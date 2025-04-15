Mew Account Statistic

Indicator Statistics MultiPairs

1. Current Openning Ords

- Symbols Openning

+ Buy Orders

+ Buy Volume

+ Sell Orders

+Sell Volume

- Floating by Symbols

2. Closed Orders

- Statistics by Today, Week, Month, YTD and Volume

- Sum of Closed Orders by Symbol

3. Statistics by Day

- Statistics by Day and Volume

4. DrawDown by Day

- Each day DrawDown in Week

- Percent of DrawDown

Contact me at Telegram @MaiMew68

