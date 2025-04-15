Mew Account Statistic
- Indicators
- Vu Bao Linh
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 April 2025
- Activations: 5
Indicator Statistics MultiPairs
1. Current Openning Ords
- Symbols Openning
+ Buy Orders
+ Buy Volume
+ Sell Orders
+Sell Volume
- Floating by Symbols
2. Closed Orders
- Statistics by Today, Week, Month, YTD and Volume
- Sum of Closed Orders by Symbol
3. Statistics by Day
- Statistics by Day and Volume
4. DrawDown by Day
- Each day DrawDown in Week
- Percent of DrawDown
