GoldPro MT5
- Experts
-
Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 1.95
- Updated: 18 March 2026
- Activations: 5
GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping
GoldPro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos.
Inside one EA you can choose how it trades:
1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks
A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management.
- Basket-style management (working with a series of positions)
- Optional averaging with strict limits (distance / steps / lot coefficient)
- Multiple exit styles: fixed target, breakeven, trailing logic
- Spread filter
- Trading schedule control (weekdays / Friday cut-off / weekend stop)
- Trade direction options: Buy / Sell / Both / Seasonality mode
2) Scalping Mode — faster logic for intraday opportunities
A dynamic mode designed for quicker moves with flexible entry profiles and profit protection for the whole series.
- Entry Profile selection (different scalping entry logic)
- Auto Presets for XAUUSD: Safe / Optimal (recommended) / Aggressive
(presets automatically adjust a group of scalping parameters)
- Basket take-profit in money + profit protection (GiveBack logic)
- Optional pyramiding (adding positions in profit) and optional averaging (in drawdown) with limits
- Spread filter and mode-specific safety restrictions
Why test GoldPro
- Two strategies in one EA: switch modes instead of switching robots
- Works with basket logic and has multiple ways to control risk
- Quick start: choose mode → choose preset → run on XAUUSD
Recommended start (simple)
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Classic Mode (recommended minimum deposit for 0.01 lot): from $30 on a cent account or from $3,000 on a standard (real) account. Using a smaller deposit or higher lot size increases risk significantly.
- Scalping Mode (recommended minimum deposit for 0.01 lot): from $1,000 on a standard account. Scalping is more sensitive to trading costs, so it is very important to choose a broker with low spread and low commission.
- For quick start: set Trade_Mode = Scalping_Mode and SC_AutoPreset = SC_Preset_Optimal (recommended)
or use Trade_Mode = Classic_Mode for a calmer style.
- Any chart timeframe is acceptable (the EA uses its internal timeframes from inputs).
Important note about risk
GoldPro can use averaging / basket management (depending on settings). These techniques may increase drawdown. Always start on a demo account, keep conservative risk settings and avoid oversized lots.
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Hi Sergey. Considering your latest analysis of XAUUSD, what should I do if the EA breaks the 1H bearish structure and continues opening trades until completing the 15 positions that come by default in the EA? Is there any protection against an abrupt change in trend? Is there a well-structured heddging option in the GoldPro EA to support this? I'm currently on a demo account and it's just opened trade number 10... there are still 5 left.
My review today July 11 2025
I've only been trading with GoldPro on a live account for three days, and the results are impressive. It also always recovers very well and efficiently when the DD begins. Sooner or later, it corrects its direction, even if I've opened a total of 15 trades. I 100% recommend it, using a lot setting of 0.02 for every 5K of capital, or 0.01 for every 2.5K of capital. I plan to compound every 2.5K of accumulated capital. It may be that one day trading becomes more complicated and I open many trades, but there will always be corrections, and the way it recalculates and locates the TP is fantastic.
My update Report GoldPro 7/16/2025 Fantastic. I will upload a PDF in Comments. Sergey is a Master....and I have tested a lot of EAs....