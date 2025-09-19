ABS GoldGrid

What is ABS EA?

ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.
It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls.

Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles.

Key Features

  • Martingale strategy with user-defined safety settings

  • Flexible lot management: Fixed Lot or Auto Lot

  • Max Drawdown limit to pause trading at your chosen threshold

  • Simple setup: attach to chart, configure settings, and trade

Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $300

  • Recommended Deposit: $1,000

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher (1:100+ recommended)

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk, and losses can exceed your initial investment.
Martingale strategies carry high risk, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use at your own discretion.

For support or questions, please contact the seller via the comments section or private messages.

Reviews 15
small river p.f.
126
small river p.f. 2025.12.22 19:22 
 

good

fery379
118
fery379 2025.12.17 20:47 
 

Good one. I have had many grid eas. This is one of the better ones. Read developer guide carefully. My personal suggestion is you MUST use a stop loss; 5 to 10% Max DD.

Kali
319
Kali 2025.12.13 10:32 
 

I've been extremely impressed with the performance of ABS compared to many other grid bots out there. I've tried many, but this one stands out amongst the crowd. I gave it a go after trying out AOT, which I was also very impressed with. Le is an expert developer and the real deal in a marketplace otherwise full of scams. And for the current price point, it would be crazy not to try it out. Dial in your risk, have realistic expectations, and you'll be good to go. Highly recommend!

