MMM Japanese Candles

The EA strategy:

it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision;

You should purchase this EA because:

  1. it has been tested for a long time; 
  2. its indicator was deeply improved and optimized;
  3. the program is bugs free; 
  4. it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness; 
  5. it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology;
  6. it has bad time to trade inputs to avoid trading between 2 bad hours of day;
  7. define the maximum spread value to trade;
  8. define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading.

Short Positions Inputs

  • Take profit for Short Positions;
  • Stop loss for Short Positions;
  • Lots volume for Short Positions;
  • Trailing stop loss for Short Positions;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous Short positions (-1 = free).

Long Positions Inputs

  • Take profit for Long Positions;
  • Stop loss for Long Positions;
  • Lots volume for Long Positions;
  • Trailing stop loss for Long Positions;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous Long positions (-1 = free).

EA Engine Inputs

  • Minimum equity percentage to allow new positions;
  • Maximum Spread to allow any Trade;
  • Magic Number;
  • The starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  • The ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  • Display EA messages.

Candles Indicator's inputs

  • Candles' Period
This EA is optimized for the asset EURUSD at timeframe M15 for the period btween 01/01/2019 and 12/31/2019. If you want to trade another asset or work at a different timeframe, I strongly recommend you to perform inputs optimization by using the platform's Strategy Tester utility. This way it will surely find the best input values for you automatically. Learn something about the Strategy Tester usage.





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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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