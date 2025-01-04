Telegram to MT5 Coppy

4.83

Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution

Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency.

[Instructions] [DEMO]

Key Features

  1. Direct Telegram API Integration

    • Authenticate via phone number and secure code.
    • Easily manage Chat IDs through a user-friendly EXE bridge.
    • Add, delete, and refresh multiple channels/chats for simultaneous signal copying.

  2. Signal Parsing with Advanced Filters

    • Skips unwanted signals containing exception words (e.g., "report," "result").
    • Supports flexible SL and TP formats: Price, pips, or points.
    • Automatically calculates entry points for signals that specify points instead of prices.

  3. Order Customization and Flexibility

    • Configure order size with multiple modes: Fixed lots, dynamic lots (% risk), or symbol-specific lots.
    • Adjust SL/TP using signal data or custom parameters.
    • Set slippage limits, pending order expiration times, and retry parameters for seamless execution.

  4. Comprehensive Symbol Management

    • Exclude specific symbols or map to broker-specific symbols.
    • Customize symbol mapping between signals and broker symbols (e.g., GOLD=XAUUSD).

  5. Advanced Risk and Trade Management

    • Set daily, weekly, or monthly loss limits in percentages or currency.
    • Automatically stop copying when loss limits are reached.
    • Enable breakeven and dynamic trailing stops for optimized profits.

  6. Time and Trade Filters

    • Manage trading hours and allowed days.
    • Limit the maximum number of trades or losses per day.

  7. Seamless Integration and Setup

    • User-friendly EXE interface for secure Telegram login and chat/channel management.
    • Copy signals from multiple channels simultaneously by deploying the utility on separate charts.

  8. Flexible Command Recognition

    • Recognizes commands for closing, modifying, or deleting orders based on signal text.
    • Supports phrases like "close all positions," "move SL to breakeven," and more.

Who Is This Utility For?

This tool is perfect for traders looking to automate their strategies or signal subscribers. With its intuitive interface, extensive customization, and reliable signal processing, Telegram to MT5 is an indispensable assistant.

Why Choose Telegram to MT5?
  • No need for DLLs, ensuring maximum security and compatibility.
  • Fully customizable settings to suit your trading style and risk tolerance.
  • Reliable processing of even complex signals and unconventional formats.

Get Started Today

Revolutionize your trading approach with Telegram to MT5. Achieve efficiency, accuracy, and confidence in every trade.

The main reasons for not copying a signal:

  • You did not run the program as an administrator, for correct operation, run the exe file (bridge to telegram) as an administrator 
  • If Telegram is blocked in your country, then you should use a VPN on the entire PC that will allow the EXE bridge file to connect to Telegram; one solution is to place the copier on a VPN that does not have Telegram blocked. 
  • Auto trading is not enabled, you must enable auto trading in the terminal settings

#MT5Utility #TelegramTrading #ForexTools #SignalCopying #TradeAutomation #TradingMadeSimple #ExpertAdvisor #ForexSignals


Reviews 6
GustavoTeruya
47
GustavoTeruya 2025.04.13 20:05 
 

Sergey is always here when we need support. He replies to questions very quickly. I Recommend the EA!

56144051
22
56144051 2025.03.03 01:04 
 

Sergey is very helpful with all installation process. its working just fine, be sure to reach out to Sergey for any problems you encounter, he's always on top of anything you have concerns about his product. Thanks. Sergey, I hope you also give out free versions of your products that we can test out. Sorry i have to delete my previous review, i cant change the rating. But anyway this app is amazing and been delivering good results. Thanks.

Shah Rizan Bin Mohd Kasim
236
Shah Rizan Bin Mohd Kasim 2025.02.11 06:12 
 

The software works well and is easy to use. Thank you for creating it.

