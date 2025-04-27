ChronoATR Guardian
- Experts
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 April 2025
🧠 ChronoATR Guardian
(Trend Scalping Expert Advisor)
ChronoATR Guardian is a tool for automated trading on financial markets, designed to work on impulses with confirmation based on ATR (Average True Range) and trend. The advisor comes with ready-made presets for various currency pairs, making it easy to use even for beginners.
⚙️ Key Parameters
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
cSeconds
|
Time interval (in seconds) for analyzing market conditions.
|
PriceShotPercentATR
|
Percentage of ATR that the price must move in one direction to open an order.
|
RiskPercent
|
Risk percentage for automatic lot calculation.
|
FixedLotSize
|
Fixed lot size (if auto-lot is disabled).
|
UseAutoLot
|
Enable/disable automatic lot calculation.
|
ATRPeriod
|
ATR indicator period.
|
ATRMultiplierSL
|
ATR multiplier for Stop Loss.
|
ATRMultiplierTP
|
ATR multiplier for Take Profit.
|
ATRMultiplierTrailing
|
ATR multiplier for trailing stop.
|
Slippage
|
Maximum allowable slippage in points.
|
MagicNumber
|
Unique identifier for the advisor's orders.
|
MaxSpread
|
Maximum allowable spread (in points).
|
StartHour / EndHour
|
Trading start and end hours.
|
UseTradingTime
|
Enable/disable time-based trading.
|
UseTrendFilter
|
Enable/disable trend filter.
|
MATrendMethod / Period / Timeframe
|
Moving average settings for trend filtering.
|
UseATRFilter
|
Enable/disable volatility filter.
|
MinATR
|
Minimum ATR value required to allow trading.
|
ShowStatistics
|
Display trade statistics on the chart.
✅ Usage Recommendations
🔹 Broker
Use a broker with fast execution and low spreads:
- Recommended broker: RoboForex Prime .
🔹 Testing
For strategy testing, use:
- Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks.
- VPS: Use a VPS with low latency to the broker's servers.
🔹 Timeframe
- Optimal timeframe: M1 .
🔹 Instruments
- Best suited for currency pairs with low spreads and commissions, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
🔹 Account Type
- ECN , STP , Prime .
🔹 Minimum Deposit
- From $500 (or equivalent).
📂 Additional Materials
🔗 Ready-made presets and optimization file:
👉 Download
💡 Advantages of ChronoATR Guardian
- Automatic lot calculation: Risk minimization through capital management.
- Trend and volatility filtering: Increased entry accuracy.
- Ready-made presets: Saves time on setup.
- Optimization: Ability to adapt parameters to current market conditions.
🌟 Ideal For:
- Traders who value automation and precision.
- Scalpers working on short timeframes.
- Beginners looking for a simple and reliable tool.
🚀 Start trading with ChronoATR Guardian today!