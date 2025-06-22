HINN MagicEntry Extra

HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management!
Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart!

Key features:

- Market, limit, and pending orders
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Automatic spread and commission accounting
- Unlimited partitial take-profits 
- Breakeven and trailing stop-loss functions
- Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface
- Session and strong algorithmic level visualization
- Works with any assets and account types

Reviews 14
sasho_bg3
25
sasho_bg3 2025.12.20 03:45 
 

Отличная программа. Я очень доволен покупкой. Очень быстрое открытие и закрытие позиций, автоматический расчёт объёма для входа. Настоятельно рекомендую всем, кто торгует на MT5.

Yerish Dima
23
Yerish Dima 2025.12.15 18:59 
 

как решить проблему- Почему я не могу открыть позицию. пару дней назад все работало. проблему решил) спасибо все супер )))

DiMa150281
19
DiMa150281 2025.12.01 09:32 
 

Отличный советник. Очень экономит время при входе в позицию. Трейлингом, фиксацией частями не пользуюсь, но для тех, кто использует это в своей торговой стратегии приятное дополнение. Всем рекомендую!

