.
- Stop Loss(points) — stop loss in points of the current instrument.
- Take Profit(points) — take profit in points of the current instrument.
- Slippage(points) — maximum price deviation in points of the instrument.
- Timeframe for the calculation — the working timeframe of the Expert Advisor.
- Step PSAR — standard parameter of Parabolic SAR. The increment of speed of the indicator.
- Maximum PSAR — standard parameter of Parabolic SAR. Maximum rate of the speed of convergence of the indicator with the price.
- Time limit — time limit for the EA operation.
- Start hour — trading start hour.
- Start minute — trading start minute.
- Stop hour — trading end hour.
- Stop minute — trading end minute.
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