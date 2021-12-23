Virtual Bot MT5
- Experts
-
Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 29 December 2021
- Activations: 5
A real girder with "blood and bones".
Virtual Bot will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot will start opening real trades. It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.
Input Parameters
input group "..........Choice..........."; input start_enum start=2;//Start input uchar starting_real_orders=4;//Start opening real trades input group "Broker"; input string c_omment="Virtual Bot MT5";//Comment input int spread=5;//Max Spread input int slippage=1;//Slippage input long MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number input group "..............Exit Rules............"; input int SL=400;//Stop Loss input ushort first_tp=15;//Take Profit (first position) input double tp_chart=7;//Take Profit input int max_next_tp=38;//Range TP input int PipsStep=28;//PipsStep for grid input int Max_Trades=16;//MaxTrades input bool swap_true=true;//TP+Swap input group "...............MoneyManagement......."; input double Lots=0.01;//Lots input double MaxLots=2;//Max Lots input double booster=11;//Booster input group "...............Information......."; input int font_size=9;//Font size
This is the best "girder" that I've found to date. It crushes the market with the proper sets. I use it on 6 pairs with rediculous profits. Support is as expected, very good. God bless Syzmon.