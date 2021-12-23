Virtual Bot MT5

5

A real girder with "blood and bones".

Virtual Bot  will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot  will start opening real trades.  It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account. 


Input Parameters

        input group           "..........Choice...........";        
input start_enum      start=2;//Start 
input uchar           starting_real_orders=4;//Start opening real trades
input group           "Broker";
input string          c_omment="Virtual Bot MT5";//Comment
input int             spread=5;//Max Spread
input int             slippage=1;//Slippage
input long            MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number 
input group           "..............Exit Rules............";
input int             SL=400;//Stop Loss
input ushort          first_tp=15;//Take Profit (first position) 
input double          tp_chart=7;//Take Profit 
input int             max_next_tp=38;//Range TP
input int             PipsStep=28;//PipsStep for grid 
input int             Max_Trades=16;//MaxTrades
input bool            swap_true=true;//TP+Swap
input group           "...............MoneyManagement.......";
input double          Lots=0.01;//Lots
input double          MaxLots=2;//Max Lots
input double          booster=11;//Booster
input group           "...............Information.......";
input int             font_size=9;//Font size





Reviews 1
Roger
612
Roger 2025.01.14 03:18 
 

This is the best "girder" that I've found to date. It crushes the market with the proper sets. I use it on 6 pairs with rediculous profits. Support is as expected, very good. God bless Syzmon.

