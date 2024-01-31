GoldPro MT5

5

GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping

GoldPro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos.

Inside one EA you can choose how it trades:

1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks

A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management.

  • Basket-style management (working with a series of positions)
  • Optional averaging with strict limits (distance / steps / lot coefficient)
  • Multiple exit styles: fixed target, breakeven, trailing logic
  • Spread filter
  • Trading schedule control (weekdays / Friday cut-off / weekend stop)
  • Trade direction options: Buy / Sell / Both / Seasonality mode

2) Scalping Mode — faster logic for intraday opportunities

A dynamic mode designed for quicker moves with flexible entry profiles and profit protection for the whole series.

  • Entry Profile selection (different scalping entry logic)
  • Auto Presets for XAUUSD: Safe / Optimal (recommended) / Aggressive
    (presets automatically adjust a group of scalping parameters)
  • Basket take-profit in money + profit protection (GiveBack logic)
  • Optional pyramiding (adding positions in profit) and optional averaging (in drawdown) with limits
  • Spread filter and mode-specific safety restrictions

Why test GoldPro

  • Two strategies in one EA: switch modes instead of switching robots
  • Works with basket logic and has multiple ways to control risk
  • Quick start: choose mode → choose preset → run on XAUUSD

Recommended start (simple)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Classic Mode (recommended minimum deposit for 0.01 lot): from $30 on a cent account or from $3,000 on a standard (real) account. Using a smaller deposit or higher lot size increases risk significantly.
  • Scalping Mode (recommended minimum deposit for 0.01 lot): from $1,000 on a standard account. Scalping is more sensitive to trading costs, so it is very important to choose a broker with low spread and low commission.
  • For quick start: set Trade_Mode = Scalping_Mode and SC_AutoPreset = SC_Preset_Optimal (recommended)
    or use Trade_Mode = Classic_Mode for a calmer style.
  • Any chart timeframe is acceptable (the EA uses its internal timeframes from inputs).

Important note about risk

GoldPro can use averaging / basket management (depending on settings). These techniques may increase drawdown. Always start on a demo account, keep conservative risk settings and avoid oversized lots.

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Reviews 6
PONKO
119
PONKO 2025.07.01 07:32 
 

Hi Sergey. Considering your latest analysis of XAUUSD, what should I do if the EA breaks the 1H bearish structure and continues opening trades until completing the 15 positions that come by default in the EA? Is there any protection against an abrupt change in trend? Is there a well-structured heddging option in the GoldPro EA to support this? I'm currently on a demo account and it's just opened trade number 10... there are still 5 left.

My review today July 11 2025

I've only been trading with GoldPro on a live account for three days, and the results are impressive. It also always recovers very well and efficiently when the DD begins. Sooner or later, it corrects its direction, even if I've opened a total of 15 trades. I 100% recommend it, using a lot setting of 0.02 for every 5K of capital, or 0.01 for every 2.5K of capital. I plan to compound every 2.5K of accumulated capital. It may be that one day trading becomes more complicated and I open many trades, but there will always be corrections, and the way it recalculates and locates the TP is fantastic.

My update Report GoldPro 7/16/2025 Fantastic. I will upload a PDF in Comments. Sergey is a Master....and I have tested a lot of EAs....

jkeita
78
jkeita 2025.03.17 19:21 
 

Maybe many will see this review maybe just one person but it needs to be said. This is one of the most underrated and undiscovered developers in this community. He wears different hats at all times from being excellent in customer service to being not only a great programmer but a great trader also. I think you would have to have some level of experience in forex to even understands what problems the cusomer could be facing and Sergey did just that. Thank you very much and I will be sure to market your EA in my Discord community.

Aluisio Tonini
26
Aluisio Tonini 2024.11.21 00:14 
 

AMAZING EXPERIENCE!I recently discovered SOFITMO TRADE, managed and administered by Master Segey Batudayev, when I was looking for a profitable AI with operational support. SOFITMO TRADE not only had the best AI, but also their offers available on Telegram and MQL5 were what I was looking for, with competitive prices. The service was kind and polite, in addition to all the concern with support for adapting the strategy with precise and accurate information. I was pleasantly surprised by the speed of configuring the AI ​​according to my needs. I participated in a promotion buying one software and getting another, the delivery of my bonus was better than I expected. I am very satisfied with my purchase and will continue to buy from Master Sergey at SOFITMO TRADE for all my strategy automation needs. It was an excellent investment and I am profiting from the strategy. May GOD BLESS Professor Sergey and his team greatly!

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Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
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EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
Filter:
ambighen
727
ambighen 2026.02.13 11:19 
 

After optimization, I found settings that produce an excellent backtest. Unfortuantely, my live trades are very different from the backtest, and it is not just due to slippage. The trades are closing in a completely different manner in live trading vs. the backtest, resulting in much worse results in live trading. Will update this review once the Author has looked into this issue and either fixes the EA or advises on how to adjust settings so that live trading matches backtest.

Edit: The author has taken the time to create a written guide that walks through what each of the parameters of the EA do, which has helped to clarify how to properly set up the EA so that live trading reflects the backtest more closely.

