ABS GoldGrid

pecial price of

$109

(regular price: $365)

.

.

Setup & Usage GuideReal-Time Monitoring:

ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.

It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls.

Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles.

Martingale strategy with user-defined safety settings

Flexible lot management: Fixed Lot or Auto Lot

Max Drawdown limit to pause trading at your chosen threshold

Simple setup: attach to chart, configure settings, and trade

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $300

Recommended Deposit: $1,000

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Leverage: 1:50 or higher (1:100+ recommended)

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation