ABS GoldGrid
- Experts
- Thi Ngoc Tram Le
- Version: 2.7
- Updated: 30 October 2025
Setup & Usage Guide: ABS Channel.
Real-Time Monitoring: ABS Signal.
Setup file from live signal
Basic setup file
What is ABS EA?
ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.
It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls.
Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles.Key Features
-
Martingale strategy with user-defined safety settings
-
Flexible lot management: Fixed Lot or Auto Lot
-
Max Drawdown limit to pause trading at your chosen threshold
-
Simple setup: attach to chart, configure settings, and trade
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $300
-
Recommended Deposit: $1,000
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Leverage: 1:50 or higher (1:100+ recommended)
-
VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
Trading involves significant risk, and losses can exceed your initial investment.
Martingale strategies carry high risk, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use at your own discretion.
For support or questions, please contact the seller via the comments section or private messages.
