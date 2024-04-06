Fundamental Robot MT5

Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.



The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk.





Using EA :



The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters.



These are main parameters must be set :



General Options



Time Frame



Sensitivity : Sensitivity of signal engine to trend changes : High / Medium / Low Sensitivity.





Minimum Distance to Open New Position





Limit Number of Positions With : Nothing. Don't Limit / with Current Symbol / with Current Magic Number / All Positions on Account





Maximum Number of Positions





Trade Type : Only Long / Only Short / Long and Short / Long or Short





Stop Opening



Maximum Spread to Open Position



Magic Number



Show Panel On Chart

Closing Positions



Take Profit



Action for in-Loss Positions : Wait for TP / Stop Loss / Averaging - Multiply Volumes / Averaging - Add Volumes





Close Positions on Signal Reversal : Never / Only With Profit / Always





Stop Loss



Averaging Distance



Averaging Volume Multiplier



Averaging Volume Add



Averaging Maximum Volume Per Trade



Averaging Maximum Number of Trades



Apply (Spread,Max Pos,News,Stop) Filters to Averaging Positions

Volume



Volume Calculation Method : Fixed Lots / Dynamic Lots based on Balance,Equity,Free Margin / Risk Percent based on Balance,Equity,Free Margin





Fixed Lots



Lots Per 1000 Balance/Equity/FreeMargin



Risk Percentage of Balance/Equity/FreeMargin



Maximum Volume Per Trade



Minimum Volume Per Trade

Trailing Stop / Break Even

Trailing Stop Loss



Trailing Start



Trailing Stop



Trailing Step



Break Even



Activate Break Even After Loss

Date and Time Filter

Options to Set different time filters for each day

News Filter Inputs



Block Trading During Low Impact News



Minutes Before Low Impact News



Minutes After Low Impact News



Block Trading During Medium Impact News



Minutes Before Medium Impact News



Minutes After Medium Impact News



Block Trading During High Impact News



Minutes Before High Impact News



Minutes After High Impact News

Notifications

Include Account Number



Include Trading Symbol



Include TimeFrame



Text to Include on Notifications



Show PopUp Alerts



Send Push Notifications to the Mobile Terminals

Send Telegram Messages (How to setup Telegram Notifications)





Optimizing EA :

This EA doesn't need any optimization on Signal Producing Engine. Optimization needs only for averaging/trailing stop/break even ...



(important) Optimize EA for the last 6 month before using, and update optimization every 1-2 month.

Optimization of EA is so fast and easy. We recommend below Optimization inputs. Of course you can select more fields to test and optimize.



Time Frame : H1 to D1



H1 to D1 Take Profit : 300 to 2100 step 300



300 to 2100 step 300 Averaging Distance : 1000 to 7000 step 1000



1000 to 7000 step 1000 Averaging Volume Multiplier : 2 to 5 step 1



2 to 5 step 1 Show Panel On Chart : false for faster testing.



false for faster testing. All other settings : Default Values.

* All above values are for 5-digit accounts. For 4-digit accounts use 0.1X of above values.





Tips :



It is recommended to run optimization with constant volume to find the largest profit with low drawdowns. Then you can change the volume calculation method and run a single test.



It is recommended to optimize Custom Parameter.

You can run EA on several charts and symbols. Try to use different Magic Number input for each chart.

EA works on Hedge accounts.







We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here