Recommended products
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Utilities
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicators
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
Mew Account Statistic
Vu Bao Linh
Indicators
Indicator Statistics MultiPairs 1. Current Openning Ords - Symbols Openning + Buy Orders + Buy Volume + Sell Orders +Sell Volume - Floating by Symbols 2. Closed Orders - Statistics by Today, Week, Month, YTD and Volume - Sum of Closed Orders by Symbol 3. Statistics by Day - Statistics by Day and Volume 4. DrawDown by Day - Each day DrawDown in Week - Percent of DrawDown Contact me at Telegram @MaiMew68
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (1)
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Urban Pulse is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to GBPUSD on timeframe H1 . That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Important: Price has been increased to $150. Only 1 copies are available at this price. Channel link =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar Blog   link =
Binance Futures Trade Panel
Ping You Jiang
Utilities
Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate MT5 users to directly trade Binance Futures, the program provides the following trading functions: 1. Imitate the trading style of Binance Futures and provide a friendly operation panel; 2. Enter api and secret by yourself (you need to open futures trading permission in Binance api) to get leverage, balance and other information; 3. Support limitOrder (limit order), marketOrder (market order), stopLimit (limit stop p
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
Teaching TINN
Andriy Sydoruk
1 (1)
Utilities
The Teaching T-INN utility was created to train architecture neural networks (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet adapted to the currency market. The utility file must be placed in the scripts folder and run on the chart and timeframe on which you want to train the neural network. The result of the training will be recorded in a file, and the entire training process is displayed in the console on the chart and an additional log file. Before starting the script, it is necessary to download all the stori
FREE
EasyTrend Pro for MT5
Denis Glaz
3 (1)
Indicators
Powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you. Difference from a classic version The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without switching the schedu
Orion Telegram Notifier Bot
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Utilities
Orion Telegram Notifier Bot  allows the trader to receive trade notifications in his Telegram whenever a position is opened or closed. The EA sends notifications showing the Symbol, Magic Number, Direction, Lot (Volume), Entry Price, Exit Price, Take Profit, Stop-Loss and Profit of the position. How to setup Orion Telegram Notifier? Open Telegram and Search for “BotFather” Click or Type “/newbot” Create a nickname and username (Example: nickname: MT5trades   - username: MT5TelegramBot) *The use
Gerenciador de ordens manuais
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Utilities
Robot Manual Order Manager is a tool that allows you to automatically include Stop Loss, Breakeven, Take Profit and partials in open trades. Be it a market order or a limit order. Besides, it automatically conducts your trade, moving your stop or ending trades, according to the parameters you choose. To make your operations more effective, the Manual Orders Manager Robot has several indicators that can be configured to work on your trade. Among the options you can count on the features: Conducti
MT5 message notification to Telegram
Pei Lin Da
Utilities
This EA is an intelligent trading assistant designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. By seamlessly integrating the Telegram messaging service, it helps traders monitor trading activities in real-time and supports automated message alerts with chart screenshots. Users can receive instant notifications for both trade entries and exits via Telegram, ensuring constant awareness of market movements. Core Features Real-Time Trade Notifications Entry Alerts : Supports sending trade direction, lot size,
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Cannon Trend
Tan Au Phuong
4.39 (59)
Experts
EA Cannon Trend is a powerful trading assistant designed to completely eliminate personal emotions from the trading process. Developed using MQL5, the EA makes decisions entirely based on predefined rules and strategies, ensuring consistency and efficiency without being influenced by human emotions. Outstanding Features of Cannon Trend: With 5 trading strategy modes, Cannon Trend is suitable for both beginners and professional traders. Customize to match your style: Easily adjust the parameters
FREE
Gold key level volatility indices
Betty Naliaka Barasa
Utilities
The Gold Key Level Volatility MT5 Indicator is a robust tool designed to help traders track volatility and key price levels across various assets, including gold and popular volatility indices. This indicator excels at measuring market volatility and identifying critical price levels, such as support and resistance, providing traders with valuable insights for making informed trading decisions. It is particularly suited for assets like gold and synthetic volatility indices, such as Volatility 75
Smart Currency Strength MT5
Francesco Baldi
Indicators
Smart Currency Strength is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies. It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought). The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength trend
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilities
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP  (Central Power ) MT5  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be
N second K line graph
Chaoping Huang
Utilities
N-second K-line chart, customizable, monitoring multiple seconds of multiple symbols simultaneously, all Chinese parameters, easy to use -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonabl
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
News Clock for MT5
Victor Klenov
Utilities
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience by sending real-time trade notifications and comprehensive reports to your Telegram channel. Ideal for signal providers and trainers, this utility copies trades placed manually or by other EAs in your account, offering customizable alerts, advanced trade management, and a user-friendly dashboard for performance insights. It streamlines communication with subscribers without relying o
Mt5 to telegram signal sender
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
@ https://www.mql5.com Mt5 to Telegram Signal Sender Product Description: Mt5 to Telegram Signal Sender is a simple yet powerful metatrader 5 utility that lets you manually send messages from your chart directly to a Telegram chat, group, or channel. Designed for traders who want quick and reliable communication with their trading teams or personal Telegram channels, this tool provides a user-friendly graphical interface where you can configure your Telegram Bot and instantly send messages. This
G Channel Indicator
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
G Channels – Efficient Adaptive Channel Indicator Introduction Channel indicators are widely used in technical analysis, offering valuable insights into price movements, trend identification, and volatility. Most channel-based indicators, such as Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels, rely on a central tendency estimator (e.g., a moving average) combined with a volatility component to define upper and lower bands. The G Channels indicator takes this concept further by leveraging a highly efficie
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Experts
Hello! I am a professional trader with experience trading on the Forex and Moscow Exchange margin markets. Trading in total for about 14 years. For all the time of trading, I have gained tremendous knowledge, experience and understanding of the essence of the market. I want to tell you that for a beginner, the market seems like a place to make easy profits. But this is an illusion and a big mistake. The market changes all the time, volatility changes, trends are replaced by flats, and flats by t
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
Utilities
Need to open multiple positions/trades all at once?  We've created your easy solution. You can now enter multiple positions at one time. You can set you Lot size, Number of positions, Take profit, and stop loss. For example: You want to buy 3, 5, 10 or any number of positions with a certain lot size. You can now do so by simply tapping the "Buy" button.  Or  For Example: You want to sell 3, 5, 10 or any number of positions with a certain lot size. You can do so by simply clicking the "Sell" bu
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilities
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
Akihiko
Dragan Drenjanin
2.5 (2)
Experts
Akihiko is a sophisticated trading robot distinguished by its minimalist user interface, designed to deliver powerful functionality with simplicity at its core. To further enhance its capabilities, I’m excited to announce the release of version 19, a significant update that refines its performance and usability. This robot integrates a versatile strategy, blending multiple options to adapt to diverse market conditions. It employs carefully crafted rules for initiating both long and short positi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (189)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (545)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (136)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (50)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (10)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Utilities
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts . [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 100% self hosted Easy to install and use It can copy from MT4 to
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilities
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
Hotkeys for Streamdeck
Manuel Michiels
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
Click and Go Trade Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
Utilities
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders, y
