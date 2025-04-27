ChronoATR Guardian

🧠 ChronoATR Guardian

(Trend Scalping Expert Advisor)

ChronoATR Guardian is a tool for automated trading on financial markets, designed to work on impulses with confirmation based on ATR (Average True Range) and trend. The advisor comes with ready-made presets for various currency pairs, making it easy to use even for beginners.

⚙️ Key Parameters

Parameter
Description
cSeconds
Time interval (in seconds) for analyzing market conditions.
PriceShotPercentATR
Percentage of ATR that the price must move in one direction to open an order.
RiskPercent
Risk percentage for automatic lot calculation.
FixedLotSize
Fixed lot size (if auto-lot is disabled).
UseAutoLot
Enable/disable automatic lot calculation.
ATRPeriod
ATR indicator period.
ATRMultiplierSL
ATR multiplier for Stop Loss.
ATRMultiplierTP
ATR multiplier for Take Profit.
ATRMultiplierTrailing
ATR multiplier for trailing stop.
Slippage
Maximum allowable slippage in points.
MagicNumber
Unique identifier for the advisor's orders.
MaxSpread
Maximum allowable spread (in points).
StartHour / EndHour
Trading start and end hours.
UseTradingTime
Enable/disable time-based trading.
UseTrendFilter
Enable/disable trend filter.
MATrendMethod / Period / Timeframe
Moving average settings for trend filtering.
UseATRFilter
Enable/disable volatility filter.
MinATR
Minimum ATR value required to allow trading.
ShowStatistics
Display trade statistics on the chart.

Usage Recommendations

🔹 Broker

Use a broker with fast execution and low spreads:

🔹 Testing

For strategy testing, use:

  • Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks.
  • VPS: Use a VPS with low latency to the broker's servers.

🔹 Timeframe

  • Optimal timeframe: M1 .

🔹 Instruments

  • Best suited for currency pairs with low spreads and commissions, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.

🔹 Account Type

  • ECN , STP , Prime .

🔹 Minimum Deposit

  • From $500 (or equivalent).

📂 Additional Materials

🔗 Ready-made presets and optimization file:
👉 Download

💡 Advantages of ChronoATR Guardian

  • Automatic lot calculation: Risk minimization through capital management.
  • Trend and volatility filtering: Increased entry accuracy.
  • Ready-made presets: Saves time on setup.
  • Optimization: Ability to adapt parameters to current market conditions.

🌟 Ideal For:

  • Traders who value automation and precision.
  • Scalpers working on short timeframes.
  • Beginners looking for a simple and reliable tool.

🚀 Start trading with ChronoATR Guardian today!


