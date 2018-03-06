Expert Smart Trend

The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements.

The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter.

The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777767



Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/profi_mql

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29965

Economic news are used.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK. For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2008.01.01 to 2020.05.01. Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used. If false, the current currency and timeframe are used. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).





Pairs and timeframe

The EA optimized for the following pairs:

EURUSD / M5

GBPUSD / M5

GBPJPY / M5

USDCHF / M5

USDJPY / M5

AUDUSD / M5

GBPAUD / M5

USDCAD / M5

GBPCAD / M5

EURAUD / M5

EURCAD / M5

EURGBP / M5

EURJPY / M5

GBPCHF / M5

NZDUSD / M5

GBPNZD / M5

EURNZD / M5

Requirements and recommendations

It is recommended to install the EA on one chart, you can enable and disable currencies in the settings.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $1500 or $15 on a cent account.

5-digit brokers.

VPS.

Download set file.





Parameters

EURUSD / M5 - if true , use EURUSD M5;

- if , use EURUSD M5; ...

EURNZD / M5 - if true, use EURNZD M5;

Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use_Risk_StopLoss - The risk-based stop loss.

- The risk-based stop loss. Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.

- FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.

Percentage Risk — interest risk based on stop loss.

— interest risk based on stop loss. Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false );

- fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Multi_Currency_BackTest:

true - use the multi-currency tester;



false - use the current currency and timeframe;

Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

Economic news filter:

use_high(medium/low)_news - trade high/medium/low-impact news;

- trade high/medium/low-impact news;

Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;

- select Protocol to download economic news;

http





https



News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes;

- update news every N minutes;

Colors of news lines on the chart;



Show time on lines - show time for news lines;

- show time for news lines;



Style/width_Lines - style/width of lines.

Trading within the week:

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday - trade on Friday.

Time trading within a day:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT setting - GMT settings;

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

- automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

GMT Mode - manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).

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