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Professional Pattern Scanner Overview The CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 is an advanced multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed by Helios Technologies that specializes in detecting and trading CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns with intelligent trend alignment. This EA combines institutional trading concepts with smart signal management to provide high-probability trading opportunities across multiple markets. Key Features Trend-Aligned Sig
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager
John Gicharu Nyoike
Utilities
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA Description: The SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA is the pinnacle of trade management tools for the MT5 platform. Combining the advanced trade management features of the SSFx Hedge Manager EA with the comprehensive backtesting capabilities of the SSFx Manual Backtester, this ultimate product empowers traders to refine and optimize their strategies with unmatched flexibility. This EA focuses on a hedging-based approach to risk management, providing traders with a dyn
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, managed auto
Binance Trade Manager
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (3)
Utilities
Binance Trade Manager — is an utility that allows you to transmit trade orders from your MetaTrader 5 to the Binance exchange. It will suite you if you want to use your favorite MetaTrader 5, getting all the benefits of trading cryptocurrencies directly on the exchange (low commission, high liquidity, absolute transparency, etc.) Binance Trade Manager can work in two modes: copying trades from a demo-account , which your MetaTrader 5 is connected to (cryptocurrencies must be available on this ac
Binance Quotes Updater
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Utilities
This service is designed to stream online cryptocurrency quotes   from the Binance exchange to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want to see the quotes of cryptocurrencies in real time — in the Market watch window and on the MetaTrader 5 charts. After running the service, you will have fully featured and automatically updated  cryptocurrency charts in your MetaTrader 5. You can apply templates, color schemes, technical indicators and any non-trading tools to
Myfxpaddy Boom and Crash Range Detector
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilities
Boom and Crash Range Detector: Your Secret Weapon for Trading Spikes! Introducing the Boom and Crash Range Detector , a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Developed using a strategy composed and optimized with the help of a machine learning model, the system is built on vast amounts of historical data that have been analyzed to perfection. The result? A highly accurate system that identifies where those lucrative spikes are likely to occur. Here’s why this needs to
More from author
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
PatternEdge AI
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
Pattern Edge AI Smart Expert Advisor Based on Candlestick Patterns + DCA + Martingale Pattern Edge AI is a powerful, all-in-one trading robot that merges Price Action logic , fractal support/resistance zones , and an intelligent grid system with adaptive capital management. It's designed for traders who want high-probability entries while maintaining strict risk control . What Makes It Stand Out: Entry signals are generated using reliable candlestick patterns like the Hammer, Piercing Pattern, M
FREE
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automated trading should help you grow your capital — not confuse you with endless settings and theories. SPARK is a lightweight yet effective Expert Advisor designed to give beginners a confident start with a focus on precision and simplicity. Why is SPARK different? Focused on EUR/USD: The EA is specifically optimized for EUR/USD, one of the most liquid and stable currency pairs. Built on liquidity breakout logic: SPARK identifies and reacts to unique liquidity zones where price is likely to b
FREE
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the world of innovative and efficient gold trading with GoldPro - an advanced trading robot specifically designed to help you achieve success in the Gold market. The advisor uses the averaging technique, you should perceive this not as good or bad, but as an approach that works in the market, discarding the unipolar belief that one method is good and the other is bad, it exists and can be successfully applied, this is a fact. Reliability and Experience: GoldPro is the result of car
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Article about Risk Manager h ttps://ww
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer   is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. Main functions: 1. Technical analysis: Support for popular indicators: EMA (short/long), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ATR, Bollinger Bands, Pivot Points, Fibonacci. Identifying trends, divergences and key levels. 2. Working with news background: Rec
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT5 is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT5 to MT4, from MT4 to MT5, as well as between accounts of the same type. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ DEMO ] [ Instruction ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version — Coppy Master MT4 — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending and receiving tra
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [ DEMO ]   [ Instruction for utility ] Customizable Signal Messages You can ful
TrendGap Hunter
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
TrendGap Hunter TrendGap Hunter   is an automated advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a proven trend strategy based on SuperTrend and Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis for precise entries and exits. Main features Combination of   SuperTrend   and   FVG Breakout   indicators to filter out false signals Flexible methods of volume calculation: Fixed lot % of balance or free margin Several ways to set stop loss: By SuperTrend level Along the Fair Value Gap Join our community   and share your results
FREE
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
FREE
Forex Calculator MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Forex Calculator   is a must-have program for every trader. This script allows you to calculate the percentage% risk of a deposit depending on the set Stop Loss in pips. The advantages of the script: You always know exactly what you are risking in every trade The calculator takes into account the contract specification Only 2 columns for data entry risk and Stop Loss size in pips Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 Options Risk_in_%   – the percentage of
FREE
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [ DEMO ]   Instruction for utility Customizable Signal Messages You can fully c
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.57 (7)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -     it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is to trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before buying, be sure to test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester. Сontrol risks   To control risks in th
Percent RiskTradePad MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column   – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
FREE
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop (by points or candle shado
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Smart Grid Set EA is a flexible and user-friendly expert advisor for placing pending orders in a grid. It supports breakeven logic, multiple trailing-stop modes, manual grid placement, customisable lot sizes, and an intuitive on-chart interface. It is ideal for traders who employ grid or averaging strategies. Key Features Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in a customisable grid Supports individual lot sizes for each grid level Built-in trailing stop: classic, by candle highs/lows, or by movin
FREE
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
FREE
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
4 (2)
Utilities
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
FREE
Drawdown Detective
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Drawdown Detective Overview: Drawdown Detective is a utility script for MetaTrader 4 designed to help traders analyze their open and closed positions. It calculates key metrics including open position risk, potential profit/loss, the number of trades without Stop Loss or Take Profit, as well as monthly performance statistics such as net profit and maximum drawdown. Key Features: Open Trade Analysis: Automatically detects all currently traded instruments. Calculates net lot exposure per symbol. E
FREE
Forex Calculator MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Forex Calculator   is a must-have program for every trader. This script allows you to calculate the percentage% risk of a deposit depending on the set Stop Loss in pips. The advantages of the script: You always know exactly what you are risking in every trade The calculator takes into account the contract specification Only 2 columns for data entry risk and Stop Loss size in pips Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 Options Risk_in_%   – the percentage of
FREE
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
FREE
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
FREE
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
FREE
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
FREE
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Description of the advisor Smart Expert Advisor is an automatic grid trading advisor with auto-selection of settings for each trading pair. The Expert Advisor automatically selects the settings for each currency pair, thus you do not need to define the parameters for each pair, calculations are based on the volatility of the instrument being traded. At the time of trading, you can set the direction of entry points. Enable filter by trend. About strategy The EA is based on the logic of catching
Filter:
GustavoTeruya
47
GustavoTeruya 2025.04.13 20:05 
 

