Telegram to MT5 Coppy

Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution

Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency.

Key Features

Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code.

Easily manage Chat IDs through a user-friendly EXE bridge.

Add, delete, and refresh multiple channels/chats for simultaneous signal copying. Signal Parsing with Advanced Filters Skips unwanted signals containing exception words (e.g., "report," "result").

Supports flexible SL and TP formats: Price, pips, or points.

Automatically calculates entry points for signals that specify points instead of prices. Order Customization and Flexibility Configure order size with multiple modes: Fixed lots, dynamic lots (% risk), or symbol-specific lots.

Adjust SL/TP using signal data or custom parameters.

Set slippage limits, pending order expiration times, and retry parameters for seamless execution. Comprehensive Symbol Management Exclude specific symbols or map to broker-specific symbols.

Customize symbol mapping between signals and broker symbols (e.g., GOLD=XAUUSD). Advanced Risk and Trade Management Set daily, weekly, or monthly loss limits in percentages or currency.

Automatically stop copying when loss limits are reached.

Enable breakeven and dynamic trailing stops for optimized profits. Time and Trade Filters Manage trading hours and allowed days.

Limit the maximum number of trades or losses per day. Seamless Integration and Setup User-friendly EXE interface for secure Telegram login and chat/channel management.

Copy signals from multiple channels simultaneously by deploying the utility on separate charts. Flexible Command Recognition Recognizes commands for closing, modifying, or deleting orders based on signal text.

Supports phrases like "close all positions," "move SL to breakeven," and more.

Who Is This Utility For?

This tool is perfect for traders looking to automate their strategies or signal subscribers. With its intuitive interface, extensive customization, and reliable signal processing, Telegram to MT5 is an indispensable assistant.

No need for DLLs, ensuring maximum security and compatibility.

Fully customizable settings to suit your trading style and risk tolerance.

Reliable processing of even complex signals and unconventional formats.

Get Started Today

Revolutionize your trading approach with Telegram to MT5. Achieve efficiency, accuracy, and confidence in every trade.

You did not run the program as an administrator, for correct operation, run the exe file (bridge to telegram) as an administrator

If Telegram is blocked in your country, then you should use a VPN on the entire PC that will allow the EXE bridge file to connect to Telegram; one solution is to place the copier on a VPN that does not have Telegram blocked.

Auto trading is not enabled, you must enable auto trading in the terminal settings