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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
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Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Indicators
The fact that round number levels have a significant influence on the market cannot be denied and should not be overlooked. These psychological levels are used by both retail Forex traders and major banks that deal in Forex.  Very simple and effective indicator and most importantly free. ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// The program does not work in the strategy tester.
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Hundreds of possible combinations and only two strategies. By using automated software like an EA, you can benefit from the following advantages: it can trade while you are sleeping, it is not susceptible to emotions and you can quickly run backtests. However, it is hard to ascertain whether an EA will help you to achieve consistent profits. Lots of EAs are profitable on a demo account, but for some unknown reason, when the trader tries to apply it on a live account with their own funds, suddenl
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Currency Correlation Plus is an expensive version of the indicator. It is equipped with the signal and is more equipped than its cheaper brother. The indicator helps us understand and see a correlation. Second chart makes it easy to analyze and trade multiple currencies. On the chart, you can post multiple pairs. Type in the selected currency pair in the settings and add it to the chart. Inputs One indicator on chart=True / two or more=False Alert Signal buy and sell for first chart and second
AMD Trend Risk Reward
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AMD Trend Risk Reward is an indicator which belongs to the group of trend indicators. It provides the possibility to take the correct decisions about timely market entrances or exits. Trend horizontal can cause a lot of headaches to the traders and can be the reason of money loss. By automatic optimizing the settings of our AMD Trend Risk Reward indicator you can avoid most of them and save your money. How to choose the best chart? Press the button [O] on the chart. Indicator automatically optim
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AMD Exclusive characterized by high efficiency and can constitute a complete system. Indicator based on Price Action, Statistics and Overbalance. We encourage you to study indicator on its own until you know the tendencies of how it behaves relative to price movement. Indicator automatically optimizes time frame M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 and W1 (press the button [O] on the chart). Filter OVB (overbalance) has three modes: Manual [button F on chart]. Semi-automatic [button F on chart]. Automatic [butt
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I am writing as is. Remember... "Another alarming fact can be a huge profit stated in the description of a trading robot. If the attached Strategy Tester reports show a sky-high balance, it most likely has to do with curve fitting. Often developers of such "money printing machines" do not even realize that their system is over-optimized and has too many external parameters. Let us support this assertion by another chart from the above-mentioned report   Optimization VS Reality: Evidence from ATC
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This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
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No fabricated fake forward tests or meaningless optimized backtests. No artificial intelligence and similar things. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between backtest results and actual results. One of the limitations of backtest is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. Spider Bot Pro uses a developed innovative technology involving virtual grid. Simply put, Spider will build virtual grid in the background, using them to constantly monitor the market to he
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Experts
Please Note:  The new version 3.10 default settings have been changed. If the default settings seem to bad for you this feel free to run a variation of your own settings. Remember to check the new EA for required margin and balance for your settings. Version 3.10 added the ability for greater profitability and slightly safer exits with 5 new parameters: - Multiplier - Next Multiplier - Take Profit (Chart) - Next Take Profit (Chart) - Repeated  The strategy is based on Bollinger Bands. It ass
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5 (1)
Experts
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Virtual Bot Pro will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot Pro will start opening real trades.  It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.  Input Parameters TF - the choice of time frame Start - choose whether you want to trade long or short positions only or both. Trend  Disabled  Enabled TF Trend - the choice of Time Frame for trend.   Spread - for 5 digit
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My new system... This is not a regular channel. Who is it for: - For people who want to understand the market. Tested and used in the real market (I use and not just encodes) Important !!! The system requires thinking. Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me. Is it possible? Trading has never been so easy. A combination of fibonacci and an intelligent channel plus levels of support and resistance. Setting out a channel is now very easy. Chan
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Dualistic indicator with multi-functional panel. Using trading indicators is part of any technical trader’s strategy. Paired with the right tools, it could help you gain more insight into price trends. The Veil indicator combines price points of a financial instrument over a specified time frame and makes summary calculations. In a nutshell, it identifies market trends, showing current support and resistance levels, and also forecasting future levels. Is the system important?  "The AMOUNT of mo
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Commercial version of open code . A forex trader can create a simple trading strategy to take advantage trading opportunities using MA Histogram or associated indicators. MA Histogram are used primarily as trend indicators and also identify support and resistance levels. Improved version 1.30 XXX Added:  Take Profit  Stop Loss  Automatic optimization  Result  R/R  Consecutive losses
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Experts
One of the most common Bollinger Band strategies is using them to gauge if a market is overbought or oversold.A lot of traders will use these bands and look for price to revert back the middle band or to the mean.When using a mean reversion strategy we are assuming that if price deviates or moves too far away from the mean it will eventually have to come back.This is often looked at as price moving back from an overbought or oversold market into more true value. Bollinger Bands react to price a
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MA Histogram Pro is an expensive version of the indicator. It is equipped with the second Take Profit (TP) and is more equipped ( has a positive optimization method) than its cheaper brother.  Simple and effective system with automatic optimization. See my forecasts . MA Histogram are used primarily as trend indicators and also identify support and resistance levels. Equipment:  Take Profit 1    Take Profit 2   Stop Loss  Automatic optimization  Result  R/R  Consecutive losses
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The Simple Envelopes forex trading strategy combines the popular envelopes indicator and two others(ATR, Trend indicator) to look for trade entry  in the direction of the major trend. What are Moving Average Envelopes? A moving average envelope consists of a   moving average and two other lines . One line is above the moving average and the other line is below the moving average. Together, these two lines form an upper and lower envelope. Entry example:  Upper Envelope: 14-day SMA + (14-day SM
My Super Hero MT4
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Experts
Professional strategy This EA clearly controls the market and and performs a statistical price analysis.  The best technologies for professional trading: universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot! What should be remembered. Some advice: Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.  Play with the main trend. Calculate your entry risk. If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy. If you do not have
Mega Indicator MT4
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Indicators
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing.
Black Horse MT4
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a ran
My Super Hero MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
This EA clearly controls the market and performs a statistical price analysis.  The best technologies for professional trading: a universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot! What should be remembered? Some advice: Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.  Play with the main trend. Calculate your entry risk. If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy. If you do not have a proven expert, you ca
Dual Space Time
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5 (1)
Experts
Important !!! Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me. Multi-currency expert.          At the beginning, I suggest: EURUSD and GBPUSD               Tested in three steps ( Tester/Demo/Real  ) TF - H1  recommended Personally i use M1 for EURUSD only The most important thing is to get out of position                     "Stable version. Tester/Demo/Real ";                      "  Applied systems:";            "- Positioning system";           "- Pa
Forex Grid EA
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Do you like to trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD?  This expert may be for you. Trading starts with pending orders: buylimit and selllimit. The second order is at the market price - the so-called probing order (reduces risk). Then the EA adjusts subsequent orders according to the market situation. Both the first and subsequent orders are closed based on a trailing stop. The expert selects the volume himself, as well as how many positions will be closed.          input start_enum      inp_start= 2 ; //S
Permament Grid
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
The Forex grid trading strategy is a technique that seeks to make a profit on the natural movement of the market. The robot is designed to trade on GBPUSD, but can also trade on other pairs. EA has the advantage of simplicity and a unique position enhancer. What is important. Positions are opened at the close of the candle.  Input parameters: Start   Trend in pips. Comment; Max Spread (Digits 5) Slippage Magic Number  Stop Loss Take Profit (first position)  Average Take Profit  PipsStep for gri
The Hybrid
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Ma
Katana FX Infinity MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel. Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating
Black Horse MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a rang
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Roger
612
Roger 2025.01.14 03:18 
 

This is the best "girder" that I've found to date. It crushes the market with the proper sets. I use it on 6 pairs with rediculous profits. Support is as expected, very good. God bless Syzmon.

Szymon Palczynski
17312
Reply from developer Szymon Palczynski 2025.01.15 12:03
Thank you for your reviews. Remember this is forex and be careful.
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