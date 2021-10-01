Blazing Night Scalper MT5

BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER

ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED





Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours.



We developed a grid recovery solution that works very well and added it to Blazing Night Scalper trading with 6 different symbols simultaneously.

These are the 6 Symbols we are now trading with on the M5 timeframe:

AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURUSD,GBPAUD

Attach this EA to the M5 Timeframe on AUDCAD and Set Multi Symbol to True to trade all 6 symbols together. The EA will auto detect your symbol Suffix if your broker has one.



If trading all 6 Symbols we recommend a balance of $1,000,

If trading 3 of these symbols we would recommend a start balance of $500.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































