(Trend Scalping Expert Advisor)

ChronoATR Guardian is a tool for automated trading on financial markets, designed to work on impulses with confirmation based on ATR (Average True Range) and trend. The advisor comes with ready-made presets for various currency pairs, making it easy to use even for beginners.

⚙️ Key Parameters

Parameter Description cSeconds Time interval (in seconds) for analyzing market conditions. PriceShotPercentATR Percentage of ATR that the price must move in one direction to open an order. RiskPercent Risk percentage for automatic lot calculation. FixedLotSize Fixed lot size (if auto-lot is disabled). UseAutoLot Enable/disable automatic lot calculation. ATRPeriod ATR indicator period. ATRMultiplierSL ATR multiplier for Stop Loss. ATRMultiplierTP ATR multiplier for Take Profit. ATRMultiplierTrailing ATR multiplier for trailing stop. Slippage Maximum allowable slippage in points. MagicNumber Unique identifier for the advisor's orders. MaxSpread Maximum allowable spread (in points). StartHour / EndHour Trading start and end hours. UseTradingTime Enable/disable time-based trading. UseTrendFilter Enable/disable trend filter. MATrendMethod / Period / Timeframe Moving average settings for trend filtering. UseATRFilter Enable/disable volatility filter. MinATR Minimum ATR value required to allow trading. ShowStatistics Display trade statistics on the chart.

✅ Usage Recommendations

🔹 Broker

Use a broker with fast execution and low spreads:

Recommended broker: RoboForex Prime .

🔹 Testing

For strategy testing, use:

Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks.

Every tick based on real ticks. VPS: Use a VPS with low latency to the broker's servers.

🔹 Timeframe

Optimal timeframe: M1 .

🔹 Instruments

Best suited for currency pairs with low spreads and commissions, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.

🔹 Account Type

ECN , STP , Prime .

🔹 Minimum Deposit

From $500 (or equivalent).

📂 Additional Materials

🔗 Ready-made presets and optimization file:

👉 Download

💡 Advantages of ChronoATR Guardian

Automatic lot calculation: Risk minimization through capital management.

Risk minimization through capital management. Trend and volatility filtering: Increased entry accuracy.

Increased entry accuracy. Ready-made presets: Saves time on setup.

Saves time on setup. Optimization: Ability to adapt parameters to current market conditions.

🌟 Ideal For:

Traders who value automation and precision.

Scalpers working on short timeframes.

Beginners looking for a simple and reliable tool.

🚀 Start trading with ChronoATR Guardian today!



