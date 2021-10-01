Blazing Night Scalper MT5

4.85

BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER

ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED

Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours. 

We developed a grid recovery solution that works very well and added it to Blazing Night Scalper trading with 6 different symbols simultaneously. 

These are the 6 Symbols we are now trading with on the M5 timeframe:
AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURUSD,GBPAUD
Attach this EA to the M5 Timeframe on AUDCAD and Set Multi Symbol to True to trade all 6 symbols together. The EA will auto detect your symbol Suffix if your broker has one.

If trading all 6 Symbols we recommend a balance of $1,000,
If trading 3 of these symbols we would recommend a start balance of $500.









































































































































Reviews 28
davideromiti80
59
davideromiti80 2022.03.02 09:03 
 

For me, the best night scalper, every night open from 3 to 10/12 operation with a high % of winning, (many night 100%). and Scott is everywere! when my account mql5 dont allow to download an update, also if is not a problem of the creator of EA, Scott with remote desktop made it all work! I got it in conjunction with MIDNIGHT (same creator), together they do incredible things

Julian Chan
254
Julian Chan 2022.01.27 15:21 
 

Awesome Ea. Author is very supportive of his EA and still adds features based on the feedback of users.

Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.12.21 08:49 
 

★☆★☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评五星级。 兴趣交流微信=917552750。★☆★☆★

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davideromiti80
59
davideromiti80 2022.03.02 09:03 
 

For me, the best night scalper, every night open from 3 to 10/12 operation with a high % of winning, (many night 100%). and Scott is everywere! when my account mql5 dont allow to download an update, also if is not a problem of the creator of EA, Scott with remote desktop made it all work! I got it in conjunction with MIDNIGHT (same creator), together they do incredible things

Julian Chan
254
Julian Chan 2022.01.27 15:21 
 

Awesome Ea. Author is very supportive of his EA and still adds features based on the feedback of users.

Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.12.21 08:49 
 

★☆★☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评五星级。 兴趣交流微信=917552750。★☆★☆★

Ka Yiu Wong
1249
Ka Yiu Wong 2021.12.15 04:56 
 

After change the lot size, the earning is much better. Thank you Scott !! Awesome !!

Scott Fredeman
39322
Reply from developer Scott Fredeman 2021.12.15 04:59
Hi Ka, you may want to message me on MQL messaging and I can assist you. I will need to know your start balance to suggest lot sizing. I suggest max .05 per $1,000 of balance. Some of my backtests and other users use .1 for $1,000 but you will get more drawdown on heavy lot sizes. That goes for any trading system. Increase your lot a little at a time. Again I suggest max .05 per $1,000 of balance. And message me directly for support.
Mql5User
583
Mql5User 2021.12.13 22:41 
 

Author is 200% active, always trying to improve, always supporting at telegram private group

Kratoner
872
Kratoner 2021.12.13 16:53 
 

It is a good EA, but it can chain too many losses and with a normal risk it can have very good periods and other periods capable of emptying your account. I think you need news filters and volatility filters as you never lose but when you start losing it becomes a money hole. I cannot recommend their purchase until they implement more sophisticated filters.

Scott Fredeman
39322
Reply from developer Scott Fredeman 2021.12.13 17:22
Thank you for your review.... If you use the recommended .05 per $1,000 you will see 25% to 30% drawdown over a 12 year period. If you are using more than .05 per $1,000 it will explain why you may have had more trouble than you should have. Anything more than .1 per $1,000 of course will empty your account. Using our recommended lot sizes you will NOT empty your account. There are filters included in the EA such as close by hour 2. Many use this to get out of trades earlier in the session to avoid heavier drawdowns. That is one option for you as well as keeping the lot size to under .05 per $1000. I hope this helps you understand the EA better.
Figg
285
Figg 2021.12.06 17:52 
 

Earning like crazy, low DD good RR. Advise to not let trades run over the next day. Cut losses fast preferable within 0-9hours.

Eldy Yakin Sinit
949
Eldy Yakin Sinit 2021.12.02 13:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.11.29 13:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Josearago
161
Josearago 2021.11.26 14:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Hausberger
506
David Hausberger 2021.11.25 13:39 
 

Great Ea

GAV450
91
GAV450 2021.11.19 03:49 
 

I purchased this EA 2 weeks ago, its 50% paid for, Scott and Ei are relentless with the support through the Telegram app, I swear they dont sleep, EA works really well and the support is within minutes, what more could you ask for.

ThomasAlbornozB
58
ThomasAlbornozB 2021.11.17 18:54 
 

Excelente EA muy contento con la compra, llevo operando un par de semanas y realmente deja resultados con ganancias constantes, la atención al cliente es buena ya que siempre están disponibles para ayudar. Solo recomiendo que compren directamente por el sitio de Mql5 y no por intermediadiros ya que hay muchos estafadores infiltrados en los grupos de telegram haciendose pasar por vendedores o similares.

Julianto Putra
199
Julianto Putra 2021.11.17 15:53 
 

Buy this product and you will get 3 benefits:

1. Consistent profit

2. Very helpful mentors Scott and Ei

3. Telegram groups that are always active and always updated

Ooh 1 more, combine with Midnight Blitz for the best result.

So, 5 stars for perfect profit and support for all customers. Keep it up Scott and Ei..

Angelo Francesco De Tommasi
498
Angelo Francesco De Tommasi 2021.11.11 17:09 
 

Ottimo programma, di solito la promessa di buoni guadagni si ha con una minore operatività del programma, ma devo constatare che questo EA ha una buona frequenza di operazioni e fino ad ora ha avuto un solo stop loss, che successivamente ha recuperato in vincite successive, sono molto soddisfatto almeno fino ad ora, mentre vi scrivo è stata rilasciata una nuova versione, segno che lo sviluppatore non ci lascia soli.

Yoseph Soegianto Kriswanto
425
Yoseph Soegianto Kriswanto 2021.11.11 06:23 
 

Bought this EA end of October. Had couple problem due to VPS that I am using. Scott and Ei were very helpful and supportive to solve my problem even though I am the only one who has this problem from hundreds of customer. They didn't lie when they said they will offer fanatical support. I am new to this EA world, but feel really lucky that I bought this EA and meet Scott and his team. The EA itself making profit everyday and their support is just AMAZING. Thank you Scott and Ei

makasu123
186
makasu123 2021.11.07 19:44 
 

author is helpful and committed. happy to get his ea.

Wolfgang Rockert
2455
Wolfgang Rockert 2021.11.06 12:06 
 

Perfect, has a smoothe profit curve... very good....

Mr. Kha
68
Mr. Kha 2021.11.05 10:20 
 

Im agree with all of you guys, the EA, support and telegram group are outstanding. Thanks Scott team!

Alfred Charano
4452
Alfred Charano 2021.11.05 07:43 
 

Very well built EA .... & profitable ...no toxic strategy ....very nice author & team ....

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