Sergey Batudayev
28172
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2026.03.01 15:58
Your live results differ because you changed service parameters in Ultra Scalping and disabled basic protections. In your set spread filter = 0 and you modified the trailing throttle/step profiles — these are not strategy settings and they directly change how positions are managed, especially on XAUUSD.
Trailing Throttle/Step (Real/Tester) should not be changed unless you clearly understand what you are doing. These inputs are not strategy parameters — they serve a different purpose: to limit how often the EA sends modification requests (to reduce broker server load during high volatility) and to reduce CPU load in the Strategy Tester.
I also reviewed the rest of your set: several other parameters were changed in an incorrect/unrealistic way, and you ignored my recommended, long-tested settings that have been working reliably for years. Optimizing for “something incredible” in the tester by using extreme/unrealistic values will not match live trading.
Please reset to the recommended/default settings and retest using real ticks + current spread + correct commission/symbol. Otherwise the comparison “tester vs live” is not valid.
PONKO
119
PONKO 2025.07.01 07:32 
 

Hi Sergey. Considering your latest analysis of XAUUSD, what should I do if the EA breaks the 1H bearish structure and continues opening trades until completing the 15 positions that come by default in the EA? Is there any protection against an abrupt change in trend? Is there a well-structured heddging option in the GoldPro EA to support this? I'm currently on a demo account and it's just opened trade number 10... there are still 5 left.

My review today July 11 2025

I've only been trading with GoldPro on a live account for three days, and the results are impressive. It also always recovers very well and efficiently when the DD begins. Sooner or later, it corrects its direction, even if I've opened a total of 15 trades. I 100% recommend it, using a lot setting of 0.02 for every 5K of capital, or 0.01 for every 2.5K of capital. I plan to compound every 2.5K of accumulated capital. It may be that one day trading becomes more complicated and I open many trades, but there will always be corrections, and the way it recalculates and locates the TP is fantastic.

My update Report GoldPro 7/16/2025 Fantastic. I will upload a PDF in Comments. Sergey is a Master....and I have tested a lot of EAs....

Sergey Batudayev
28172
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.07.01 08:40
Hi! The EA does include options to control the number of averaging trades and the direction of trading. However, it’s important that the trader also understands the market context and assists the EA when necessary.
Using protection features such as limiting max trades or adjusting direction manually can help manage risk in case of a sudden trend reversal.
jkeita
78
jkeita 2025.03.17 19:21 
 

Maybe many will see this review maybe just one person but it needs to be said. This is one of the most underrated and undiscovered developers in this community. He wears different hats at all times from being excellent in customer service to being not only a great programmer but a great trader also. I think you would have to have some level of experience in forex to even understands what problems the cusomer could be facing and Sergey did just that. Thank you very much and I will be sure to market your EA in my Discord community.

Aluisio Tonini
26
Aluisio Tonini 2024.11.21 00:14 
 

AMAZING EXPERIENCE!I recently discovered SOFITMO TRADE, managed and administered by Master Segey Batudayev, when I was looking for a profitable AI with operational support. SOFITMO TRADE not only had the best AI, but also their offers available on Telegram and MQL5 were what I was looking for, with competitive prices. The service was kind and polite, in addition to all the concern with support for adapting the strategy with precise and accurate information. I was pleasantly surprised by the speed of configuring the AI ​​according to my needs. I participated in a promotion buying one software and getting another, the delivery of my bonus was better than I expected. I am very satisfied with my purchase and will continue to buy from Master Sergey at SOFITMO TRADE for all my strategy automation needs. It was an excellent investment and I am profiting from the strategy. May GOD BLESS Professor Sergey and his team greatly!

Sergey Batudayev
28172
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2024.11.22 09:55
You and I have not had a simple dialogue, but I hope for mutual respect and patience in the future; trading in financial markets is, first of all, very much about patience and hard work.
Marshall
273
Marshall 2024.10.30 20:16 
 

Five star to excellent support from developer Sergey Batudayev. After having tested many EAs, this GoldPro MT5 EA surprises me, as it has never given a Net Loss. I have rented this for a year from March 2024. Result- Capital always grows daily, and how? well This EA does not use the dreaded martingale or grid logic, this uses simple averaging and very good programming. Main critical is the fact that it searches and operates on the hourly candles.. It opens maximum times at the right entry point, and if market reverses it opens same lots positions in the same direction every hour one position and it shifts the take profit accordingly, so price doesn't have to reverse back ot the starting point to get a net profit . So as a user you know what the EA is going to do and you can watch the prices, and you know its reaction every hour. If you want to make profits every day, for all real time work i have $1000 to $1500 per 0.01 unit of Gold. and you can rest in peace. Make sure you have a good broker, like Roboforex and Exness which i have manually run live for the last seven months. and when the price moves drastically during critical news times like NFP on first Fridays , the EA does not open positions in extremely volatile pricing, which is very good. My personal advice is have $1500 per 0.01 unit as your calculation and then you can go to sleep. From my personal results this EA has given me on a average about $8 to $10 for every 0.01 position daily, opening about 4 to 7positions daily. that turns out to be around $200 returns every month minimum on a $1000 to 1500 capital investment, to be on a extremely safe side. If i calculate this has been giving about 15% o 20% returns monthly. For all Safe keeping , and calculations, give the EA enough capital for its drawdown in extremely volatile pricing and this will always give you a net profit.

Hyusein Veli
279
Hyusein Veli 2024.04.10 17:58 
 

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