Sergey is always here when we need support. He replies to questions very quickly. I Recommend the EA!

fselvan2000
246
fselvan2000 2025.03.12 18:36 
 

Hi I faced 2 issues and sent a private message to you...Please take a look and revert to me at the earliest.

Sergey Batudayev
23258
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.03.13 18:36
hello! Nice to meet you Fselvan!
Already answer to you in DM. Best regards,
Sergey
56144051
22
56144051 2025.03.03 01:04 
 

Sergey is very helpful with all installation process. its working just fine, be sure to reach out to Sergey for any problems you encounter, he's always on top of anything you have concerns about his product. Thanks. Sergey, I hope you also give out free versions of your products that we can test out. Sorry i have to delete my previous review, i cant change the rating. But anyway this app is amazing and been delivering good results. Thanks.

Shah Rizan Bin Mohd Kasim
236
Shah Rizan Bin Mohd Kasim 2025.02.11 06:12 
 

The software works well and is easy to use. Thank you for creating it.

Philippe Andreas Bachmann
515
Philippe Andreas Bachmann 2025.01.20 17:19 
 

The copier is working great, and Sergey is very helpful and here to support! 6 Stars to Sergey!

Abdimalik N
106
Abdimalik N 2025.01.12 23:04 
 

It’s absolutely great software for coping.

Reply to review