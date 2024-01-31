GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping

GoldPro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos.

Inside one EA you can choose how it trades:

1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks

A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management.

Basket-style management (working with a series of positions)

Optional averaging with strict limits (distance / steps / lot coefficient)

Multiple exit styles: fixed target, breakeven, trailing logic

Spread filter

Trading schedule control (weekdays / Friday cut-off / weekend stop)

Trade direction options: Buy / Sell / Both / Seasonality mode

2) Scalping Mode — faster logic for intraday opportunities

A dynamic mode designed for quicker moves with flexible entry profiles and profit protection for the whole series.

Entry Profile selection (different scalping entry logic)

selection (different scalping entry logic) Auto Presets for XAUUSD : Safe / Optimal (recommended) / Aggressive

(presets automatically adjust a group of scalping parameters)

: (presets automatically adjust a group of scalping parameters) Basket take-profit in money + profit protection (GiveBack logic)

Optional pyramiding (adding positions in profit) and optional averaging (in drawdown) with limits

Spread filter and mode-specific safety restrictions

Why test GoldPro

Two strategies in one EA: switch modes instead of switching robots

Works with basket logic and has multiple ways to control risk

Quick start: choose mode → choose preset → run on XAUUSD

Recommended start (simple)

Symbol: XAUUSD

Classic Mode (recommended minimum deposit for 0.01 lot) : from $30 on a cent account or from $3,000 on a standard (real) account . Using a smaller deposit or higher lot size increases risk significantly.

: from on a or from on a . Using a smaller deposit or higher lot size increases risk significantly. Scalping Mode (recommended minimum deposit for 0.01 lot) : from $1,000 on a standard account . Scalping is more sensitive to trading costs, so it is very important to choose a broker with low spread and low commission .

: from on a . Scalping is more sensitive to trading costs, so it is to choose a broker with and . For quick start: set Trade_Mode = Scalping_Mode and SC_AutoPreset = SC_Preset_Optimal (recommended)

or use Trade_Mode = Classic_Mode for a calmer style.

or use Trade_Mode = Classic_Mode for a calmer style. Any chart timeframe is acceptable (the EA uses its internal timeframes from inputs).

Important note about risk

GoldPro can use averaging / basket management (depending on settings). These techniques may increase drawdown. Always start on a demo account, keep conservative risk settings and avoid oversized lots.

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.